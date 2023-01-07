Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Huskers land former Stanford OT Walter RouseThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
KSNB Local4
Rhule finalizes Nebraska coaching staff
Nebraska Head Football Coach Matt Rhule has completed the hiring of his first full-time Husker coaching staff with the announcement of the addition of three assistant coaches on Wednesday. Bob Wager will join the Nebraska staff as tight ends coach, Rob Dvoracek will coach the Husker linebackers and Garret McGuire...
KSNB Local4
Andrews named a top 100 player ahead of the 2023 season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After an impressive 2022 campaign from Billie Andrews, the junior was ranked the No. 58 player in the country by D1 Softball ahead of the 2023 season. Andrews was listed among the top 100 players heading into the 2023 season. The list included players who were identified as the most valuable softball student-athletes, including Northwestern’s Danielle Williams, the 2022 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year.
KSNB Local4
Huskers host Illini Tuesday evening
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Following an overtime win at Minnesota on Saturday, the Huskers return to Pinnacle Bank Arena for the first time in 2023 to host Illinois Tuesday evening. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and tickets are available by visiting //Huskers.com/Tickets, calling the NU Athletic Ticket Office at 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.) and at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office 90 minutes before tipoff.
KSNB Local4
No. 3 BDS boys basketball beats HTRS at MUDECAS Tournament
BEATRICE, Neb. (KSNB) - The MUDECAS Tournament for high school boys and girls basketball is underway in Beatrice, with 32 teams each making the trip to compete. No. 3 BDS took on sixth-seed HTRS in the B bracket of the boys tournament Tuesday. The Eagles won 58-21. Watch the embedded...
KSNB Local4
Virginia wide receiver commits to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska football team picked up a transfer player on Monday. Billy Kemp IV committed to the Huskers for his final year of college football. Kemp IV is a 5-foot-9 wideout, who typically plays in the slot. During his career with the Cavaliers, he had 192 catches for 1,774 yards. Kemp IV scored 8 touchdowns at Virginia.
KSNB Local4
Nominations sought for Univ. of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next chancellor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - University of Nebraska System president Ted Carter announced today he has initiated a national search for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s next chancellor. Carter hired AGB Search, a national firm, to assist in the process. He is also inviting nominations for those who wish to serve...
KSNB Local4
In-custody investigation underway after man dies during domestic dispute call in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are investigating after a man died while Omaha Police were responding to a domestic dispute call. Nebraska law requires a grand jury to investigate deaths that occur amid an incident involving police as “in custody” deaths regardless of whether the person had been arrested at the time they died.
Comments / 0