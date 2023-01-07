Read full article on original website
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Watch how Biden reacted to reporter questions on classified documents
President Joe Biden ignored reporters asking for a comment on the classified documents found at a private office from his time as vice president.
Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service
President Joe Biden and other past and present U.S. officials are honoring the late defense secretary, Ash Carter, who opened the way for women to fight in combat and for transgendered personnel to serve
In Washington, 'classified' is synonymous with 'controversy'
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s presidential dreams were undermined by her use of a private email server that included classified information. Donald Trump has risked criminal charges by refusing to return top-secret records to the government after leaving the White House. And now misplaced files with...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
“People are mad at me”: MTG throws Trump under the bus after right-wing backlash over McCarthy
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., complained on Monday that she is receiving hate from the MAGA movement because she supported Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker. During an interview with right-wing host Charlie Kirk on the MAGA-oriented Real America's Voice network, Greene responded to an angry viewer who wanted...
Essence
If I Become Virginia's First Black Congresswoman, I Won’t Just Shatter A Glass Ceiling– I’ll Fight For Progress
State Senator Jennifer McClellan, Virginia’s Democratic nominee for the 4th Congressional District, shares how she’ll continue to move the state forward if she wins the February 21 special election. Lois McClellan grew up in the segregated South in a family of domestic workers and laborers during the Great...
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Essence
On The 100th Anniversary Of The Rosewood Massacre, We Honor Its Black Victims And Their Descendants Pushing For Reparations
Descendants of the racist Rosewood killings talk to ESSENCE about those who were lost and look ahead at the next 100 years. Last week, Jan. 1-7, marked the 100th Anniversary of the Rosewood Massacre. In remembrance of this centennial anniversary, the University of Florida is hosting Remembering Rosewood, a weeklong commemoration of events from January 8-14, 2023.
Froma Harrop: New border policy better but not good enough
Joe Biden has done so many things well — saving Ukraine, confronting China, signing a bipartisan gun control bill. And in a week of right-wing crazytown, he stood out as a comforting keeper of stability, But there’s one thing he hasn’t gotten right: curbing the chaos at the border. The problem isn’t just the policies themselves, which are a mixed bag. It’s the messaging. It’s the air of apology when he does something real to stop illegal border crossing. He seems afraid to displease some...
Lessenberry: Senate possibilities after surprise Stabenow announcement
DETROIT — When this year began, nobody in either party was devoting much thought to next year’s U.S. Senate race in Michigan. Democrat Debbie Stabenow, it was assumed, would run for a fifth term. Republicans would bluster and nominate someone ... and then Senator Stabenow would win, probably easily. For decades, Republicans underestimated her from the time she was a county commissioner, and mocked her warm, small-town personality and background as a social worker and folksinger. Then she beat them every time. But last week she stunned everyone by announcing she wouldn’t run for another term, that it was time to “pass the torch” to a new generation of leaders, even though, at 74, she would scarcely be middle-aged in today’s Washington, where the President is 80 and both U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell are older.
Czechs prepare to elect president after 10 years of Miloš Zeman
Voters in the Czech Republic go to the polls this week to elect a new president in a contest that could set the country on a renewed path of populism or bring to office a national unifier promising to heal divisions opened up by the rumbustious incumbent, Miloš Zeman.
