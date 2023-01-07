ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

bigislandgazette.com

Police Renew Request for Information on Missing Woman

Hawai‘i Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea, who was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on December 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. However, new information has come to light that she may be in the Puna area in the vicinity of Mountain View or Pāhoa.
WAIMEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

BBB warns of scammers using popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scammers are using a popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents. They claim they are calling from “Publishers Clearing House” telling victims they’ve won money and want to come over to their house. But before that, the victim is told to pay thousands of dollars in handling fees.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins

First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level surf swell today, another Warning size. Cooler than normal temps for early mornings; Light winds and dry conditions thru Tuesday. Wednesday will see a weakening cold front bringing moderate Northeast trade winds and a brief increase of clouds and showers mainly over windward and Mauka showers The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the island of Hawaii Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Another cold front approaching will produce another round of stable light winds and dry conditions from Thursday into next weekend.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft

Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
WAIMEA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Intruder captured after allegedly attacking 77-year-old in her home

Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of all campuses across the state have not been trained for active shooter scenarios. Kakaako shoppers, businesses grapple with traffic ‘madness’ as road repairs continue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “No matter where you go ... you’re gonna run into some sort of traffic."...
HONOLULU, HI

