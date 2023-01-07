Read full article on original website
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin's charity has received over $6 million in donations from fansAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for information on Town of Tonawanda shooting suspect
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers of WNY is offering a reward in hopes of identifying a man suspected in the shooting of a Town of Tonawanda security guard. Crime Stoppers is offering up a $2,500 reward for information identifying the suspected pictured above. Ibben Akbar, 31, of Buffalo was arrested and charged in the shooting case.
Buffalo man receives sentence, killed pedestrian in Lovejoy hit-and-run
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man was sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in prison on multiple charges involving a fatal hit-and-run.
Man sentenced to 33 months in prison, threatened to kill Amherst police officers
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Getzville man was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison after threatening to kill Amherst police officers on social media.
Jamestown police say woman was unlawfully imprisoned
An arrest took place after police say they responded to a domestic incident.
Three arraigned for looting related crimes during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arraigned for separate looting related crimes committed during the Blizzard of 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Walter Hicks-Jones, 34, of Buffalo, John Harber Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, and Shaquille Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, are all facing charges in connection to separate looting crimes in the […]
Three Buffalo men arraigned on separate burglaries committed during blizzard
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that three additional arrests have been made regarding separate burglaries that occurred during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
8th person accused of looting during Buffalo blizzard
Buffalo Police says they have us so far made 21 arrests in connection with alleged looting during the storm. More arrests are expected.
Judge Allows Buffalo Man To Avoid Prison, Gives Probation For Fatal Shooting
A Buffalo man who fatally shot another man was only sentenced to probation for the shooting death. People have received jail time for lesser crimes (see some of the judge's rulings below), but this man was just given a sentence on probation for killing a man. If I was a family member of the deceased man I would be horrified by the sentence.
Buffalo police announce 22nd arrest in connection with blizzard lootings
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that the arrest of a Buffalo woman is now the 22nd arrest in connection with lootings during the Christmas weekend blizzard.
Man accused of DWI in go-kart with child in passenger seat
The arrest took place on Tuesday.
Buffalo police announce arrest made in early Sunday morning Route 33 crash
The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that an arrest was made in connection to an early morning crash on Route 33.
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal shooting inside his Geary Street apartment
A Buffalo man has been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred inside his Geary Street apartment in January 2021.
Wheatfield man facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for police
A Wheatfield man is facing multiple charges after refusing to stop for Niagara County police early Wednesday morning.
wnynewsnow.com
Investigators Provide Update On Weekend Homicide In Chautauqua County
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) – One man is dead and another behind bars as investigators continue to gather evidence following the first homicide of the year in Chautauqua County. Just after 10 p.m. on Friday night, Town of Ellicott Police were dispatched to a shooting at 2256 Willard...
South Buffalo man sentenced to probation for fatally shooting his friend
Officials say the shooting took place roughly two years ago.
8th person arraigned for alleged looting during storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An eighth person has been arraigned for alleged looting during the blizzard in December, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced Monday. It is alleged that 23-year-old Ladia Lee of Buffalo broke into a store with a co-defendant on the 2800 block of Bailey Avenue and stole shoes valued at around […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Sentenced In Chautauqua County Strong-Armed Robbery
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 23-year-old Buffalo man will spend a half-decade behind bars after he was sentenced in connection with a strong-armed robbery in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office announced Tyrese White was sentenced to five years in state prison plus five years...
Ike & BG's Restaurant on downtown closure: 'There's no traffic. It's dead.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Steven Butler was surrounded by city officials during a ribbon-cutting in October 2021 to open Ike & BG's Restaurant at 56 Niagara St. The opening marked the soul food eatery's second location, joining a location at 1646 Genesee St. that's been slinging barbecue for more than 20 years. But a year later, when his one-year lease expired, Butler shut the doors on Niagara Street, a few minutes walk from Buffalo City Hall and the Erie County office building.
One child hospitalized following Buffalo house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. — One child had to be taken to the hospital after a fire broke out in a Buffalo house Monday morning. The Buffalo Fire Department responded to the call on Woodlawn Ave. around 4:50 a.m. Fire officials believe the fire started on the first floor of the...
Teen hospitalized after overnight shooting on Northland Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in gathering information about an overnight shooting on Northland Avenue. Buffalo Police said they are investigating a shooting that took place in the 100 block around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. An 18-year-old Buffalo woman was shot...
