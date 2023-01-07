UCLA has parted ways with defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a, according to Kauha’aha’a on Twitter. From what we've heard, this was more of a firing by UCLA, and the first of the changes being proactively made on the defensive side of the ball. Kauha’aha’a was hired in December of 2021, so he had only been on staff for parts of two recruiting cycles and a single football season. With Ikaika Malloe handling the edge rushers and outside linebackers, Kauha’aha’a was a de facto defensive tackles coach.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO