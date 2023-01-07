Read full article on original website
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service
President Joe Biden and other past and present U.S. officials are honoring the late defense secretary, Ash Carter, who opened the way for women to fight in combat and for transgendered personnel to serve
To the editor: Hold Trump responsible for mob attack
Former President Donald J. Trump has to be held responsible for his obnoxious behavior of inciting a mob to riot and storm the capitol to “fight like hell” to change the election of 2020 in his favor. Not only did he personally attack the Democrats, but also the Republicans and members of his own cabinet. Mr. Trump is a fraud and a poor loser who cannot accept reality. The Jan. 6 committee heard over 1,000 witnesses to pass along the correct information to the Department of Justice to charge criminal activity to Mr. Trump that he cannot ever hold any government office in the future.
US envoy starts Kosovo focused tour in Balkans
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A senior U.S. envoy launched a tour of several Balkan nations Wednesday, a visit focused on international efforts to help normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia after weeks of heightened tension. U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet began the trip with a brief stop...
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’
WASHINGTON (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s presidential dreams were undermined by her use of a private email server that included classified information. Donald Trump has risked criminal charges by refusing to return top-secret records to the government after leaving the White House. And now misplaced files with classified markings...
Colombia’s VP hears UN condemnation of attempt on her life
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Colombia’s vice-president on Wednesday listened to many members of the Security Council condemn the recent attempt against her life and then thanked the U.N.’s most powerful body for their solidary against violence in the country, which she said is aimed at undermining the new government’s efforts “for peace, social justice and the development and deepening of democracy.”
