Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton: Adam Armstrong sends the visitors through after Odsonne Eduoard's early opener for the hosts was cancelled out by Saints' James Ward-Prowse

chatsports.com
Leicester City eye January swoop for Fiorentina winger Nico Gonzalez - with Serie A side valuing the Argentina international at £30m
Leicester City have made an enquiry for Fiorentina’s Argentina international left winger Nico Gonzalez. The 24-year-old is available for £30million with the Serie A side willing to cash in this January transfer window. Primarily a left winger, Gonzalez can play in a variety of roles - on the...
chatsports.com
'I have faith in the work being done': Everton owner Farhad Moshiri backs Toffees boss Frank Lampard despite letter from fans pleading for changes at the club ahead of sit-in protest against the board
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri insists he retains faith in manager Frank Lampard and the board of directors as he seeks to quell rising tensions among supporters. The Toffees' Fans' Forum wrote an open letter to Moshiri on Friday asking him to address some of their concerns about the club. A...
chatsports.com
Everton make contact with Villarreal over former Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma, but financial restrictions mean Premier League strugglers want to agree loan deal with option to buy at the end of the season
Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld, Premier League, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, AFC Bournemouth, Nathan Broadhead, Óscar Villarreal, Ipswich Town Football Club, Frank Lampard. Everton have asked about Villarreal forward Arnaut Danjuma as they continue to work through a list of targets. The Premier League strugglers are trying to bring in...
chatsports.com
Brendan Rodgers insists he's 'not a magician' as he bemoans rivals' spending power
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has insisted he's 'not a magician' as he battles to keep his team challenging against their big-spending rivals. The Foxes have had a big slip-off in the 2022-23 season so far, as they sit 13th in the standings with just five wins in 18 games. Leicester...
chatsports.com
Media Watch: Saturday's news and gossip
Please note that the stories on this page are sourced under licence from external media. They do not necessarily reflect the intended actions or views of Manchester United.
