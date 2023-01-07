Broken Arrow hosting community expo Feb. 18

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow is hosting a Community Services Expo Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Stoney Creek Conference Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The expo will be the first of its kind for a city in the metro, the city announced.

“We started brainstorming how we could make this event more worthwhile for a larger population of residents,” Community Relations Liaison Makala Barton said. “It’s rare to have all the department directors and City leaders in one place, at one time, so we wanted to take advantage of that and make it attractive for all citizens to attend.”

Participants will be able to talk with the Directors from each City department.

One of the most significant changes from the previous years is the three simultaneous breakout sessions in Stoney Creek’s large meeting rooms with an array of City specific topics.

Breakout session topics include:

Your Broken Arrow Parks: A Virtual Guided Tour

City Budget Overview

Capital Project Life Cycle and 2018 GO Bond Updates

GTCA: Government Tort Claims Act

Recreation 101: Overview of City Parks & Recreation Programs and Services

Fentanyl Awareness and Narcan Deployment

Your Water (and the bill)

New Orleans Square Revitalization

Pavement Management Report

Transparency in Government

PulsePoint and Citizen CPR

