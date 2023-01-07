ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
The Blade

To the editor: Hold Trump responsible for mob attack

Former President Donald J. Trump has to be held responsible for his obnoxious behavior of inciting a mob to riot and storm the capitol to “fight like hell” to change the election of 2020 in his favor. Not only did he personally attack the Democrats, but also the Republicans and members of his own cabinet. Mr. Trump is a fraud and a poor loser who cannot accept reality. The Jan. 6 committee heard over 1,000 witnesses to pass along the correct information to the Department of Justice to charge criminal activity to Mr. Trump that he cannot ever hold any government office in the future.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOP

US envoy starts Kosovo focused tour in Balkans

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A senior U.S. envoy launched a tour of several Balkan nations Wednesday, a visit focused on international efforts to help normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia after weeks of heightened tension. U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet began the trip with a brief stop...
WTOP

Colombia’s VP hears UN condemnation of attempt on her life

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Colombia’s vice-president on Wednesday listened to many members of the Security Council condemn the recent attempt against her life and then thanked the U.N.’s most powerful body for their solidary against violence in the country, which she said is aimed at undermining the new government’s efforts “for peace, social justice and the development and deepening of democracy.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy