Las Vegas, NV

Teen girl dies after collapsing while playing flag football

LAS VEGAS — A report from the medical examiner’s office said that a 16-year-old girl who collapsed while playing flag football died from a rare congenital abnormality. The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled that Ashari Hughes, 16, died from a congenital heart condition called anomalous origin of right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
