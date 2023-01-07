ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
WKRC

Damar Hamlin 'in good spirits' at Buffalo hospital as recovery continues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Buffalo and is said to be "in good spirits" as he continues to undergo tests and evaluations after he went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati last week. Hamlin left Cincinnati's UC Medical Center on Monday...
BUFFALO, NY
WKRC

These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players this season

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When a team finishes with 12 regular-season wins it's likely due to a number of reasons, one of which is a group of talented players. So it's probably no surprise that players on both sides of the ball for the Cincinnati Bengals, a team with three players voted to the Pro Bowl and seven more as alternates, received high grades from Pro Football Focus.
