4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Hypocrisy Reigns as Sources Confirm Biden Had Classified Documents Stashed in a Private Office for YearsThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Sicknick's wrongful death claim against Trump is the most severe allegation to dateVictorWashington, DC
mdlottery.com
Washington, D.C. Woman Still in Disbelief after $50,000 FAMILY FEUD® Win
Washington, D.C. resident Victoria Calloway plans to help the homeless community with her $50,000 prize. Helpful store clerk suggested she play the $5 game. Victoria Calloway is still in shock after winning a $50,000 top prize on a FAMILY FEUD® scratch-off. The Washington, D.C. resident explained that she was...
D.C.’s New Attorney General On Crime, The Commanders, And Co-Existing With The Mayor
Brian Schwalb is the District’s second elected attorney general. It’s been a week since D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb came into office, and by his own admission it’s been a whirlwind to get up to speed on all the work the hundreds of attorneys in the office do in representing both the city and the public interest in court. We recently sat down with Schwalb to talk about his priorities, his view of the office he now occupies, and his relationship with Mayor Muriel Bowser. Portions of the conversation, which have been lightly edited for clarity, are included below.
Local politicians voice opinion on new rule that refuses DC mayor access to House floor
WASHINGTON — A new rules package, that passed the House on Monday, is receiving local criticism after D.C.'s mayor was stripped of a privilege granted to numerous other categories of leaders, including governors and foreign ministers. The rule removes the House floor privileges of the D.C. mayor. Del. Eleanor...
fox5dc.com
DC government employee shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake, says DC Mayor
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed Wednesday that the man who shot and killed 13-year-old Karon Blake early Saturday morning is a D.C. government employee. Bowser said in a press conference Wednesday that the employee is currently on administrative leave and is not someone who works in public safety.
DC Government Employee Revealed To Be Gunman Behind Karon Blake's Death
The gunman that fatally shot 13-year-old Karon Blake in D.C. over the weekend has been confirmed to be a D.C. government employee, reports Fox 5. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that the unidentified man is a long-time government employee, and is not someone who works in public safety. He has been placed on administrative leave after fatally shooting Blake around 4 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 7, continues the outlet.
DC community leaders launching 'Thou Shalt Not Kill' movement
WASHINGTON — Starting Tuesday, you'll start to see red signs standing in windows throughout D.C. saying 'Thou Shalt Not Kill.'. It's a campaign the Anacostia Coordinating Council is launching to try to combat gun violence -- and a familiar phrase for many. It's one of the 10 commandments in...
'I will never go on a train again' | 37 hours later, Virginia Amtrak passengers reach Florida destination
LORTON, Va. — Hundreds of passengers are breathing a sigh of relief after a train derailment sparked a major delay for an Amtrak nonstop route traveling from Northern Virginia to Florida. Amtrak Auto Train 53 from Lorton, Virginia departed after 5 p.m. on Monday and was supposed to arrive...
D.C.'s mayor has a plan to boost the city's population
Data: U.S. Census Bureau and Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments. Chart: Alice Feng/AxiosIn the heyday of 2010s boomtown D.C., it was projected that the city would hit 1 million residents by 2045. Reality check: Those days of rapid growth are long gone. The District’s population rise was already slowing before the pandemic made it worse. Driving the news: Mayor Muriel Bowser released a five-year “comeback plan" Monday, seeking to revive that decade of growth. The plan includes incentives for converting offices into apartments and creating more jobs. The overall goal: Hang on to D.C.’s current 671,000 residents and grow the...
DC councilmembers will override Mayor Bowser's veto of criminal code
WASHINGTON — The D.C. Council plans to override the Mayor’s veto of the District’s revised criminal code. Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto made that announcement Tuesday. She said she and Ward 6 Councilmember Charles Allen would move the veto proposal in the D.C. Council. In November, the...
fox5dc.com
DC must allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fees to renew licenses, judge rules
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A federal judge has ruled in favor of a group of D.C. residents who fought to allow drivers who owe more than $100 in fines or fees to get or renew their driver's licenses. The five plaintiffs alleged in a lawsuit back in July 2022...
alxnow.com
Saving herself: Alexandria author kidnapped by Somali pirates to publish second book
Getting rescued from Somali pirates by Navy SEALs is one thing, but at the end of the day Jessica Buchanan had to save herself. An Ohio native, Buchanan was an aid worker in northern Somalia when she and fellow aid worker Poul Hagen Thisted were kidnapped in October 2011. With an untreated thyroid condition worsening, she was kept on a starvation diet and slept in the open desert for 93 days. She was rescued by a team of 24 U.S. Navy SEALs, and President Obama phoned Buchanan’s father to inform him on the news of her release.
mocoshow.com
Maryland’s First Raising Cane’s to Open This Thursday
Raising Cane’s will hold the grand opening of its first Maryland location at 4 W Towsontown Blvd Suite in Towson this Thursday, January 12. Last month Raising Cane’s opened its first Metro area restaurant at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza in Sterling, VA. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Bowser Sets Goal Of Increasing D.C.’s Population And Black Incomes Over Next Five Years
Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday outlined an ambitious plan to increase D.C.’s population by some 55,000 residents, grow the median income of Black households by $25,000, and put almost all residents east of the Anacostia River within a mile of a grocery store within the next five years. The...
mocoshow.com
Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion
Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
Amtrak Riders Stuck Heading From DC To Florida Told They Were Not Being Held Hostage: Report
It was not a quick commute for some travelers in the DMV region who found themselves stuck on an Amtrak train for more than 24 hours during a trip from the Washington, DC area down to Florida. Passengers traveling on an Amtrak Auto Train from DC to the Orlando area...
WCVB
Brian Walshe, husband of missing woman, was in trouble at home and in court
COHASSET, Mass. — Brian Walshe described himself as a supportive and dutiful husband and father, raising their young boys in the family's Cohasset, Massachusetts, home, allowing his wife Ana to work in Washington D.C. for a large real estate firm. But court documents in his art fraud case suggest...
Congresswoman urges National Zoo to reevaluate reserve passes policy
WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Eleanor Homes Norton (D-DC) is urging the National Zoo to reevaluate a policy requiring visitors to reserve passes ahead of time. According to the National Zoo website, while admission is free, entry passes are required for all guests, including infants, and visitors must follow safety measures.
DC Police, Councilmember field questions regarding Karon Blake case
WASHINGTON — Hundreds of people gathered in Northeast D.C. to discuss the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Karon Blake. A man living in the Brookland neighborhood shot Blake, Saturday morning after he allegedly saw him tampering with cars, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The man has yet to...
fox5dc.com
Video reveals illegal dumping operation on Maryland-DC border
Videos circulating social media reveal a massive illegal dumping operation taking place on the Maryland-D.C. border. Residents say it’s unsanitary. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis has all the details from Oxon Hill.
D.C. Is Ending Hotel Shelter For Residents Who Are Homeless And Medically Vulnerable
D.C. will stop housing homeless and medically vulnerable residents in hotel rooms, the city’s Department of Human Services announced Friday. The city launched the “Pandemic Emergency Program for Medically Vulnerable Residents” in April 2020, hoping to protect individuals who are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. Some residents who moved into hotel rooms called the program “a dream come true” and their advocates have credited the program for contributing to the 2021 drop in deaths among people experiencing homelessness.
