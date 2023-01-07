Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five indicted in Front Range auto theft and burglary crime ringHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Major League Baseball Star Has Career End Due To Blood ClotsOnlyHomers
Opinion: ‘Homeless McDonald's’ exists on Colfax, tooDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo superintendent announces raises and creative retention strategiesSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Opinion: Hitchhiker bed bugs swarm homeless peopleDavid Heitz
Related
9NEWS
Man accused of killing store clerk claims he was 'ripped off', planned to 'rough up' clerk
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A North Carolina man who is accused of killing a Wheat Ridge store clerk last week told a detective that he went to the gas station to "rough up" the clerk because he believed he had been ripped off two days earlier, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.
Man killed while speeding through intersection in Aurora
A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Aurora Tuesday night.
Man stabbed, killed after fight in parking lot
A physical fight broke out in an Aurora parking lot leaving one man dead, and now police are looking for the suspect.
6 arrested after shooting near high school
Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested on reports of a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday morning.
Six people arrested following shooting near Greeley West High School
Six people, including three juveniles, were arrested after a shooting near Greeley West High School Tuesday.
"Numerous" juveniles arrested in string of assaults on light rail train in Colorado
Several juveniles were arrested in connection with a string of assaults on the W line of the light rail train in Lakewood, according to a news release from the local police department. The assaults reportedly took place between late August and early November. Officials were not specific about how the...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Tuesday
The Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest in Grundy County on Tuesday regarding a man wanted by authorities in another state. The patrol reported that 33-year-old Jacob Knisley of St. Joseph was taken into custody and held at the Grundy County Detention Center. The report noted Knisley is accused on three felony counts of being a fugitive from out of state.
5 indicted in alleged crime ring that stole nearly $1M in vehicles, property
A grand jury indicted five people on 90 counts in connection with an alleged Denver-area auto theft and burglary crime ring that stole vehicles and property valued at nearly $1 million.
Denver suspends licenses of 2 businesses involved in deadly shooting
Two Denver businesses are having their licenses suspended by the city after a fatal shooting involving a security guard.
Man causes $6,000 in damage after throwing bike at moving train in Colorado
The Aurora Police Department is looking for a man that allegedly threw a bicycle at a moving train at the RTD’s Florida Avenue Station. According to police, the unidentified suspect threw the bike on December 21. It reportedly landed between train car couplers and became lodged in a set of sliding glass doors. Police report that the incident resulted in around $6,000 in damage.
KKTV
WATCH: Colorado man accused of killing father
After hours of discussion, the motion to move forward passed 5-4. It will appear in front of council in two weeks. WATCH: Detox medical expert talks benefits of 'Dry January' and how to spot alcohol abuse. Updated: 6 hours ago. Someone won big after buying a Mega Millions ticket in...
Police searching for serial bank robber
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect wanted for multiple bank robberies between Monday and Tuesday morning.
Security guard allegedly kills 1 in shooting outside bar
A security guard is being investigated for first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing a man outside a bar.
Next hearings set for pair accused of killing Denver woman over truck
Two people charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of a Denver woman while attempting to steal her car appeared in Boulder County court Monday. Martin Cerda, 23, and Adriana Vargas-Martinez, 24, are next scheduled to be in court May 4 for a preliminary hearing — where prosecutors present evidence to a judge, who determines if there's enough to send the defendants to trial.
skyhinews.com
Grand County Coroner’s Office identifies victims of avalanche near Pumphouse Lake
The Grand County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men who died while snowmobiling in an avalanche on Corona Pass in the area of Mount Epworth and Pumphouse Lake on Saturday, Jan. 7. The coroner’s office identified the first victim as 58-year-old Bruce Dejong from northern Colorado. The second...
Thieves targeting trucks to steal guns, task force warns
A Colorado auto theft task force reports that truck drivers, particularly with out-of-state plates or bumper stickers alluding to gun ownership, have become a frequent target for thieves.
Denver officer suspended after assault charge
A Denver police officer was suspended after being arrested on New Year's Eve. Though he was only charged with assault, the case rests in the domestic violence division of the court.Denver Police Officer Jeremy Olive was suspended after his arrest on New Year's Eve. He was arrested by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office and is now facing a charge of third-degree assault.The citation offers few details but does say the alleged assault occurred around 10 p.m. New Year's Eve and Olive was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.The 50-year-old joined the Denver Police Department in 2005 and the department said he was in a "non-patrol assignment" prior to the incident. He was suspended without pay due to the misdemeanor charge, which is standard protocol.Court records show Olive was released on a $3,000 bond. He's due back in court Tuesday morning.CBS News Colorado reached out to the Denver Police Department for more information but has not received a response as of Monday afternoon.
Deadly crash kills 2 on US 287 near Lookout Road
There will be an extended closure in this area due to the ongoing investigation.
9NEWS
Suspect arrested in theft of $400K in art
BOULDER, Colo. — A suspect was arrested in connection to more than $400,000 in artwork stolen last month, Boulder Police said Monday. Investigators learned Saturday that the artwork, which was stolen from a truck outside a hotel in Boulder on Dec. 14, was at a hotel in Lakewood. With...
Update: Denver settles with pregnant couple police shot with pepper balls for $335,000
(Denver, Colo.) A man and his pregnant girlfriend shot at by Denver Police with pepper balls while working for a food delivery company each will receive a $162,500 settlement each from the city.
Comments / 4