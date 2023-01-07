ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Essence

On The 100th Anniversary Of The Rosewood Massacre, We Honor Its Black Victims And Their Descendants Pushing For Reparations

Descendants of the racist Rosewood killings talk to ESSENCE about those who were lost and look ahead at the next 100 years. Last week, Jan. 1-7, marked the 100th Anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre. In remembrance of this centennial anniversary, the University of Florida is hosting Remembering Rosewood, a weeklong commemoration of events from January 8-14, 2023.
The Daily Advance

Froma Harrop: New border policy better but not good enough

Joe Biden has done so many things well — saving Ukraine, confronting China, signing a bipartisan gun control bill. And in a week of right-wing crazytown, he stood out as a comforting keeper of stability, But there’s one thing he hasn’t gotten right: curbing the chaos at the border. The problem isn’t just the policies themselves, which are a mixed bag. It’s the messaging. It’s the air of apology when he does something real to stop illegal border crossing. He seems afraid to displease some...
The Blade

Lessenberry: Senate possibilities after surprise Stabenow announcement

DETROIT — When this year began, nobody in either party was devoting much thought to next year’s U.S. Senate race in Michigan. Democrat Debbie Stabenow, it was assumed, would run for a fifth term. Republicans would bluster and nominate someone ... and then Senator Stabenow would win, probably easily. For decades, Republicans underestimated her from the time she was a county commissioner, and mocked her warm, small-town personality and background as a social worker and folksinger. Then she beat them every time. But last week she stunned everyone by announcing she wouldn’t run for another term, that it was time to “pass the torch” to a new generation of leaders, even though, at 74, she would scarcely be middle-aged in today’s Washington, where the President is 80 and both U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell are older.
