Brian Hartline in Search of a Hot Tub, Jon Rothstein Leaves Aaron Craft Out of His Top 5 21st Century Buckeyes, and Curtis Samuel Pancakes Myles Garrett

Look: Georgia's Embarrassing 2023 Schedule Is Going Viral
If all goes according to plan, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs should be right back in the College Football Playoff next season. Georgia's 2023 schedule is about the weakest you'll ever see. The Bulldogs play UT Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech in the non-conference portion ...
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
NFL World Is Demanding Serious Packers Punishment
The NFL World is calling for some serious Packers punishment on Monday morning. Sunday night, Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from the game for shoving a Lions training staff member. Walker was outraged by the ejection, though it seemed like a pretty obvious decision. You can't do this. While...
Look: Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Huge Return
The Ohio State Buckeyes fell just short of their goal of making the College Football Playoff national title game. However, the Buckeyes are already looking like one of the more dangerous teams for the 2023 season. Star quarterback C.J. Stroud won't be there, but plenty of big names are returning.
Nick Saban Says Ohio State Got Screwed By Peach Bowl Referees
Ohio State fans have an ally in Nick Saban when it comes to the officiating in this year's Peach Bowl. During the pregame show before last night's national championship game, Saban said he thought the refs made a mistake when they rescinded a targeting call against Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard for his hit on OSU wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Michigan Tonight
The college football world is thinking about what could have been for the Michigan Wolverines. TCU defeated Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl and punched its ticket to tonight's National Championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are getting absolutely walloped by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia holds a 38-7 lead...
Paul Finebaum Has 1 Main Question For Nick Saban Today
A day after Georgia won its second national title with a dominant 62-7 blowout over TCU, ESPN would rather talk about Alabama. Paul Finebaum went on First Take, where Stephen A. Smith mistakenly began the show by congratulating Alabama on winning the national championship. The conversation ...
WMAZ
Kirby Smart's wife Mary Beth soaks up second Dawgs national championship
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, called it "very surreal" on Monday night as Georgia secured a second straight national championship. 11Alive's Maria Martin spoke with Mary Beth Smart after the game on the field at SoFi Stadium in Southern California. A proud Bulldog herself who was captain of the women's basketball team when she was at school, Mary Beth basked in the amazing heights Kirby's now led Dawg nation to.
Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed During The National Title Game
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want to steer clear of Twitter this week. College football fans around the country are criticizing Harbaugh for not having Michigan better prepared against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Of course, the college football world wouldn't be mad at Harbaugh if TCU was putting...
Breaking: Ohio State Football Star Announces He's Returning
A top offensive player is returning to Ohio State for one more season. Cade Stover, who was the Buckeyes' starting tight end this season, is coming back for his fifth-year senior season in 2023. He made the announcement via Twitter. Stover finished the 2022 season with 36 receptions for 406...
Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule
Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Kirk Herbstreit Has 6-Word Reaction To Georgia's Dominant Performance
It wasn't so much what Kirk Herbstreit said about Georgia's performance against TCU on Monday, so much as it was what he didn't say. His gut reaction on ESPN's broadcast of the national championship was just six words. "I don't know what to say." Yeah, we're a bit lost for words as well, ...
Another Key Player Is Coming Back To Ohio State Next Season
Ohio State received a major boost to its 2023 offensive line on Wednesday morning. Offensive lineman Matt Jones announced he will be returning to school for a sixth year of eligibility. Jones started 11 of 12 regular season games for the Buckeyes at right guard in 2022, as well as the team's ...
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
The Ringer
Stetson Bennett IV Is Holding On for One More Title
Nobody expected Stetson Bennett IV to win the position battle. Even his teammates were skeptical that he could get the job done. But Bennett believed in himself, and now Georgia is in the national championship game because of it. To be clear, I’m not talking about Kirby Smart’s decision in...
Football World Reacts To What Nick Saban Said About Ohio State
Alabama's Nick Saban graced the "College GameDay" desk for Monday night's national championship game between Georgia and TCU. And while several moments stood out to fans, one comment in particular caught the football world's attention; with Saban telling ESPN's crew that Georgia's hit on Ohio State ...
Score Predictions: Georgia vs TCU
The Dawgs Daily staff predicts the score of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and TCU.
