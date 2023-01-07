Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (injury management) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Williams has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss Wednesday's clash with New Orleans due to injury management. Marcus Smart (knee) has also been ruled out for Boston. Grant Williams could see more minutes with Williams sidelined on Wednesday. The Celtics plan to keep Williams out of both games of back-to-backs for the foreseeable future.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO