Record share of Americans are paying $1,000 or more on monthly car payments
A growing number of Americans are paying four figures each month on their car notes as auto loan rates have catapulted in recent months. Nearly 15% of drivers who financed a new vehicle toward the end of 2022 are shelling out more than $1,000 a month, the highest percentage ever recorded, according to automotive research company Edmunds. About 5% of consumers who financed a used car during that same period are also paying north of $1,000, which is also a record, Edmunds said.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 arriving on Feb. 1
In a little less than a month, recipients of Supplemental Security Income will receive their monthly payment worth $914. Recipients of SSI are receiving the payment in February since they received two payments in December, one on Dec. 1 and the second on Dec. 30, according to the Social Security Administration's schedule.
msn.com
‘Markets are going to get rocked’ as Fed is likely to push rates higher, economist warns
The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates more than the markets now expect, says Ricardo Reis, an economist at the London School of Economics. “Markets are going to get rocked,” Reis told MarketWatch on the sidelines of the American Economic Association annual meeting in New Orleans on Saturday.
Canada and the U.S. both face labor shortages. One country is increasing immigration.
In as little as a decade, there will be one retiree for every two workers in Canada. To address the looming labor shortage, Canada’s government announced a new goal in November to accept 1.45 million immigrants by 2025, with 60 percent trained in health care and other urgently needed job skills.
AOL Corp
US & Puerto Rico Are the Worst Places To Face a Layoff — Here’s Why
Fears of a coming recession in 2023 have led to anxieties that companies will start announcing layoffs to deal with the potential loss of business. That could be especially bad news for workers in Puerto Rico and the United States, which rank as the two worst places to be laid off, according to one analysis.
Autoblog
Cadillac Celestiq could be the uncompromising tech and luxury glory we've waited for
There was a time when Cadillac didn't understand its competitive set, especially back when it repeatedly and publicly set its sights on the big German luxury trio and major metropolitan areas. At one point, the American luxury brand didn't make adaptive headlights an option on the CTS because the manufacturer cost was an additional $40. Even assuming a customer price of $200, the omission made it impossible for owners in those major metros to keep up with BMW Joneses, and all for less than the price of dinner at the kind of restaurant Cadillac wanted such owners to be seen at. It's possible there won't be any such short circuit with the Celestiq EV. A piece at the Society of American Engineers (SAE) reports on the four-year curriculum chief engineer Tony Roma and program engineer Jeremy Loveday completed so that they could understand the car's "clients." Roma told SAE one of the results is, "We've baked a mantra — 'Never tell a customer no' — into how we make the car and the material choices. We just want to tell them how much and how long."
Autoblog
It'll be much easier to buy the car you want in 2023 as automakers put the chip shortage in the rearview
Weary car-buyers may stand to benefit from the waning impact of the chip shortage on today's vehicle inventory. Towards the end of December, it appeared as though the chip shortage was going to have a lesser impact on 2022 than it did the year before. The chip shortage forced automakers...
House GOP's First Bill Would Slash IRS Budget ― And Cost The Government Money
The first bill of the new House majority fulfills a promise to target spending but goes against pledges to balance the budget.
msn.com
IRS targeted poorest taxpayers while millionaires went mostly unscathed in 2022: report
A study of 2022 IRS tax audit data found that a taxpayer in the lowest income bracket is five times more likely to face an audit that would a member of the highest income bracket. "The IRS correspondence audit process is structured to expend the least amount of resources to...
Autoblog
Tesla plans $776 million Texas gigafactory expansion, wants plant in Indonesia
Tesla has applied to expand its gigafactory in Texas with an investment totaling $775.7 million, government filings showed, marking one of its largest expansion drives since setting up the $5.5 billion gigafactory in Germany last year. It plans to add five new facilities at its Austin site, including a cell...
AOL Corp
10 retirement tax surprises to prepare for
A lot of planning goes into a successful retirement strategy. In addition to saving enough to fund your retirement, you'll have to consider things like medical and long-term care planning, where you want to live, how much you'll get in Social Security, what Medicare will cover for you and who the heirs of your estate will ultimately be.
1st bill out of new GOP-majority House would cut $71 billion from IRS, cost $114 billion
House Republicans passed their first bill of the 118th Congress on Monday night, voting along party lines to cut $71 billion from the IRS. The legislation will not be taken up by the Democratic-controlled Senate, and President Biden said Monday he would veto the cuts if they somehow arrived at his desk. Before the vote, the Congressional Budget Office said the legislation would increase the federal deficit by $114 billion over the next 10 years. Democrats approved $80 million in IRS funding in the Inflation Reduction Act last year. The IRS says the money will be used to hire 87,000 new...
Autoblog
VW ID. Buzz Syncro — how Volkswagen's past could preview its future
Volkswagen has been making quirky vans for decades, and while many people remember the Type 2 generation from the 1960s and 70s, there’s a whole world of van variations wearing the iconic giant VW badge. Volkswagen introduced a heavier and larger Type 2 in 1979, and in 1985, the automaker released an all-wheel drive variant called the Vanagon Syncro.
Autoblog
Average new-vehicle transaction price hits a whopping new peak in December
Elevated prices for products and higher borrowing rates led to record high transaction prices for new vehicles in December, with the average cost in the U.S. rising to a record $49,507, according to data from Kelley Blue Book released today. The report notes that ATPs — average transaction prices —...
msn.com
Stock Markets Brace for Strong Move as US Inflation Data Looms
(Bloomberg) -- Stock investors are bracing for potentially strong moves and choppy trading Thursday after the release of the first US inflation data this year, based on the pattern of recent months. Most Read from Bloomberg. In November and December, CPI came in 20 basis points lower than economists had...
Autoblog
Vehicle crashes cost Americans $340 billion in one year
NHTA's latest study of the economic impact of vehicle crashes found that roadway incidents cost Americans $340 billion — or $1,035 per person — in 2019. The $340 billion figure represented 1.6 percent of America's GDP that year, and in NHTSA's estimation, doesn't actually fully illustrate the costs of car crashes to society. When quality-of-life factors are included, the figure balloons to $1.4 trillion. And it's all preventable.
wealthinsidermag.com
Mexican CBDC Unlikely to Be Ready by 2024
The Mexican central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital peso, is unlikely to be ready by 2024, as was announced back in 2021 by the Mexican government. In a statement, representatives from Banxico, the central bank of Mexico, stated the development of the currency was still in its initial stages, and there is still no date set for its launch.
Autoblog
Hundreds of Tesla owners in China protest after missing out on big price cuts
Tesla is facing a backlash in China from hundreds of owners who protested outside delivery centres and showrooms after missing out on big price cuts, a report said. Reuters reported that about 200 people who recently bought Model Y and Model 3 cars gathered outside a Tesla delivery centre in Shanghai on Saturday, demanding rebates because they now cost less than what they paid.
