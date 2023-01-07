ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Concordia says it will need more time to investigate after basketball players hospitalized

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five local college basketbaplayers were hospitalized and three were games postponed recently.What's next for the future of Concordia University Chicago's basketball program? Late Monday, Concordia said it needs more time to investigate the high-intensity workout that sent the five basketball players to the hospital. During a Zoom meeting Monday night, the school said it expects a decision in about a week.CBS 2 first broke the story of the controversy at Concordia on Friday.Following the hospitalizations, the school temporarily removed Head Coach Steeve Kollar. The school investigating allegations is that he might have retaliated against players after they missed team...
RIVER FOREST, IL
panoramanow.com

Joliet Generals Baseball Relocates to Griffith Indiana

The Northern League has announced that the Joliet Generals baseball team will be renamed the Griffith Generals and relocate to Griffith, Ind. beginning with the 2023 season. “We are thrilled to partner with Griffith Public Schools to bring the Generals to Northwest Indiana,” Northern League Commissioner Don Popravak said. “The location is a perfect fit for our league’s geographic footprint and our vision for future expansion. I would like to thank Griffith Public Schools and the Highland/Griffith Chamber of Commerce for welcoming Northern League baseball to the community with open arms. We recognize the tremendous community support for all levels of athletics in Griffith and can’t wait to see fans embrace the Generals this summer.”
GRIFFITH, IN
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Private prayer service to be held for Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’

CHICAGO — A homeless man who died months after being set on fire will be remembered at a private prayer service later this month. The ceremony for Joseph Kromelis, known to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” will be held on January 23. The 75-year-old was doused with flammable liquid as he slept on Lower Wabash […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Flint Journal

Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
CHICAGO, IL
KICK AM 1530

One of the Worst Storms in Illinois Happened Over 55 Years Ago

January 26 marks the anniversary of one of the worst natural disasters in Illinois history. 56 years and we are still talking about one of the worst storms in Illinois, the Blizzard of 1967. Most of the snow landed in Chicago and shut down the city for days. Buses, cars, and trains all stuck under 23 inches of snow that fell in one day. Now we can all handle a snowstorm, but there was nothing like this with mounds of snow falling and temps dropping stranding people in their homes for days.
CHICAGO, IL
chicagocrusader.com

Blacks blast Lightfoot’s plan to house migrants on South Side

With her re-election hopes in doubt, Mayor Lori Lightfoot has ignited a firestorm in the Black community after her administration deceived the media, Woodlawn residents and even Alderman Jeanette Taylor with a plan to house migrant workers at the vacant Wadsworth Elementary School. After months of avoiding inquiries, city officials...
CHICAGO, IL
Courthouse News Service

Cops led killers to man’s doorstep

CHICAGO — A federal judge in Illinois allowed wrongful death claims to proceed against police officers who brought suspects accused of harassing a man directly to his house so he could identify them face-to-face, rather than allowing him to confidentially view a lineup or photos. Despite his identification of the culprits, the police let the suspects go, so they returned to the man’s house and shot him to death.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ILLINOIS STATE

