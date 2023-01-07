Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here are 8 Dwayne Johnson movies that would have been better with Dave Bautista
The two actors have a surprising amount in common, but that doesn’t mean they get along. Both got their start in wrestling, before pivoting to acting, and tend to lean on comedic or action roles, but that’s where their similarities end. Johnson’s career is inarguably more robust than Bautista’s—with more than 60 film and television roles under his belt—but many of his performances are lackluster, at best.
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell Explains Why Tom Cruise Deserves An Oscar Nomination
Could Tom Cruise receive a Best Actor Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick?
Hugh Jackman says Deadpool 3 will feature something he's never done before as Wolverine
The movie is set prior to the events of 2017's Logan
Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination
Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.” At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
Jenna Ortega Stuns on Golden Globes Red Carpet With Ethereal Cut-Out Gown
The actress turned heads on the red carpet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige accused of pulling a ‘Black Adam’ with ‘Eternals’ as ‘Deadpool 3’ plays mind games in more ways than one
Even with the festive season grinding the world to a halt in favor of much mirth, celebration, and way too much food, there’s still been plenty of fascinating insights into the Marvel Cinematic Universe making the rounds to ensure the wheels keep on turning. Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3...
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Kevin Costner movies, ranked
Very few actors were in great demand in the ’80s quite like Kevin Costner. Starring in several acclaimed projects since his debut, and still kicking it with the best of them four decades later, the Hollywood legend is an undeniable icon in the film industry. He has established himself, not just as a strong and captivating actor, but as a remarkable director as well.
Nicolas Cage Reveals Major Details About ‘Face/Off 2’ with John Travolta
Nicolas Cage hasn’t returned for many sequels in recent years, but he’s ramping up to star in a follow-up to one of his most bonkers 90s hits. Last year, audiences were presented with the opportunity to immerse themselves in a world full of Cage’s iconic roles when The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was released. This self-referential action comedy served as an homage to one of Hollywood’s most unique actors and included a beloved performance from his filmography. Of course, I’m talking about Castor Troy in the cult classic Face/Off.
Tom Hanks Cranks It Up With $4.2 Million For ‘A Man Called Otto’ In Week Two – Specialty Box Office
Sony’s Tom Hanks-starrer A Man Called Otto banked $4.2 million in a lively second frame as it moved to 637 locations nationwide from four in NY and LA. Strong word of mouth propelled moviegoers into seats with particular strength in the heartland and momentum looks good as the adult drama/comedy heads into next week’s wide expansion for the holiday weekend. It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day next Monday. Otto made $1.5 million Friday, $1.7 million Saturday, and a projected $1 million Sunday with a strong $6.6k per screen average and a cume of $4.28 million. Audience response drove the jump — the film...
Gizmodo
Dwayne Johnson Faces a Black Adam Rockening
There’s nothing quite so wild as Hollywood drama, and Dwayne Johnson’s crash and burn with Black Adam isn’t so much a superhero smash as a superhero flop. From middling box office numbers to defensive claims about said box office numbers, to assurances from new DC maestro James Gunn that Black Adam’s not dead, just on ice... there’s really nothing more that could surprise us.
thedigitalfix.com
Martin Scorsese believes in cinema again, thanks to this new movie
Martin Scorsese hasn’t shied away from criticism of the current era of blockbusters, but thanks to the new movie Tár the legendary director believes in cinema once again. Scorsese is widely considered to be one of the very best directors of all time, and Taxi Driver, GoodFellas, and Raging Bull are all some of the best movies ever made.
Bob Ross´s business partners did not have Happy Little Accidents; they exploited him and took the rights to his name.
Bob Ross has become an international internet sensation. Bob Ross hosted The Joy of Painting, which aired on PBS from 1983-1994. However, his life wasn't full of happy accidents, as he describes in his paintings. There is much more to the life and story of Bob Ross.
Box office preview: MLK Jr. weekend offers new movies from Tom Hanks and Gerard Butler, plus a ‘House Party’ remake
After a great start to the New Year, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend offers another four-day weekend, which has often been the best week in the month of January to have a substantial hit. Read on for Gold Derby’s box office preview. Three years ago, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reunited for “Bad Boys for Life,” a movie that opened with $73 million over the four-day weekend. Two months later, COVID hit and movie theaters shut down, allowing that buddy comedy to become the biggest hit of 2020 with just $204.5 million in North America. Even before that, this holiday...
digitalspy.com
Ryan Reynolds responds to Hugh Jackman 'revealing' Deadpool 3 title
Ryan Reynolds has responded to his Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman "revealing" the film's title during a Twitter exchange earlier this week. Following on from the pair's earlier tweets, one of which saw Jackman hint in a video post that the film's title would be Wolverine and Deadpool, Reynolds uploaded to Twitter a jokey video in which he seemingly shuts down the title idea.
Popculture
'Elvis' Movie Returning to Theaters for Free Screenings
Warner Bros. is giving Elvis a big awards season push by bringing it back to theaters just in time for Elvis Presley's birthday on Jan. 8. The film will play in 10 cities for free that day, all with new introductions from star Austin Butler and director Baz Luhrmann. There will also be a special 2 p.m. screening at Graceland in Memphis.
IGN
Black Panther 3 ‘To Take a Little While’ as Per Letitia Wright; Marvel Exec Talks About Harry Styles in the Future of MCU
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright recently revealed that a third film of the popular MCU franchise might happen soon. Following the positive response to the sequel last year, it seems like a no-brainer for Marvel Studios to continue the story of Wakanda and its various characters. However, we have yet to hear any confirmation about the project's existence.
