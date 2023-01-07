DETROIT — When this year began, nobody in either party was devoting much thought to next year’s U.S. Senate race in Michigan. Democrat Debbie Stabenow, it was assumed, would run for a fifth term. Republicans would bluster and nominate someone ... and then Senator Stabenow would win, probably easily. For decades, Republicans underestimated her from the time she was a county commissioner, and mocked her warm, small-town personality and background as a social worker and folksinger. Then she beat them every time. But last week she stunned everyone by announcing she wouldn’t run for another term, that it was time to “pass the torch” to a new generation of leaders, even though, at 74, she would scarcely be middle-aged in today’s Washington, where the President is 80 and both U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell are older.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO