Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prolific discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Illinois this monthKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issueR.A. HeimChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
You can't pay cash in the Portillo's drive-thru starting Jan. 16thJennifer GeerChicago, IL
IRS tax changes means more cash for most Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Related
Concordia says it will need more time to investigate after basketball players hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five local college basketbaplayers were hospitalized and three were games postponed recently.What's next for the future of Concordia University Chicago's basketball program? Late Monday, Concordia said it needs more time to investigate the high-intensity workout that sent the five basketball players to the hospital. During a Zoom meeting Monday night, the school said it expects a decision in about a week.CBS 2 first broke the story of the controversy at Concordia on Friday.Following the hospitalizations, the school temporarily removed Head Coach Steeve Kollar. The school investigating allegations is that he might have retaliated against players after they missed team...
panoramanow.com
Joliet Generals Baseball Relocates to Griffith Indiana
The Northern League has announced that the Joliet Generals baseball team will be renamed the Griffith Generals and relocate to Griffith, Ind. beginning with the 2023 season. “We are thrilled to partner with Griffith Public Schools to bring the Generals to Northwest Indiana,” Northern League Commissioner Don Popravak said. “The location is a perfect fit for our league’s geographic footprint and our vision for future expansion. I would like to thank Griffith Public Schools and the Highland/Griffith Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Northern League baseball to the community with open arms. We recognize the tremendous community support for all levels of athletics in Griffith and can’t wait to see fans embrace the Generals this summer.”
Former Chicago Bear Brian Urlacher sues hair transplant company
Brian Urlacher is suing Houston Hair Transplant Center for using his likeness to promote its business, according to the complaint filed by the former Chicago Bear.
better.net
‘I’m Here. I’m Going to Stay Here’: John Salvi’s Journey from a Brain Tumor to a Broken New Trier Rowing Record
Living with an inoperable brain tumor, 16-year-old John Salvi faced numerous obstacles, and of them, the most ordinary also was the most devastating:. Fifteen pounds lighter, with no hair and a medical access port sticking out of his chest, the Wilmette resident often struggled to look at his reflection. “To...
fox32chicago.com
Suburban Chicago college changing its name as it starts a new semester
DES PLAINES, Ill. - A northwest suburban two-year college is changing its name as it starts a new semester. Effective Jan. 17, Oakton Community College will be known as Oakton College. Faculty and staff celebrated the transition this week at an event on its Des Plaines campus. College leaders say...
wgnradio.com
Meteorologist Cheryl Scott on Dancing into the New Year and The Great Chicago Blood Drive
WGN’s Dave Plier welcomes ABC7 Chicago’s Cheryl Scott to talk about her work with the American Red Cross and the Great Chicago Blood Drive on Wednesday, January 11th and Thursday January 12th. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’
CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
Pastor who founded one of the largest African American churches in the state retires
CHICAGO — The founder of one of the largest African American churches in Illinois gave his final sermon. Rev. James Meeks retired as the pastor of Salem Baptist Church on Sunday. But the former state senator said he isn’t done working for Chicago. Sunday was also the 38th anniversary since Meeks founded the church. “We […]
Brown's Chicken massacre: 30 years later, investigator reflects on tech advances that solved case
It happened three decades ago Sunday, and is one of the most shocking massacres in Illinois history. Now, investigators and state police are speaking about the progress made since tracking down the killers who brought seven lives to a cruel and callous.
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago
January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
chicagocrusader.com
Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side
With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
cwbchicago.com
4 arrested, guns recovered after hijackers strike in Gold Coast and West Loop
Chicago police arrested four suspected carjackers and recovered four guns after a series of armed hijackings unfolded Friday afternoon and evening between the Gold Coast and West Town. The arrests follow two days of similar crimes in the area. Yesterday’s spree began around 3 p.m. at the Marathon gas station,...
Courthouse News Service
Cops led killers to man’s doorstep
CHICAGO — A federal judge in Illinois allowed wrongful death claims to proceed against police officers who brought suspects accused of harassing a man directly to his house so he could identify them face-to-face, rather than allowing him to confidentially view a lineup or photos. Despite his identification of the culprits, the police let the suspects go, so they returned to the man’s house and shot him to death.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Joliet
Joliet might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Joliet.
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opening another location in Illinois
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Illinois this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will open its newest Illinois location in Chicago at 10 am, according to local reports.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox32chicago.com
SWAT responds to armed person barricaded inside West Side residence: police
CHICAGO - SWAT responded to the West Side Monday afternoon after an armed person barricaded themselves inside a residence. SWAT responded to the 1600 block of South Springfield at about 1:23 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments / 0