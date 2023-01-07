Comedian Rob Schneider is coming to Lincoln. On Saturday, April 29, comedy fans have the chance to see Schneider’s stand-up routine at the Rococo Theatre. Tickets go on sale directly from the theatre on Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 AM. Limited VIP tickets are $165, and they include premium seats in the first two rows and a post-show meet-and-greet. Spots on the dance floor and in the orchestra are $65. Seats on the 2nd floor go for $55. and those on the 3rd floor are $45.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO