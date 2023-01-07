Former President Donald J. Trump has to be held responsible for his obnoxious behavior of inciting a mob to riot and storm the capitol to “fight like hell” to change the election of 2020 in his favor. Not only did he personally attack the Democrats, but also the Republicans and members of his own cabinet. Mr. Trump is a fraud and a poor loser who cannot accept reality. The Jan. 6 committee heard over 1,000 witnesses to pass along the correct information to the Department of Justice to charge criminal activity to Mr. Trump that he cannot ever hold any government office in the future.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 31 MINUTES AGO