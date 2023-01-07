ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Chansky’s Notebook: A Silver Lining

You know the bad news, so let’s get to the unexpected good news. The Tar Heels don’t break a seven-straight losing streak at Virginia when their All-American goes out with a bad left ankle sprain 1:18 after tip-off. Armando Bacot did not return, but it resulted in freshman Jalen Washington breaking out with 12 points in the first half that UNC led 29-27.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: Happy New Year!

It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic rock hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: Kat Adams, Hazen Johnson, Libby Miller, Asher Simon, and Phillip Webb. They share their favorite musical memories from 2022 – and owner/GM David Joseph discusses upcoming events, classes, summer camps and shows in 2023, including Sunday’s “Rock Away Hunger” concert at the Pinhook to benefit TABLE.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro PIO Colby Sawyer

Pittsboro Public Information Officer Colby Sawyer spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, January 10th. He discussed the Western Intake Partnership for using water from Jordan Lake, and other updates from the town board of commissioners meeting. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Report Details Potential Plagiarism in CHCCS Superintendent’s Dissertation

The quality of a dissertation by the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools district’s superintendent is being called into question after an investigative report into potential plagiarism. The News & Observer shared a story on Wednesday examining the doctoral dissertation by Nyah Hamlett, who received her Ph.D. from William & Mary...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chatham County Roundup: Chatham County Line Publisher Randy Voller

Chatham County Line Publisher Randy Voller spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, January 11th. He discussed recent trends in Chatham County and the latest on the real estate market. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Chapel Hill Police Open Homicide Investigation After Shooting in Housing Community

The Chapel Hill Police Department is opening an investigation into a death in a housing community off South Estes Drive on Monday night, with it believed to be homicide. A release from the department said officers arrived to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension – home to a public housing community owned by the Town of Chapel Hill — around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, who investigators said was a resident of Oxford, N.C., was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. His body was found in a parking lot of the complex, according to a department spokesperson.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chapel Hill Police Investigating Highway 54 Shooting; 1 Injured

Gunfire from one vehicle toward another along North Carolina Highway 54 in Chapel Hill injured one passenger on Monday night, according to a preliminary police investigation. A release from the Chapel Hill Police Department said that at around 5 p.m. in the 1100 block of the highway — which includes a pair of apartment complexes — one driver fired shots at another driver’s vehicle. A spokesperson for the department told Chapelboro both vehicles were driving west on Highway 54 at the time of the incident.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Orange County: Commissioner Application Update, MLK Events, and More

Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Jamezetta Bedford spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, January 11th. She discussed the applications for the open Board of Commissioners spot, some upcoming MLK Day events, and more. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Orange County Prosecutors Share More Details in Woods-Clark Murder Case

Editor’s Note: This story contains details that some readers may consider graphic or disturbing. Additionally, the story has been updated to better reflect the prosecution’s recounting of witness testimony, which included Ross’ detailing of the story. A previous edition of this article said Clark was struck and killed when the gun went off, but the witness claims Ross said he shot Clark.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Hometown Hero: Jim Woodall

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Jim Woodall — longtime district attorney for Orange and Chatham Counties. For nearly two decades, Woodall served in the position and his retirement at the end of 2022 marked the end of a career presiding over an office handling high-profile cases and community concerns.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Fire Department: Hillsborough House Fire Kills 1, Injures 4

One person is dead and four others are injured after a fire at a duplex residence north of downtown Hillsborough during the early hours of Monday. Orange County Emergency Services said its department received a call before 1 a.m. about a structure fire at 818 Faucette Mill Road. Sheriff’s deputies arrived ahead of several rural fire department units and found part of the two-story building “heavily involved in fire,” according to a release Monday afternoon. Orange County said sheriff’s deputies attempted to remove as many occupants as possible and provided medical aid until EMS units arrived.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC

