Man arrested, two others wanted on warrants after Vail Village assaults
A man was arrested and two others were wanted on warrants following a fight that broke out outside a bar in Vail Village over the weekend.
Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck
Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
Vail Police make arrests after assault in Vail Village
At approximately 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, Vail Police responded to a report of two unconscious individuals in Vail Village in front of the Red Lion after a fight had broken out in front of the bar. One of the victims had been rendered unconscious for a short period of...
Body of 2nd snowmobiler killed in Grand County avalanche recovered
A second victim was found and confirmed deceased Sunday after an avalanche in Grand County on Saturday afternoon.
Officer misses gun found on suspect during booking
An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation after he apparently failed to find a handgun on a suspect brought to the Jefferson County Jail on New Year’s Eve. Officer misses gun found on suspect during booking. An Edgewater police officer will face an internal affairs investigation...
Second victim's body recovered after backcountry avalanche in Colorado
The body of the second snowmobiler that was caught in an avalanche on Corona Pass on Saturday has been located and recovered, according to officials from the Grand County Sheriff's Office. The slide occurred at around 2 PM on the east face of Mount Epworth, which is located roughly six...
Rare ringtail cat discovered hiding in Kohl’s for 3 weeks
After three weeks of living in the department store, a rare ringtail cat was finally caught.
Large slash piles to be burned north of Vail this week￼
Firefighters with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are planning to burn large slash piles this week beginning Tuesday about 4 miles northwest of Vail along Red and White Mountain Road (NFSR 734). Smoke and potentially flames could be visible from Vail and the Interstate 70 corridor. “We...
State representative from Boulder County resigns amid accusations
A state representative from Boulder County, who was accused of misrepresenting her primary residence and charged, has resigned.
Traffic stacks up as 'safety closures' plague mountain travel in Colorado
Amid slick conditions and a number of crashes, multiple closures are in place in Colorado's high country. Two key closures that are in place and causing travel delays include a closure of westbound I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel (crash west of tunnel, announced at 11:47 AM) and a closure of eastbound I-70 in the Silverthorne area (announced at 12:04 PM).
‘This is a really tragic accident:’ Avalanche center report details events leading up to the Dec. 31 fatal avalanche on Peak 10 near Breckenridge
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has released a final report on the avalanche that killed a 22-year-old who had been skiing in the backcountry of Peak 10 in Breckenridge on Dec. 31 with his father. Nick Feinstein, the son of University of Northern Colorado president Andy Feinstein, died in the...
Vail to honor Police Chief Dwight Henninger on Jan. 10
The town of Vail is inviting the community to help recognize Vail Police Chief Dwight Henninger for his tenure as president of the International Association of Chiefs of Police from 2021 to 2022. A public reception is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Donovan...
Van Beek: Keeping teens safe online
For all those who once had an account on MySpace … the world has changed. For many of us, Facebook changed the way we communicate with friends. In fact, we never knew we had so many friends until we began posting on this website. We also discovered the word “frenemy,” which later became anyone that disagreed with us.
I-70 westbound remains closed at Eisenhower Tunnel due to semi rollover
Westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash, including at CMV, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Approximately 7:10 a.m., CSP received a call about a crash on I-70 near mile marker 207 east of Silverthorne, involving two semi-trucks and a pickup truck, according to CSP.
Eat Chat Connect event at CMC Edwards Jan. 10
Child and adolescent sexual development is natural and healthy and can lead to questions and concerns regarding consent and developing healthy relationships. Mountain Youth, together with Bright Future Foundation and Vail Psychologist, will host an Eat Chat Connect event to support conversations about consent and building healthy adolescent relationships. Data from the 2021 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey (HKCS) found that 20% of respondents who “dated or went out with someone during the past 12 months, had been controlled or emotionally hurt by someone they were dating or going out with.” This event will showcase two local experts who will provide tools and resources to parents and their youth on how to talk about consent, the importance of developing positive youth-adult and peer-peer relationships, and how we can work together to create a “consent culture.”
Vehicle pursuit on I-70 leads to seizure of suspected fentanyl, other narcotics
The Garfield County Sheriff's Office says a man is in custody after attempting to elude police, leading deputies to discover large amounts of fentanyl and other narcotics.According to authorities, investigators of the multijurisdictional Special Problems Enforcement and Response Team and Garfield County Sheriff's Office contacted a vehicle near Rifle for driving recklessly.Authorities say the suspect, Dylan Thomas Zweygardt decided to elude officers which caused a pursuit on I-70 headed toward Grand Junction. Spike strips were deployed to stop the vehicle as the driver continued a few more miles until it came to a complete stop near the Garfield and Mesa County...
The knowns, unknowns of how Universal Preschool will look in Eagle County￼
Changes are coming this year to early childhood education as Colorado prepares to roll out Universal Preschool in the fall. While not completely “universal,” as the name might suggest, the program will provide tuition credits for all 4-year-olds (and some 3-year-olds) attending preschool across the state. The program...
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
Community profile: The man behind many smiles in the Roaring Fork Valley is retiring
After 38 years of molding smiles in Glenwood Springs and throughout the Roaring Fork Valley, orthodontist Dr. Jack Hilty is retiring. Now, instead of teeth, he’ll be sculpting marble as a hobby and reshaping his plans for a relaxing retirement. “It felt like the right time, you know?” he...
Letter: A pretty cool start to the new year
On Jan. 1, our car’s AWD became overly ambitious and beached itself on a pile of snow in East Vail. We wanted to thank the Town Council member, who along with his spouse, pulled over — delaying a no-doubt awesome meal at Apres Cafe — and provided his exceptional Good Samaritan snow shoveling services.
