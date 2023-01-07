Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Adjust OT Jake Matthews’ Contract; Salary Cap Impact?
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wasted little time in getting to work this offseason. According to ESPN, the Falcons "accelerated" $7 million of starting left tackle Jake Matthews' 2023 roster bonus onto this league year's salary, opening up $4.2 million in cap space for 2023. It was the final day Atlanta could execute such a move, and Fontenot capitalized.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Chris Ballard, Not Jim Irsay, to Lead Colts’ Coaching Search
The 2022 season is only a little more than 24 hours for the Indianapolis Colts, yet the offseason talk is in full swing. Much of the talk surrounding the Colts at this moment is about the search for their next head coach. After owner Jim Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich in the middle of the season and replaced him with former Colts All-Pro center Jeff Saturday as the interim, many thought that Irsay would be the man heading the search for the next full-time head coach. However, that may not be the case.
Wichita Eagle
Bills Release Wednesday Injury Report; 2 Players Rest for Dolphins Prep
QB Josh Allen (ankle/elbow) - FULL. The DNP tag for Poyer would normally come with concerns as he deals with a torn meniscus, but the ailment didn't prevent him from playing in the 35-23 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday. The Bills are making sure he's at full health for Miami.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Wichita Eagle
Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft Meet About Patriots’ Offense
FOXBORO -- As the late, great Sam Cooke would say, 'a change is gonna come' for the New England Patriots. Just three days removed from their season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Patriots team owner and CEO Robert Kraft and coach Bill Belichick are reportedly in agreement that "offensive coaching reassignments" must be a part of the team's offseason plans.
Wichita Eagle
NFL Overtime Rules: New Guidelines for 2022-23 Playoffs Explained
View the original article to see embedded media. It’s a script we’ve seen play out so many times before: An NFL game goes to overtime, and captains from each team walk out to midfield for the coin toss. One side wins and immediately chooses to receive the kickoff. Starting with the 2023 postseason, though, that could all be changing.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Open Practice Window For Injured Defender
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have opened safety Tycen Anderson's practice window. The rookie out of Toledo has not played in a game this season due to the hamstring injury he suffered before Week 1. He has been on the Reserve/Injured list since Sept. 2 with ailment. Cincinnati and Baltimore...
Wichita Eagle
Why the Jaguars’ Offense is Preparing for the Chargers Like a Divisional Opponent
As Wild Card Weekend inches closer, the Jaguars are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in their second matchup of the season, this time with the stakes being heightened dramatically. When asked about playoff game preparation, offensive coordinator Press Taylor made clear that it is a completely different ball...
Wichita Eagle
Jets Part Ways With Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur, per Reports
After a season that ended on a six-game losing streak, the Jets reportedly have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. The move was a mutual decision, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, and ends LaFleur’s two-year stint as New York’s offensive coordinator. Several teams already have reached out about speaking with LaFleur, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh has granted permission for LaFleur to seek other opportunities.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Sean Payton Reluctant to ‘Tie His Future’ to Russell Wilson
It's one of the big questions surrounding the Denver Broncos' pivotal 2023 offseason, and it underlines every head-coaching interview the team hosts. On December 27, Broncos GM George Paton professed his, and the team's, belief that Wilson is "fixable." Not everyone is so convinced, however. And as the most coveted...
Wichita Eagle
Bills Beating Patriots? ‘Everyone Knew,’ Says DB Jordan Poyer
After everything the Buffalo Bills had been through, veteran safety Jordan Poyer knew a win was coming Sunday against the New England Patriots after receiving a motivational text message from Damar Hamlin’s father. “After I read that, I was like ‘Let’s get it,’” Poyer said on his podcast. “I...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Broncos Sign Ex-Air Force DL Jordan Jackson to Future Contract
Make that 10 reserve/future contracts doled out by the Denver Broncos, who on Tuesday reportedly signed former Air Force defensive lineman Jordan Jackson. Per 9NEWS' Mike Klis, the NFL initially disapproved the deal over a "minor procedural roster maneuver." The team corrected the issue and Jackson officially put pen to paper.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs Sign Former First-Round WR to Reserve/Future Deal
The Kansas City Chiefs have the week off because they earned the AFC's only bye week for the first round of the conference playoffs. That doesn't mean the team isn't working, though, as general manager Brett Veach made an acquisition on Monday afternoon. After Field Yates of ESPN first reported...
Wichita Eagle
Broncos’ Short-List of HC Candidates: Pros & Cons
The Denver Broncos' head-coaching search is on the cusp of going into overdrive this week. Denver has already interviewed three of six candidates for its head coach vacancy. That list has a few hot names, and one thing is certain, this will be a much different search than it was last offseason. The Broncos have new ownership in place, and the Walton/Penner group has made it very clear that it will do whatever it takes to bring the winning ways back to the Mile High City.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks vs. 49ers: Geno Smith 1st Playoff Start? ‘It Can’t Be!’
With the way Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has played this season, his top receiver, DK Metcalf, couldn't believe that Saturday's NFC Wild Card matchup at the San Francisco 49ers will be Smith's first-career postseason start. "It's the first one of his career?" Metcalf asked a reporter Tuesday. "No, it...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins and the Playoff Experience Issue
It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins have been in the playoffs, and it will represent a new experience for more than half the roster. Cornerback Xavien Howard is the only remaining player from the last Dolphins playoff team, the team that lost against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 wild-card round.
Wichita Eagle
Packers Play Their Worst When Their Best Is Required
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a big-time, big-game problem. The latest failure came on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions. With a trip to the playoffs on the line, the Packers lost 20-16. Most teams, including 13 that reach the postseason, lose their final game. For Green Bay, though, it’s a chronic issue that needs solutions. Why do the Packers, a veteran team led by an MVP quarterback, keep losing the biggest games of the season?
Wichita Eagle
Giants Sign Receiver James Washington to Practice Squad
View the original article to see embedded media. The New York Giants are planning to sign receiver James Washington to their practice squad, per a report by The Record. The Steelers initially drafted the 26-year-old Washington in the second round of the 2018 draft following a successful career at Oklahoma State, where he recorded 226 receptions for 4,472 yards (19.8 per catch) and 39 touchdowns in four years.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Hope to Slow Down Vikings Receiver Justin Jefferson
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale probably said it best when asked about Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson a few weeks ago. "He's one of the top-two receivers in this league," Martindale said, adding, "And he's not number two." Jefferson proved the seasoned defensive coordinator correct, as his...
