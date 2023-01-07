Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Related
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WKRC
Former Bengals wide receiver Houshmandzadeh named 'Ruler of the Jungle' for playoff game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday announced that former wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh will be "Ruler of the Jungle" for Sunday night's playoff game. The game against the Baltimore Ravens kicks off at 8:15 p.m. from Paycor Stadium. Houshmandzadeh still holds the team record for most catches in...
WKRC
'Happy to be back in Buffalo': Damar Hamlin released from Cincinnati hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (TND) — Doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo, New York on Monday. "I traveled with him to the airport this morning with our UC Health air care and mobile care...
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
WKRC
Damar Hamlin 'in good spirits' at Buffalo hospital as recovery continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHAM) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains hospitalized in Buffalo and is said to be "in good spirits" as he continues to undergo tests and evaluations after he went into cardiac arrest during a game in Cincinnati last week. Hamlin left Cincinnati's UC Medical Center on Monday...
WKRC
These were PFF's highest-graded Bengals players this season
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When a team finishes with 12 regular-season wins it's likely due to a number of reasons, one of which is a group of talented players. So it's probably no surprise that players on both sides of the ball for the Cincinnati Bengals, a team with three players voted to the Pro Bowl and seven more as alternates, received high grades from Pro Football Focus.
WKRC
Here's what it will cost to attend the Bengals playoff game against the Ravens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Wanting to get into Paycor Stadium to see the Cincinnati Bengals begin their second straight NFL playoff run?. Be prepared to pay at least $200 just to get in the door, and upwards of $500 to $600 a ticket to have a decent view, according to Adam Budelli of ticket reseller StubHub.
Comments / 0