ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Valley Post

New York State Pinball Championships to Be Held in Hudson Valley

IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY. The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $18M, Architectural Masterpiece in Milford, NJ Designed with Unsurpassed Elements of Stone and Repurposed Post and Beam

The Estate in Milford is strategically perched on the land- optimizing the breathtaking valley views, serene mountain ridge, and awe-inspiring sunsets, now available for sale. This home located at 191 Miller Park Rd, Milford, New Jersey; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 25,714 square feet of living spaces. Call Jackie Hillgrube – Coldwell Banker Hearthside – (Phone: 267-716-2814) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Milford.
MILFORD, NJ
CBS Philly

2 men wanted for allegedly stealing exotic bird from South Jersey store: police

DELRAN, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men are wanted for allegedly stealing a bird from a South Jersey bird store.The Delran Police Department said a pineapple green cheek conure was stolen from Todd Marcus Birds Exotic in Burlington County.Delran police posted surveillance photos of the suspects on their Facebook page.Todd Marcus Birds Exotic said on Facebook it happened Saturday and posted a surveillance video of the incident on Facebook."As you can see in the video the man who stole the bird had a look out and also tried to hide behind pole but you can clearly see the baby bird shoved into his pants/side bag," Todd Marcus Birds Exotic wrote on Facebook.Police warn the bird could be in danger if not provided the proper care within a couple of days.Anyone with any information is being asked to contact Delran police at 856-461-4498 extension 149 or 856-461-9010.
DELRAN, NJ
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Monroe County ShopRite robbery

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, a caller offers an interesting alternative to goat snuggling at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Another has a take on Monday night's college football championship game. But first, we begin with outrage over a recent robbery spree. If you like Talkback, you'll love...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Gregory Vellner

Warning Issued About Coyotes

LANGHORNE, Pa. -- A year after many Bucks County, Pa., residents spotted a coyote roaming the area – and some said it was responsible for the death of a pet dog alone in the backyard – the Pennsylvania Game Commission has a warning: it could happen again.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy