Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
city-countyobserver.com
100 THINGS TO DO IN INDIANA BEFORE YOU DIE BOOK TOUR KICKS OFF IN EVANSVILLE, INDIANA
Evansville, IN – January 9, 2023 – Visit Evansville and Your Bother’s Bookstore will host Jamie Ward, author of 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die, for a book signing on Friday, January 13 from 6 – 7:30 PM. Ward’s book guides the reader to all the best spots in the Hoosier State with itineraries, tips and ideas for the whole family. Included among those attractions and events featured are Evansville’s Angel Mounds Historic Site, Bosse Field, Engelbrecht Carousel, Mesker Park Zoo, USS LST-325 and the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
city-countyobserver.com
THE CITY OF EVANSVILLE BUILDING CORPORATION MEETING
The City of Evansville Building Corporation will meet for a special meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. (local time) in Room 307 of the Civic Center, 1 N.W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Evansville, Indiana. The public is invited to attend.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Events And Updates For The Week Of 1/9/2023
The 2023 Spring Semester is officially underway as classes begin today, Monday, January 9. USI Women’s Basketball vs. University of Arkansas at Little Rock. USI Women’s Basketball will face off against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at 5 p.m. Thursday, January 9 in the Screaming Eagles Arena. Students and fans are encouraged to wear white in support of the whiteout theme.
Major concerts are skipping Cleveland this year
Some of the world's biggest music acts, from Taylor Swift to Ed Sheeran, are bypassing Cleveland in 2023. Why it matters: Cleveland, home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, may no longer be the concert force it once was. Driving the news: When Swift announced her Eras Tour...
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Polish Boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, OH
Who Has The Best Polish boy Sandwiches in Cleveland, Ohio?. If you're a fan of good food, you should head to Little Polish Diner in Cleveland, Ohio. This spot offers home-cooked food for reasonable prices. There's a good atmosphere here, and the staff is friendly. The Little Polish Diner is also great for getting your fill of pierogis. These dumplings are made from noodle dough filled with potatoes and onions. You can choose from a variety of fillings and flavors. They also have fruit-filled pastries. Besides pierogis, the diner serves a variety of sandwiches. One of them is the Polish Boy. It's a classic Cleveland sandwich that's been praised by many chefs.
FiveThirtyEight
Rents Are Still Higher Than Before The Pandemic — And Assistance Programs Are Drying Up
Cleveland is one of the poorest cities in the country. It’s far from the expensive coastal cities like New York City and San Francisco, where astronomically high rents are common. Cleveland doesn’t fit the stereotype of a city people want to move to; in fact, it has been losing population since the 1950s. But since 2020, there have been some wild fluctuations in the rental market. Even in many cities that had previously been affordable, rents keep getting higher, stretching more families’ budgets and spreading a largely coastal problem to nearly every part of the country.
In an Effort to Diversify, Cleveland Police Look to HBCUs
Amid scrutiny over Cleveland police hiring practices, the department has been scouting Historically Black Colleges and Universities to help fix its image. Not everyone is on board.
Ohio's medical marijuana market set to more than double in 2023
The number of Ohioans using medicinal marijuana legally through the state’s regulated marketplace jumped 20% in the last year.
Yes, Eastland Mall is Closing After 54 Years – But Don’t Worry, It’s Not in Indiana
I noticed that 'Eastland Mall Closing' was trending this week, and I kind of freaked out. After doing some research, I discovered that there is more than one Eastland Mall. When we hear about a once popular and busy mall closing, it is usually because most of the businesses have closed. While a lot of the retail spaces appear to be vacant, Eastland Mall in Columbus, Ohio was forced to close because of ongoing health and safety violations.
WKYC
Doctors to give update on Damar Hamlin, why the Browns fired Bernie Kosar, Akron teacher strike avoided, Cedar Point to reopen Top Thrill Dragster
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, January 9, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Doctors are expected to give another update on Damar Hamlin’s condition today at 3 pm. Plus, learn what we...
cleveland19.com
Vacant building in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood causing safety concerns
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says he worries about his safety every time he walks by an old, vacant building. It’s falling apart, littering the ground with dangerous chunks of wood and brick. He said the city ignored his complaints, so he decided to call the 19...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him. Police say the 72-year-old […]
Kentucky witness says bright circle-shaped object dropped to near ground level
A Kentucky witness at Utica reported watching a circle-shaped object that dropped to near ground level at 12:30 a.m. on December 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cleveland19.com
Teenager fatally shot near Cleveland high school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting of a John Adams College & Career Academy student on the city’s East side. CMSD said the victim was an 11th-grade student at John Adams high school. 19 News learned his name was Pierre McCoy and he was just 18 years old.
city-countyobserver.com
Southern Indiana Mentoring Academy Recently Received A $50,000 Grant From The Vanderburgh County Commissioners
Southern Indiana Mentoring Academy Recently Received A $50,000 Grant From The Vanderburgh County Commissioners. Southern Indiana Mentoring Academy recently received a $50,000 grant from the Vanderburgh County Commissioners. A ceremonial check was presented by the Commissioners on Saturday, January 7, 2023. “We are proud to be able to partner with...
city-countyobserver.com
OLD NATIONAL EVENTS PLAZA TO HOST HIRING EVENT THIS WEEK
Evansville, IN – January 9, 2023 – Old National Events Plaza will host a hiring event this week on January 12, 2023, welcoming those seeking part-time employment. The Plaza hosts more than 300 event days each year, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown Evansville. Positions range from culinary team members to security, and hiring will take place on the spot.
northeastohioparent.com
Lead Poisoning: Exposure Can Affect Everyone, Here’s How
Community leaders have been taking steps to combat lead poisoning in the region, however, it’s not an easy fix. “We know that Ohio has the third highest percentage of elevated blood levels in the country,” says Dr. Roopa Thakur, medical director for the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Lead-Free Ohio Program and medical director for Cleveland Clinic, Community Care Youth Strategies and Community Health and Partnerships. “We know that about 41 percent of those are children who live in Cuyahoga County, and that’s why there’s such a huge focus on lead poisoning in the past couple of years, because as that data came out, we were starting to realize just how many of our kids are affected.”
WKYC
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
Comments / 0