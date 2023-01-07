NEW YORK -- Jaylen Brunson scored 34 points to help the New York Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers 119-113 on Wednesday night.RJ Barrett added 27 points in his return from a finger injury that sidelined him six games, and Julius Randle had 14 points and 16 rebounds.Buddy Hield led Indiana with 31 points.After New York led by 25 points in the third quarter, Hield cut it to 105-103 with a 3-pointer with 3:10 left. Brunson countered for the Knicks, scoring the next seven points of the game.Hield's four-point play with 1:22 remaining pulled the Pacers to 112-109. He had a...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 15 MINUTES AGO