LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While some areas of light snow are possible across parts of southern Nebraska into Wednesday evening, Wednesday night, and very early on Thursday morning, most of the coverage area looks to stay dry as we head through the remainder of our Wednesday. As a low-pressure system skirts south of the area though, colder and more seasonal temperatures will be drawn into the area along with some blustery north and northwest winds as we head into the day on Thursday. The extended forecast is highlighted by a mild weekend with a more active and wetter weather pattern emerging through the week next week.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO