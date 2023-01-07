Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
numberfire.com
Isaiah Livers (shoulder) questionable Tuesday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons foward Isaiah Livers is considered questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Livers has missed the last month-plus due to a right shoulder sprain. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Toronto's Otto Porter (foot) out for remainder of season after surgery
Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter (foot) will miss the remainder of the 2022-2023 season. Porter will sit out the rest of this season after he decided to undergo surgery on his left foot. Expect Juan Hernangomez to see more minutes off the bench going forward. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in...
numberfire.com
Utah's Kelly Olynyk (ankle) out at least 1 week
Utah Jazz center Kelly Olynyk will miss at least one more week with an ankle sprain. Olynyk is expected to miss additional time after he suffered an ankle sprain on January 8th. Expect Walker Kessler to see more time at the center position while Olynyk is sidelined. According to Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (Achilles) remains out on Thursday
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (Achilles) will not play in Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Herro will miss his second straight game with Achilles soreness. Expect Max Strus to see more time versus a Bucks' team ranked third in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 687.0 minutes this...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
numberfire.com
Max Christie making first NBA start for Lakers Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers will start Max Christie in Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Christie will make his first start as a pro in Monday's game against the Nuggets as LeBron James (ankle) takes the evening off. Christie has a $3,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score...
numberfire.com
Herbert Jones (back) doubtful for Pelicans' Wednesday contest
New Orleans Pelicans small forward Herbert Jones (back) is listed as doubtful to play in Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jones is unlikely to suit up on Wednesday after he was only able to log 12 minutes in his last appearance due to a back contusion. Expect Dyson Daniels to see more minutes against a Boston team ranked seventh in defensive rating.
Tyrese Haliburton exits Indiana Pacers game against New York Knicks with left knee injury
Haliburton exited the Pacers battle with the Knicks in the third quarter
numberfire.com
Indiana's Myles Turner scratched on Wednesday, James Johnson to start
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is ruled out for Wednesday's game versus the New York Knicks. Turner will not be available after he was scratched before tip. Expect James Johnson to see more minutes on Wednesday night. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 63.0 minutes with Turner off the floor, Johnson...
numberfire.com
Detroit's Kevin Knox starting for inactive Bojan Bogdanovic (calf) on Tuesday
Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Knox will make his first start this season after Bojan Bogdanovic was ruled out with a calf injury. In 28.4 expected minutes, our models project Knox to score 23.6 FanDuel points. Knox's projection includes 13.1 points,...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Keldon Johnson (hamstring) questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis
San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Johnson's status is currently unknown after San Antonio's forward was sidelined one game with left hamstring tightness. Expect Josh Richardson to see more minutes if Johnson and Keita Bates-Diop are unable to play.
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Grayson Allen (ankle) will not return on Wednesday
Milwaukee Bucks shooting guard Grayson Allen (ankle) is ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Allen will not play in the second half of Wednesday's contest after he suffered a right ankle sprain. Expect Marjon Beauchamp to see more minutes at shooting guard if Allen were to miss more time.
numberfire.com
T.J. McConnell (shoulder) questionable Wednesday for Pacers
Indiana Pacers point guard T.J. McConnell (right shoulder soreness) is questionable for Wednesday against the New York Knicks. McConnell left Sunday's game against the Charlotte Hornets early after injuring his shoulder, but he was able to practice in full on Tuesday. Andrew Nembhard and Bennedict Mathurin will have more minutes available if McConnell is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Indiana's Aaron Nesmith (illness) ruled out on Wednesday
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) will not play in Wednesday's contest versus the New York Knicks. Nesmith will not be active after Indiana's forward was held out with an illness. Expect Jalen Smith to see an increased role against a Knicks' team ranked tenth in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders'...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Robert Williams (injury management) out on Wednesday
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (injury management) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Williams has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss Wednesday's clash with New Orleans due to injury management. Marcus Smart (knee) has also been ruled out for Boston. Grant Williams could see more minutes with Williams sidelined on Wednesday. The Celtics plan to keep Williams out of both games of back-to-backs for the foreseeable future.
numberfire.com
Washington's Taj Gibson starting for injured Daniel Gafford (ankle) on Wednesday night
Washington Wizards center Taj Gibson is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Gibson will make the start versus his former team after Daniel Gafford was ruled out with an ankle injury. In a matchup against a Bulls' unit ranked sixth in FanDuel points (49.7) allowed per game to centers this season, our models project Gibson to score 17.7 FanDuel points.
Lakers Injury Report: Key LA Forwards Might Be On The Mind In Time For Dallas
Can Los Angeles begin a new win streak tomorrow?
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Stephen Curry (shoulder) on Tuesday, Jordan Poole to bench
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (shoulder) is starting in Tuesday's game versus the Phoenix Suns. Curry will start at point guard after he was forced to sit 11 games with a shoulder injury. In a matchup against a Suns' team ranked fourth (43.9) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, our models project Curry to score 43.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's P.J. Tucker (illness) active on Tuesday night
Philadelphia 76ers forward P.J. Tucker (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Tucker will make his return after the veteran missed one game with an illness. In 32.7 expected minutes, our models project Tucker to score 16.8 FanDuel points. Tucker's projection includes 4.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, and...
