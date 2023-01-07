Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s office says motorcyclist allegedly fled from deputies for ‘fun’
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man has been arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies for “fun”, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Salas, 28, was taken into custody Monday on two charges for evading arrest with motor vehicle, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Monday, on Southbound Expressway […]
Raymondville PD finds Houston teen in Alton after three-day search
UPDATE: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. when the teen was located by Raymondville police. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a three-day search, a 15-year-old Houston girl reported as a runaway was located Tuesday afternoon in Alton. The 15-year-old was reported missing Sunday in Raymondville by her mother after allegedly disappearing from a sweet […]
Police: Raymondville runaway teen found unharmed in Alamo
A 15-year-old Raymondville teen who ran away from home Saturday was found unharmed in Alamo, according to the Raymondville Police Department. Natalia Rivera ran away from her mother's custody and was believed to be accompanied by two male juveniles, police said. Authorities were made aware of Rivera's whereabouts through a...
Report: Man found unresponsive in Brownsville jail had “powdery substance” in his cell
The man who was pronounced dead last November after he was found unresponsive in his cell at the Brownsville jail had a hidden bag of a “white, powdery substance” in his cell, according to a report filed by the Brownsville Police Department. The custodial death report was filed...
One dead in major accident on Military Highway
UPDATE: This story was updated at 3 p.m. to confirm the death of one individual involved in the crash and again at 3:44 p.m. with the victims name. LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Military Highway is shut down in both directions after a major accident in Los Indios left one dead, authorities say. Law enforcement […]
Surveillance image shows person of interest in truck theft, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are searching for a person of interest in connection to a theft of a pickup truck. The department’s news release said the theft occurred Dec. 17, 2022, on the 100 block of Poinciana Drive in Brownsville. The person of interest is suspected to have taken a gold 2005 Dodge […]
Weslaco man sentenced to eight years for deadly crash
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was sentenced to state jail Monday after a 2020 crash left one man dead. Gerardo Tamez III was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, Hidalgo County records show. Tamez was arrested Sept. 19, 2020 on charges of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter with […]
18-wheeler full of cabbage overturns closing I-69C northbound lanes
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg is reporting northbound U.S. 281 main lanes are all clear in the area after an 18-wheeler loaded with cabbage overturned Tuesday night. A TxDOT spokesperson said the main lanes were cleared and reopened around 2 a.m. Wednesday near Davis Road. A media release from the city sent […]
DPS: Man in coma after another driver flees three-vehicle crash on foot
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a three-vehicle crash near Edinburg that left one man in a coma. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, a white 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Alamo Road south of Texas Road, east of Edinburg. The […]
22-year-old Female Drug Runner Caught with a Load of Cocaine in Her 2015 Ford
The seizure took place on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old female United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2015 Ford. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered five packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 11.59 pounds of alleged cocaine.
Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison
VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
Woman’s gas tank had 11 pounds of cocaine, feds say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of entering the United States with 11 pounds of cocaine in her gas tank was arrested this past weekend, authorities said. Katya Carolina Garza, a U.S. citizen, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. Garza entered the […]
Alton police chief added to national hall of fame
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Jonathan B. Flores has been selected for the 2023 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame. A news release from the Alton Police Department announced that Flores was recognized for the Distinguished Service Award. Flores, along with eight other law enforcement officials, will be […]
Fourth Person Arrested In Starr County Human Smuggling Case
A fourth person is facing charges connected to a human smuggling case in Starr County. Mari Cruz Rosa was arrested last week following her indictment on a conspiracy charge. Arrests in the case began last month after two suspects were pulled over while driving a vehicle registered to the Starr County District Attorney’s Office.
Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts
A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
Willacy County authorities searching for man suspected of robbery
WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery. Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police. Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown […]
PD seeks multiple people after vehicles stolen in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for several persons of interest in connection to auto thefts reported to the McAllen Police Department in December and January. Daniel Tapia, 18; Marcus Jimenez, 26; Marie Ramirez, 20; and Evelyn Fonseca, 21, have been identified as persons of interest in a media release provided Friday by the […]
Ollie’s grand-opening nears for Harlingen store, but what is it?
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The wait is almost over. The much-anticipated opening of the major discount store Ollie’s has been set in Harlingen. On Wednesday, signs could be seen posted on the doors, which were open, granting a view of a team of workers gathering for a meeting inside. “A new Ollie’s is opening on […]
City of Edinburg updates noise ordinance
The city of Edinburg is cracking down on noise control in their city by updating their noise ordinance. The update is to specify what constitutes as a noise violation. “Basically, if there's a loud noise that disrupts the peace and a reasonable person agrees with that, that can be considered a violation,” city attorney Omar Ochoa said. “There's also specific times of the day where certain decibel readings and levels can be considered a violation.”
McAllen police seeking man wanted on charge of indecent assault
The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man wanted on a charge of indecent assault. Gustavo Rios is wanted in connection to an assault that reported to McAllen police early Wednesday morning that occurred on the 1900 block of N 24th St., according to a news release.
