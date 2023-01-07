ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska WBB vs Penn State: Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) vs. Penn State Lady Lions (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 7 p.m. (CT) Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM & 1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App. Special Event: Australia...
Wednesday Flakes Brings You Conference Play

Nebraska had a rough loss with glimmers of hope to a better than advertised Illini team last night in Lincoln. That’s about all I can say. Bring on #3 Purdue. Maybe instead of losing in overtime to one of the top teams in the nation the Huskers can pull off the win.
Nebraska Huskers fall 76-50 to Illinois

The Nebraska Cornhuskers men’s basketball team suffered a tough setback Tuesday night at home in a 76-50 defeat at home to the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Huskers ended the game on a 17-1 run by the Illini with a 4:43 scoring drought. Sam Griesel led Nebraska in scoring with...
Nebrasketball: Illinois Fighting Illini Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to Lincoln to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini tonight at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game marks the first home court advantage for the Huskers in 2023, having last hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 66-50 blowout victory on Dec. 29, 2022. The Huskers are clicking...
