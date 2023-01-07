Police seeking Houston restaurant patron who shot, killed would-be robber

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Houston police on Saturday were looking for a male customer who shot and killed a would-be robber at a restaurant earlier this week.

Houston police released still images and surveillance footage of a restaurant patron who shot and killed a would-be robber earlier this week. Photo courtesy Houston Police Department/Twitter

Police said they are seeking information on the customer, who is shown on video gunning down an apparent robber at the Ranchito Taqueria restaurant in Houston on Thursday. They emphasized the customer has not been charged with a crime.

Authorities said the shooting happened shortly 11:30 p.m. when a masked man , carrying what appeared to be a firearm, entered the restaurant and demanded money from customers.

Surveillance video shows that as the man left the restaurant, one of the customers pulled out a firearm and shot him dead.

The shooter recovered money from the robber and returned it to the other customers.

Police have released surveillance footage of the shooting along with still images of the shooter and his pickup truck.

"Surveillance photos of the male (and his vehicle) wanted for questioning in this fatal shooting of a robbery suspect last night (Jan. 5).Know the man's ID? Call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600. He is not charged at this time," the Houston Police Department tweeted Friday.

Texas law allows for the use of deadly force in certain situations involving robbery.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com