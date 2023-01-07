ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Broken Arrow hosting community expo Feb. 18

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MjfR4_0k6zdea400

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is hosting a Community Services Expo Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Stoney Creek Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The expo will be the first of its kind for a city in the metro, the city announced.

“We started brainstorming how we could make this event more worthwhile for a larger population of residents,” Community Relations Liaison Makala Barton said. “It’s rare to have all the department directors and City leaders in one place, at one time, so we wanted to take advantage of that and make it attractive for all citizens to attend.”

Participants will be able to talk with the Directors from each City department.

One of the most significant changes from the previous years is the three simultaneous breakout sessions in Stoney Creek’s large meeting rooms with an array of City specific topics.

Breakout session topics include:

  • Your Broken Arrow Parks: A Virtual Guided Tour
  • City Budget Overview
  • Capital Project Life Cycle and 2018 GO Bond Updates
  • GTCA: Government Tort Claims Act
  • Recreation 101: Overview of City Parks & Recreation Programs and Services
  • Fentanyl Awareness and Narcan Deployment
  • Your Water (and the bill)
  • New Orleans Square Revitalization
  • Pavement Management Report
  • Transparency in Government
  • PulsePoint and Citizen CPR

©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

TFD hosts ‘After the Fire’ event in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are going above and beyond to help a north Tulsa family dealing with a tragic loss after a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on January 2 in north Tulsa near East Pine and North Yale where the Tulsa Fire Department said they found a man dead inside the home.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Pawhuska’s Pioneer Woman Mercantile undergoing complete remodel

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pioneer Woman Mercantile started a large remodeling project on Monday that will feature a brand new layout, once finished. The business, now open for six years in Pawhuska, said on social media that the The Mercantile restaurant and bakery has temporarily moved down the block to The Mercantile event space for the next several weeks while the restaurant and bakery undergo a complete remodel.
PAWHUSKA, OK
KRMG

Bros. Houligan closing one midtown location

TULSA, Okla. — Bros. Houligan announced on their Facebook they would be closing one of their Tulsa locations. The Tulsa staple is saying goodbye to the East 15th street and South Lewis location, also known as Houligan Corner, after 36 years of business. The final day of operation will...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Turnpike Troubadours, BOK Center announce second show due to high demand

TULSA, Okla. — The BOK Center previously announced Oklahoma natives and red dirt country band Turnpike Troubadours are performing their first ever headlining show in April. Due to overwhelming high demand, the band confirmed a second show will be added on Thurs. March, 30 ahead of the first announced show on April 1.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

McElroy Manufacturing buys Broken Arrow Baker Hughes facility

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — McElroy Manufacturing announced on Wednesday that it purchased the Baker Hughes facility in Broken Arrow to open the company’s fourth campus. President and CEO Chip McElroy said the company will bring about 100 of its employees from Tulsa to the new facility mid-year in 2024 – which will coincide with the company’s 70th anniversary.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

TFD crew starts GoFundMe for family impacted by deadly house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) are going above and beyond to help a north Tulsa family dealing with a tragic loss after a house fire. Crews responded to the fire on January 2 in north Tulsa near East Pine and North Yale where the Tulsa Fire Department said they found a man dead inside the home.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Public Schools board member resigns

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Public Schools board member said she is resigning, after serving the district for two years. Current district 2 representative Judith Barba Perez said on social media she is tendering her resignation because her family is moving away from Tulsa. “We love this city and...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TFD contains large fire in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) contained a blaze at a vacant building in east Tulsa on Tuesday night. TFD’s Public Information Office Andrew Little said TFD was called to the fire, near Admiral and Memorial, just before 8:15 p.m. Little said two buildings were damaged,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa music store owner records album in Nashville, Tennessee

TULSA, Okla. — The owner of the iconic Tulsa music shop recently recorded his very first album in “Music City,” Nashville, Tennessee. Drew Winn is the owner of Guitar House of Tulsa, near E. 15th St. and S. Harvard Ave. They specialize in rare and high end guitars.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Firefighters put out apartment fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out an apartment fire near East 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday morning. The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said they responded to the fire just after 10 a.m. Firefighters could see light smoke when they got there. TFD said nobody was inside when...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Muskogee native hopes to make history again at the 37th annual Chili Bowl

TULSA, Okla. — Muskogee native Kaylee Bryson will attempt to make history at this year’s 37th annual Chili Bowl. The competition officially got underway Monday evening. There are 371 racers registered to compete in this year’s Chili Bowl. We’ve learned that 12 women will be racing. Organizers told FOX23 that’s one of the largest field of women they’ve ever had.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Mayes County School annexation vote fails

PRYOR, Okla. — A recent proposition in Mayes County involving school annexation did not pass on Tuesday night, according to the Mayes County Election Board. The vote was to determine if the Osage Public School District would be annexed into the Pryor Public School District beginning the next school year.
MAYES COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Man arrested for “snatching purses” in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man accused of stealing purses at a Walmart near East Admiral and South Memorial on Tuesday. At around 9:20 a.m., police responded to a report about a “purse snatcher” stealing two elderly women’s purses. Police were later able to...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

First arrest made in east Tulsa dispensary robbery

TULSA, Okla. — An arrest has been made after three men robbed an east Tulsa dispensary at gunpoint last week, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Police arrested Tyrone Neal Junior for allegedly robbing Pura Cannabis Collective at gunpoint. An arrest report said Flock Safety cameras spotted a truck...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Man arrested as owner watches burglary on surveillance cameras

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man Wednesday for breaking into a north Tulsa business. Police responded to a burglary near Dawson Road and North Harvard Avenue around 1 a.m. The owner of the business said they could see the suspect, later identified as Kyle Birkes, inside the...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
114K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy