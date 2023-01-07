ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for looting related crimes during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arraigned for separate looting related crimes committed during the Blizzard of 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Walter Hicks-Jones, 34, of Buffalo, John Harber Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, and Shaquille Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, are all facing charges in connection to separate looting crimes in the […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

8th person arraigned for alleged looting during storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An eighth person has been arraigned for alleged looting during the blizzard in December, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Monday. It is alleged that 23-year-old Ladia Lee of Buffalo broke into a store with a co-defendant on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue and stole shoes valued at around […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Ike & BG's Restaurant on downtown closure: 'There's no traffic. It's dead.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steven Butler was surrounded by city officials during a ribbon-cutting in October 2021 to open Ike & BG's Restaurant at 56 Niagara St. The opening marked the soul food eatery's second location, joining a location at 1646 Genesee St. that's been slinging barbecue for more than 20 years. But a year later, when his one-year lease expired, Butler shut the doors on Niagara Street, a few minutes walk from Buffalo City Hall and the Erie County office building.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Teen hospitalized after overnight shooting on Northland Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in gathering information about an overnight shooting on Northland Avenue. Buffalo Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place in the 100 block around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. An 18-year-old Buffalo woman was shot...
BUFFALO, NY

