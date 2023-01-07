Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
A North Carolina woman won the lottery twice — just months apartVictorShelby, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman’s Murray on the offensive to again reach the top of the wrestling mountain
MOORESVILLE – After coming off a 4A state wrestling championship, it was unusual for Eli Murray to finish outside the medalists in a tournament at the end of December. But the Lake Norman High 138-pounder came back the following week to take gold at the Bearcat Invitational in Rock Hill, S.C., and won his 100th career match against Hickory Ridge.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln Charter state champion thrives in unconventional relays as swim season ramps up
Grace Wilson may be an individual and team swimming state champion, but she’s ready to add a race to the official docket. The Lincoln Charter senior was part of a winning eight-person relay in the Queen City Relay Meet Jan. 7 in Charlotte. The Eagles came out on top of 13 teams in the 8X50 freestyle – there were 135 swimmers in total – and the team put a special twist on it too.
lakenormanpublications.com
Soulfest to continue Lincoln Charter’s celebration of diversity
DENVER – As Lincoln Charter School’s student body becomes more diverse, and following the success of October’s La Fiesta – a school-organized celebration of Hispanic heritage – plans are being developed for a February festival showcasing Black culture through food, music and art. “We were...
lakenormanpublications.com
Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver
DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
lakenormanpublications.com
Meadows at Denver hearing postponed
LINCOLNTON – Developers of the Villages of Denver pitched a plan to nix the final phase of the subdivision’s build out in favor of a new neighborhood during the Jan. 9 meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners, but the public hearing was ultimately tabled due to a last-minute change to the project’s proposed phasing.
lakenormanpublications.com
Departing pastor has sense of ‘Grace’ for chance to reach so many
CORNELIUS – For 28 years, Pastor Farrell Lemings has presided as Grace Covenant Church, like the Lake Norman community it serves, has grown – expanding its physical presence and welcoming those new to the area. And now, with a long-planned leadership transition in place and a new, unknown...
lakenormanpublications.com
Decision on Lake Norman waterfront property paused over railroad, traffic concerns
MOORESVILLE – Town leaders and developers proposing a waterfront community off Langtree Road are in a position familiar to many longtime rail transit hopefuls in the Lake Norman region: waiting on a Norfolk Southern Railway decision. At the town board’s Jan. 3 session, following presentations and discussions about a...
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville man wins half of Cash 5 jackpot
Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot. Another lucky ticket purchased by Kannapolis resident Cedric Bass also matched all five white balls so Brandenburg received half of the $364,146 jackpot.
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver building permits dwindle, number still significant
DENVER – It’s been almost five years since the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved a high-density, single-family housing development in eastern Lincoln County, yet nearly 1,000 building permits were issued for such dwellings in the past year as neighborhoods previously approved for hundreds of homes continue to build out.
lakenormanpublications.com
Rain-delayed start doesn’t dampen Huntersville’s birthday spirit for 150th year
HUNTERSVILLE – Huntersville kicked off its 150th anniversary Saturday, Jan. 7, with a belated “Noon Year’s Eve” celebration at Birkdale Village. The combination “welcome to a new year” and “Sesquicentennial Celebration” party, originally scheduled Dec. 31, was postponed due to the rainy weather on New Year’s Eve.
lakenormanpublications.com
Denver woman ID’d in homicide; second body found nearby
DENVER – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two dead bodies discovered in Denver over the last two days. The sheriff’s office said family members found the body of Debra Ana Jackson, 35, of Sherwood Lane, lying in the front yard of her home Monday afternoon. The relatives were looking for Jackson after Lincoln County Schools reportedly called to report that her children had not been picked up at school.
lakenormanpublications.com
Lincoln County EMS offering CPR training; learn Cricut skills at library
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County is one of 63 North Carolina counties participating in a Duke University study aimed at evaluating interventions designed to improve outcomes for individuals with cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting. The study will compare counties implementing an intervention strategy to those using a standard care strategy over the next two years.
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville employee has seen town grow 10-fold over career
HUNTERSVILLE – The population of Huntersville has increased nearly tenfold in the last three decades, but one man’s service to the town has consistently touched the lives of every resident. “If you want to see the definition of a public servant, here he stands,” said Operations Manager Steve...
lakenormanpublications.com
Police search for suspects in Frankie’s parking lot shooting
HUNTERSVILLE – Shots were fired at the front entrance of Frankie’s of Charlotte and vehicles Friday night. At approximately 10:10 p.m., officers with the Huntersville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Frankie’s, 10621 Bryton Corporate Center Drive near Walmart.
lakenormanpublications.com
Virtual bookkeeping office, vehicle cleaner come to Mooresville
MOORESVILLE – Here are the new Mooresville-South Iredell Chamber of Commerce members who participated in a recent “ribbon cutting extravaganza.”. Sarah McKee Accounting brings financial clarity to small businesses by providing virtual bookkeeping services. All communication and financial document storage is handled with bookkeeping software. The bookkeeper categorizes transactions and prepares financial statements for your business.
lakenormanpublications.com
MOORESVILLE COMMUNITY: Chesterbrook provides nearly 1,000 pounds food to orgnization
MOORESVILLE – Students at Chesterbrook Academy Preschool in Mooresville recently donated 995 pounds of food to FeedNC, the Mooresville nonprofit whose mission is to help those in need to find access to healthy food. For two weeks, students held a food drive to collect nonperishable items for the organization....
lakenormanpublications.com
Cornelius mayor salutes residents for contributing ‘Excellence’
CORNELIUS – At the Cornelius town board’s final meeting of 2022, Mayor Woody Washam continued his tradition of recognizing residents for outstanding community service with the presentation of four Mayor’s Awards for Excellence. Washam, saying he “just couldn’t contain it to one or two people” in 2022,...
lakenormanpublications.com
Huntersville mulls definition of ‘commercial use’ for mixed-use develoments
HUNTERSVILLE – In the first town board meeting of the new year, Huntersville commissioners revisited concerns regarding word choice in mixed-use development ordinances. On Jan. 3, Planning Director Jack Simoneau explained the board asked to make minor adjustments to the definition of “commercial use” after some commissioners were unhappy with the final commercial square footage of the NorthState development on Gilead Road. A proposed text amendment removes references to “non-residential” floor area in favor of “commercial floor area,” and names exclusions.
Comments / 0