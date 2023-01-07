ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman’s Murray on the offensive to again reach the top of the wrestling mountain

MOORESVILLE – After coming off a 4A state wrestling championship, it was unusual for Eli Murray to finish outside the medalists in a tournament at the end of December. But the Lake Norman High 138-pounder came back the following week to take gold at the Bearcat Invitational in Rock Hill, S.C., and won his 100th career match against Hickory Ridge.
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln Charter state champion thrives in unconventional relays as swim season ramps up

Grace Wilson may be an individual and team swimming state champion, but she’s ready to add a race to the official docket. The Lincoln Charter senior was part of a winning eight-person relay in the Queen City Relay Meet Jan. 7 in Charlotte. The Eagles came out on top of 13 teams in the 8X50 freestyle – there were 135 swimmers in total – and the team put a special twist on it too.
DENVER, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Soulfest to continue Lincoln Charter’s celebration of diversity

DENVER – As Lincoln Charter School’s student body becomes more diverse, and following the success of October’s La Fiesta – a school-organized celebration of Hispanic heritage – plans are being developed for a February festival showcasing Black culture through food, music and art. “We were...
DENVER, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver

DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
DENVER, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Meadows at Denver hearing postponed

LINCOLNTON – Developers of the Villages of Denver pitched a plan to nix the final phase of the subdivision’s build out in favor of a new neighborhood during the Jan. 9 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, but the public hearing was ultimately tabled due to a last-minute change to the project’s proposed phasing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Departing pastor has sense of ‘Grace’ for chance to reach so many

CORNELIUS – For 28 years, Pastor Farrell Lemings has presided as Grace Covenant Church, like the Lake Norman community it serves, has grown – expanding its physical presence and welcoming those new to the area. And now, with a long-planned leadership transition in place and a new, unknown...
CORNELIUS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville man wins half of Cash 5 jackpot

Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot. Another lucky ticket purchased by Kannapolis resident Cedric Bass also matched all five white balls so Brandenburg received half of the $364,146 jackpot.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver building permits dwindle, number still significant

DENVER – It’s been almost five years since the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved a high-density, single-family housing development in eastern Lincoln County, yet nearly 1,000 building permits were issued for such dwellings in the past year as neighborhoods previously approved for hundreds of homes continue to build out.
DENVER, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Denver woman ID’d in homicide; second body found nearby

DENVER – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two dead bodies discovered in Denver over the last two days. The sheriff’s office said family members found the body of Debra Ana Jackson, 35, of Sherwood Lane, lying in the front yard of her home Monday afternoon. The relatives were looking for Jackson after Lincoln County Schools reportedly called to report that her children had not been picked up at school.
DENVER, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lincoln County EMS offering CPR training; learn Cricut skills at library

LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County is one of 63 North Carolina counties participating in a Duke University study aimed at evaluating interventions designed to improve outcomes for individuals with cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting. The study will compare counties implementing an intervention strategy to those using a standard care strategy over the next two years.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville employee has seen town grow 10-fold over career

HUNTERSVILLE – The population of Huntersville has increased nearly tenfold in the last three decades, but one man’s service to the town has consistently touched the lives of every resident. “If you want to see the definition of a public servant, here he stands,” said Operations Manager Steve...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Police search for suspects in Frankie’s parking lot shooting

HUNTERSVILLE – Shots were fired at the front entrance of Frankie’s of Charlotte and vehicles Friday night. At approximately 10:10 p.m., officers with the Huntersville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive near Walmart.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Virtual bookkeeping office, vehicle cleaner come to Mooresville

MOORESVILLE – Here are the new Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce members who participated in a recent “ribbon cutting extravaganza.”. Sarah McKee Accounting brings financial clarity to small businesses by providing virtual bookkeeping services. All communication and financial document storage is handled with bookkeeping software. The bookkeeper categorizes transactions and prepares financial statements for your business.
MOORESVILLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Cornelius mayor salutes residents for contributing ‘Excellence’

CORNELIUS – At the Cornelius town board’s final meeting of 2022, Mayor Woody Washam continued his tradition of recognizing residents for outstanding community service with the presentation of four Mayor’s Awards for Excellence. Washam, saying he “just couldn’t contain it to one or two people” in 2022,...
CORNELIUS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Huntersville mulls definition of ‘commercial use’ for mixed-use develoments

HUNTERSVILLE – In the first town board meeting of the new year, Huntersville commissioners revisited concerns regarding word choice in mixed-use development ordinances. On Jan. 3, Planning Director Jack Simoneau explained the board asked to make minor adjustments to the definition of “commercial use” after some commissioners were unhappy with the final commercial square footage of the NorthState development on Gilead Road. A proposed text amendment removes references to “non-residential” floor area in favor of “commercial floor area,” and names exclusions.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC

