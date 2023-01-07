The Chapel Hill Police Department is opening an investigation into a death in a housing community off South Estes Drive on Monday night, with it believed to be homicide. A release from the department said officers arrived to the 300 block of South Estes Drive Extension – home to a public housing community owned by the Town of Chapel Hill — around 10:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call. 27-year-old K’son Lamoriquia Thorpe, who investigators said was a resident of Oxford, N.C., was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound. His body was found in a parking lot of the complex, according to a department spokesperson.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO