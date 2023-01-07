ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna, TX

ValleyCentral

Sheriff’s office says motorcyclist allegedly fled from deputies for ‘fun’

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen man has been arrested after he allegedly fled from deputies for “fun”, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Salas, 28, was taken into custody Monday on two charges for evading arrest with motor vehicle, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. On Monday, on Southbound Expressway […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Raymondville PD finds Houston teen in Alton after three-day search

UPDATE: This story was updated at 2:45 p.m. when the teen was located by Raymondville police. RAYMONDVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a three-day search, a 15-year-old Houston girl reported as a runaway was located Tuesday afternoon in Alton. The 15-year-old was reported missing Sunday in Raymondville by her mother after allegedly disappearing from a sweet […]
RAYMONDVILLE, TX
KRGV

Police: Raymondville runaway teen found unharmed in Alamo

A 15-year-old Raymondville teen who ran away from home Saturday was found unharmed in Alamo, according to the Raymondville Police Department. Natalia Rivera ran away from her mother's custody and was believed to be accompanied by two male juveniles, police said. Authorities were made aware of Rivera's whereabouts through a...
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

One dead in major accident on Military Highway

UPDATE: This story was updated at 3 p.m. to confirm the death of one individual involved in the crash and again at 3:44 p.m. with the victims name. LOS INDIOS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Military Highway is shut down in both directions after a major accident in Los Indios left one dead, authorities say. Law enforcement […]
LOS INDIOS, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco man sentenced to eight years for deadly crash

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco man was sentenced to state jail Monday after a 2020 crash left one man dead. Gerardo Tamez III was sentenced to eight years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, Hidalgo County records show. Tamez was arrested Sept. 19, 2020 on charges of manslaughter, intoxication manslaughter with […]
WESLACO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

22-year-old Female Drug Runner Caught with a Load of Cocaine in Her 2015 Ford

The seizure took place on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Brownsville and Matamoros International Bridge when a 22-year-old female United States citizen who resides in Brownsville, Texas, attempted entry into the United States driving a 2015 Ford. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. While in the secondary inspection area, with the aid of a non-intrusive inspection system (NII) and a canine unit, CBP officers discovered five packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages which contained a total of 11.59 pounds of alleged cocaine.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Texas Chicano Brotherhood member sentenced to 10 years prison

VICTORIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man described by federal prosecutors as a general with the Texas Chicano Brotherhood is headed to prison for his role in a cocaine conspiracy. Tony “Klownman” Torres, 53 pleaded guilty Nov. 8, 2022, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a […]
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Woman’s gas tank had 11 pounds of cocaine, feds say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of entering the United States with 11 pounds of cocaine in her gas tank was arrested this past weekend, authorities said. Katya Carolina Garza, a U.S. citizen, was arrested Jan. 7 on charges of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show. Garza entered the […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton police chief added to national hall of fame

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Alton Police Chief and Assistant City Manager Jonathan B. Flores has been selected for the 2023 National Law Enforcement Officer Hall of Fame. A news release from the Alton Police Department announced that Flores was recognized for the Distinguished Service Award. Flores, along with eight other law enforcement officials, will be […]
ALTON, TX
kurv.com

Fourth Person Arrested In Starr County Human Smuggling Case

A fourth person is facing charges connected to a human smuggling case in Starr County. Mari Cruz Rosa was arrested last week following her indictment on a conspiracy charge. Arrests in the case began last month after two suspects were pulled over while driving a vehicle registered to the Starr County District Attorney’s Office.
STARR COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Brownsville police: 13 suspects arrested in connection with string of car thefts

A total of 13 people were arrested in the span of five months as part of an investigation into an auto theft ring, according to the Brownsville Police Department. The arrests began September 2022 when three individuals – Jacob Guevara Martinez, Marco Antonio Salas and Rogelio Rivera — were arrested after stealing vehicles from Sunrise Mall and attempted to cross into Mexico in the stolen vehicles, according to a news release.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Willacy County authorities searching for man suspected of robbery

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of a robbery. Mario Martinez, 33, of Raymondville, is wanted on suspicion of robbery, a second-degree felony, according to police. Deputies described Martinez as a 180-pound, 5-foot 8-inch man with black hair and brown […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

PD seeks multiple people after vehicles stolen in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are searching for several persons of interest in connection to auto thefts reported to the McAllen Police Department in December and January. Daniel Tapia, 18; Marcus Jimenez, 26; Marie Ramirez, 20; and Evelyn Fonseca, 21, have been identified as persons of interest in a media release provided Friday by the […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

City of Edinburg updates noise ordinance

The city of Edinburg is cracking down on noise control in their city by updating their noise ordinance. The update is to specify what constitutes as a noise violation. “Basically, if there's a loud noise that disrupts the peace and a reasonable person agrees with that, that can be considered a violation,” city attorney Omar Ochoa said. “There's also specific times of the day where certain decibel readings and levels can be considered a violation.”
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

McAllen police seeking man wanted on charge of indecent assault

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man wanted on a charge of indecent assault. Gustavo Rios is wanted in connection to an assault that reported to McAllen police early Wednesday morning that occurred on the 1900 block of N 24th St., according to a news release.
MCALLEN, TX

