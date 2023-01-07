ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

247Sports

USC Lincoln Riley breaks down signed defensive transfer additions

USC football has made a splash early with its 2023 transfer class, landing a handful of veteran starters and contributors since the NCAA Transfer Portal opened in December. The first wave of those pickups signed with the Trojans, including defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, linebacker Mason Cobb, outside linebacker Jamil Muhammad and cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Former USC WR Gary Bryant locks in first two official visits

Former USC wide receiver Gary Bryant hit the transfer portal earlier this week and as expected, schools from all over the country are in hot pursuit. “My phone has been ringing off the hook,” Bryant’s father Gary Sr. said. “I’m not even kidding, it has been non-stop but it’s a blessing that so many schools are interested in Gary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Former A&M QB Zach Calzada returning to Texas to play his college ball

Veteran college football writer Pete Thamel tweeted Tuesday that former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada would be transferring to Incarnate Word in San Antonio after a stint at Auburn. Calzada left Aggieland after the 2021 season for the SEC West program via the NCAA transfer portal but never played a down for the Tigers.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Texas A&M transfer Anthony Lucas, former 5-star recruit trends to USC in Crystal Ball

Texas A&M transfer Anthony Lucas is trending to USC out of the transfer portal according to recent 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions from various national insiders. 247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong is one of several expecting Lucas, a recent portal entry, to commit to Lincoln Riley and the Trojans. Lucas was a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, out of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, and ranked as the nation's No. 32 player, the No. 8 defensive lineman and No. 1 player in Arizona.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator

Lincoln Riley has made a decision about USC’s defensive coordinator. Riley did a “deep dive” into the Trojans program over the last week. He decided that any changes to the coaching staff were unnecessary. That means that defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, who was the target of much criticism (not unlike many other Riley defensive coordinators... The post Lincoln Riley makes decision about USC defensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

USC WR Gary Bryant Jr. enters NCAA transfer portal

USC third-year sophomore Gary Bryant Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources have told USCfootball.com. He will have three years of eligibility remaining starting in 2023. Bryant chose to shut things down after three games and redshirt this season after not getting a ton of playing time as the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA and DL Coach Chad Kauha’aha’a Part Ways

UCLA has parted ways with defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a, according to Kauha’aha’a on Twitter. From what we've heard, this was more of a firing by UCLA, and the first of the changes being proactively made on the defensive side of the ball. Kauha’aha’a was hired in December of 2021, so he had only been on staff for parts of two recruiting cycles and a single football season. With Ikaika Malloe handling the edge rushers and outside linebackers, Kauha’aha’a was a de facto defensive tackles coach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Offers Local Freshman High-Scoring Guard

UCLA has offered Jason Crowe, Jr., a freshman guard from Lynwood (Calif.). Crowe has been really lighting it up as of late, averaging 41 points in his last six games. He's currently second in the nation, averaging 38.3 points per game for the season. UCLA offered Crowe Saturday. The 6-2...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich dead at 54

LOS ANGELES - Adam Rich, who played the youngest of eight children on the ABC series "Eight is Enough" in the late 1970s and early '80s, has died. He was 54. Rich was found dead at his home on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. A cause...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Los Angeles Times reporter Gregory Yee dies at age 33

Los Angeles Times breaking news reporter Gregory Yee has died at the age of 33, the newspaper reported Thursday. Yee died Wednesday at the Hollywood bungalow where he lived, apparently from complications from a respiratory issue, according to the Times. Yee was born and raised in the Los Angeles area...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Pregnant Calif. Woman Killed in Drive-By Shooting on Her Way to a Party with Her Dad

Marissa Perez, 25, was preparing to become a mom in June A pregnant California woman was shot and killed last week as she was heading out to a birthday party with her father.  Marissa Perez, 25, was killed around 7:30 pm on Dec. 29 in Artesia, Calif., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau.  Perez was in the passenger side of a vehicle while her father was driving to pick up a birthday cake, ABC7 reports. An unknown driver allegedly pulled up beside Perez's car and...
ARTESIA, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

