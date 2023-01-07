Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Aaron Rodgers Pushes Cameraman Out of the Way in the Tunnel After Sunday Night Football Loss
The Green Bay Packers were not happy after last night’s game. Aaron Rodgers didn’t appear to like the cameraman in the tunnel after the loss to Detroit. Sometimes after games, these players just aren’t ready to talk or be seen. But was this too far?. For Aaron...
Pacers Star Leaves Arena On Wednesday Night With Crutches
Indiana Pacers star point guard Tyrese Haliburton left Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night following the Pacers game against the New York Knicks with crutches.
