klin.com
Nebrasketball Loses Big to Illinois
Nebraska coming off of an emotional overtime win against Minnesota, could not keep the momentum going as they fell to Illinois 76-50 The contest’s first half was filled with horrendous shooting and plenty of officiating. Illinois played great defense throughout the entirety of the half. NU shot 36 percent...
klin.com
Rhule Adds Three Assistants to Nebraska Staff
Nebraska Head Football Coach Matt Rhule has completed the hiring of his first full-time coaching staff. On Wednesday Rhule announced the addition of three assistant coaches. Bob Wager will join the Nebraska staff as tight ends coach, Rob Dvoracek will coach the linebackers and Garret McGuire will serve as wide receivers coach. The three newest additions are pending the completion of the University hiring process and join seven assistant coaches hired to Rhule’s staff since he was named Nebraska’s head coach on Nov. 26.
klin.com
DEA Omaha Seized Over 1 Million Lethal Doses of Fentanyl in NE in ’22
The Drug Enforcement Administration, Omaha division, seized over one million lethal doses of fentanyl in the state of Nebraska in 2022. Emily Murray of the Omaha division told KLIN News that a single lethal dose of fentanyl is just two grams, small enough to fit on the tip of a sharpened pencil.
klin.com
Unseasonably Warm January Sends Residents to Greens
As of 1 PM on Tuesday, temperatures have reached into the 50s. This unusually spring-like weather has sent many Lincoln residents to golfing. Denis Vontz, Director of Golf at Highlands Golf Course, tells KLIN News they’ve been busy this early part of the week, and there will be more golfers on the way before the weekend hits.
klin.com
NE Third Graders Take Part in Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest
Nebraska’s third graders are being called upon to take part in the 2023 Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest, which is now open for entries. Sponsored by a number of groups, including the National Weather Service and the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, the contest’s aim is to promote safety and preparation for severe weather.
klin.com
Parking Spot Dispute Leads To Three Hour Standoff
Lincoln police spent several hours negotiating with a man who had reportedly threatened people with a gun around Tuesday afternoon. Officers were 9th and Washington around 4:15 p.m. LPD Sergeant Chris Vollmer says a woman called police and said a man had threatened her with a handgun during a dispute...
klin.com
Lincoln Laundromat Targeted In Sunday Morning Burglary
Lincoln Police were called to Laundry Land near South 48th and Normal Blvd just after 7:00 Sunday morning to investigate a burglary. “An employee arriving for work found the back door of the business ajar and cash missing from the business,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. He says the...
klin.com
Michelle Suarez Replaces Jane Raybould in City Council
Former school principal Michelle Suarez is the newest member of Lincoln’s City Council. The council approved Suarez’s appointment at Monday’s meeting and she was sworn in. “Michelle comes to us from the education community,” said Councilwoman Tammy Ward. “She’s done so much in early childhood education and...
klin.com
Drugs, Guns Found During Traffic Stop In Lincoln
Two Milwaukee men ended up in jail following a traffic stop on eastbound I-80 near 56th Street in Lincoln Tuesday morning. Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin says the vehicle was stopped around 9:15 for straddling the center line. Deputies made contact with the 28 year old Joseph Thomas...
klin.com
Rob Schneider Bringing Laughs to Rococo Theatre
Comedian Rob Schneider is coming to Lincoln. On Saturday, April 29, comedy fans have the chance to see Schneider’s stand-up routine at the Rococo Theatre. Tickets go on sale directly from the theatre on Friday, Jan. 13, at 10 AM. Limited VIP tickets are $165, and they include premium seats in the first two rows and a post-show meet-and-greet. Spots on the dance floor and in the orchestra are $65. Seats on the 2nd floor go for $55. and those on the 3rd floor are $45.
