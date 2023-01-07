Read full article on original website
KITV.com
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,343 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,343 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,770. The statewide test positivity rate is 7.5%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Traffic stop of Larry Ellison on the island he owns shows no one ‘above the law’
Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing at a rental car facility at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Monday night. Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on...
Crew members, air ambulance wreckage recovered from ocean
After a weeks-long search, NTSB said they recovered the flight crew, who were fatally injured, and the majority of the wreckage on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Suspect arrested following stabbing at Honolulu airport rental car facility
Traffic stop of Larry Ellison on the island he owns shows no one ‘above the law’. Body camera video obtained by Hawaii News Now shows Ellison in his orange corvette on Manele Road. Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Top stories...
bigislandgazette.com
Police Renew Request for Information on Missing Woman
Hawai‘i Island police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-old Mary Kaniho of Waimea, who was reported missing by her family. Kaniho was last contacted on December 9, 2022, in the Waimea area. However, new information has come to light that she may be in the Puna area in the vicinity of Mountain View or Pāhoa.
Emotional testimony in North Shore murder trial
Emotional testimony on Tuesday, Jan. 10 in the trial of Stephen Brown, who is accused of killing a North Shore woman and kidnapping her eight-year-old daughter. A Honolulu Police Officer broke down in tears as he described the scene.
Stabbing at Honolulu Airport area
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said that a stabbing has occurred in the Honolulu Airport area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Travelers stranded in Hawaii frustrated after FAA system failure cancels, delays flights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Travelers stranded at Honolulu’s airport say they are frustrated over delays and cancellations caused by a Federal Aviation Administration system failure overnight. “No one’s helping me,” said a woman who is traveling in a wheelchair. “I have to ask the people to push me in this...
hawaiinewsnow.com
BBB warns of scammers using popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scammers are using a popular sweepstakes to defraud Hawaii residents. They claim they are calling from “Publishers Clearing House” telling victims they’ve won money and want to come over to their house. But before that, the victim is told to pay thousands of dollars in handling fees.
AOL Corp
Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Hawaii? Check Out the Prices in 11 Locations Across the Islands
Sandy beaches, blue water, swaying palm trees and lei-clad islanders probably enter your mind when you think about Hawaii. And if you’ve vacationed there lately, you know that a trip to this state is not exactly cheap. It’s definitely worth it, though, if you’re someone who values all that Hawaii has to offer.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Source: Victim in Waikiki shooting was recently found not guilty in attempted murder case
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The hunt continues for a pair of gunmen who repeatedly shot a man outside a bar Friday night in the heart of Waikiki. It’s the latest in a string of violent attacks in the tourist district. Lewers Street was littered with upwards of 20 shell casings...
Waikiki shooting an example of ‘unacceptable’ crime
Hawaii has yet to close out the first week of 2023 and there has already been a shooting in Waikiki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Council member: Body cam video of Larry Ellison traffic stop shows no one ‘above the law’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Billionaire Larry Ellison was pulled over last year for a variety of traffic violations on Lanai, the island he owns. Police body camera video obtained by Hawaii News Now shows Ellison in his orange Corvette on Manele Road, near mile marker 8, last October. The time was 6:36 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Gov. Josh Green discusses proposed rebate, alleviating tax burden and sustainable tourism
Criticism of the organization led to an overhaul ahead of this year's awards show. Parts of California soaked as severe weather hit the West Coast. Severe damage and life-threatening conditions are being reported in some California towns. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 11 minutes ago. |. After careful...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Possible hydraulic fault forces Hawaiian Air flight to make emergency landing at LAX
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaiian Airlines flight headed toward San Diego made an emergency landing at the Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night after apparently having lost steering. Hawaiian Airlines said Flight 16 was diverted to LAX due to “a possible hydraulic fault.”. Emergency crews are responding to the...
Gruesome details laid out in 2017 North Shore murder
Prosecutors laid out the gruesome details of the murder of a North Shore woman and the kidnapping of her eight-year-old daughter. Opening statements were held for the trial of Stephen Brown.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - First Alert Meteorologist Jen Robbins
First Alert Surf: North and West Shorelines - Advisory level surf swell today, another Warning size. Cooler than normal temps for early mornings; Light winds and dry conditions thru Tuesday. Wednesday will see a weakening cold front bringing moderate Northeast trade winds and a brief increase of clouds and showers mainly over windward and Mauka showers The front will likely reach Kauai and Oahu early Wednesday morning, then Maui County and the island of Hawaii Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Another cold front approaching will produce another round of stable light winds and dry conditions from Thursday into next weekend.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help identifying woman in grocery store theft
Authorities seek the public’s help identifying a female suspect involved in theft at grocery store in Waimea last November. The incident occurred on Nov. 27, 2022. According to Hawai‘i police, the suspect was captured on video surveillance walking out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. The woman then departed the area in a white four-door sedan with no hub caps.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Intruder captured after allegedly attacking 77-year-old in her home
Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of all campuses across the state have not been trained for active shooter scenarios. Kakaako shoppers, businesses grapple with traffic ‘madness’ as road repairs continue. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. “No matter where you go ... you’re gonna run into some sort of traffic."...
