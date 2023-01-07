ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

3 hospitalized after plane makes emergency landing on US-95

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vUZ0O_0k6zffON00

Two people have been hospitalized for "precautionary reasons" after a plane made an emergency landing on US 95 near Kyle Canyon Road, according to Las Vegas police.

The airplane had experienced fueling issues during its flight on Saturday at approximately 9:40 a.m. and was forced to make an emergency landing on the shoulder of the highway.

Police say the plane made a safe landing but appears to have been "clipped" on the wings by a passing Nissan. The driver of the Nissan was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

The National Transportation Safety Board has said that it has not been officially determined if the plane struck the vehicle or the vehicle struck the plane after it landed. However, they have confirmed the plane was a Diamond DA20.

The right lane of southbound US-95 near Kyle Canyon Road will remain blocked while an investigation is ongoing. The NTSB has confirmed to KTNV that they will be leading the investigation alongside the FAA, which is currently gathering information.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible and to use caution when traveling in that area.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Harry Reid Airport in Las Vegas sees delays after FAA computer outage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Travelers are feeling the impacts of a major computer outage on Wednesday that grounded planes for hours across the nation. Harry Reid International Airport is seeing many flight delays as airlines play catch up. Airport officials said to expect delays for most of the day...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

Police: Hiker injured on mountain near Las Vegas dies

UPDATE: Lee Canyon, a ski resort area near Mount Charleston, will suspend operations on Tuesday, Jan. 10 following Monday's snowfall. "This allows the resort’s team to conduct necessary snow safety and avalanche mitigation work. The closure will include the parking and base area along with all trails. Skiers/boarders who pre-purchased for today will automatically be refunded," wrote Stephanie Forte, a spokesperson for the resort.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman dies one week after crash in west valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One woman is dead a week after a crash in the west Las Vegas valley. The incident occurred at the intersection of Westcliff Drive and Antelope Way around 2:07 p.m. on Monday, January 2. According to the investigation, a 2009 Nissan Cube was traveling south...
LAS VEGAS, NV
dallasexpress.com

Terror Incident at Las Vegas Power Station

Across the country, there’s been a series of mysterious incidents plaguing power stations, and around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday another incident took place at a solar power plant in Las Vegas. Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a call at a solar plant on U.S. 93 north of the Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

44-year-old dead after car crash early January, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver involved in a car crash early January is now pronounced deceased Sunday. The accident happened January 2, 2023 near Rainbow Boulevard and Westcliff Drive. On the day of the crash, police gathered evidence that indicates...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy