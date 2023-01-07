Read full article on original website
100 THINGS TO DO IN INDIANA BEFORE YOU DIE BOOK TOUR KICKS OFF IN EVANSVILLE, INDIANA
Evansville, IN – January 9, 2023 – Visit Evansville and Your Bother’s Bookstore will host Jamie Ward, author of 100 Things To Do In Indiana Before You Die, for a book signing on Friday, January 13 from 6 – 7:30 PM. Ward’s book guides the reader to all the best spots in the Hoosier State with itineraries, tips and ideas for the whole family. Included among those attractions and events featured are Evansville’s Angel Mounds Historic Site, Bosse Field, Engelbrecht Carousel, Mesker Park Zoo, USS LST-325 and the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival.
USI Events And Updates For The Week Of 1/9/2023
The 2023 Spring Semester is officially underway as classes begin today, Monday, January 9. USI Women’s Basketball vs. University of Arkansas at Little Rock. USI Women’s Basketball will face off against the University of Arkansas at Little Rock at 5 p.m. Thursday, January 9 in the Screaming Eagles Arena. Students and fans are encouraged to wear white in support of the whiteout theme.
METS and SWIRCA & MORE TEAM UP TO OFFER FREE RIDES
Evansville, IN – Beginning January 1, 2023, and continuing through June 30th, 2023, the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS), in partnership with SWIRCA & More, will provide free bus rides to disabled persons and seniors 65 years and older who reside in the City of Evansville. All of this was made possible through generous community support and grant funding received by SWIRCA & More to help fulfill its mission in serving older adults and individuals with disabilities.
LINK OF THE JANUARY 2023 PRINTED PAPER
ATTACHED IS THE LINK TO THE PRINTED EDITION OF THE JANUARY 2023 CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER. PLEASE PASS IT ON TO YOUR FRIEND TO READ. YOU ALSO CAN PICK A FREE PRINTED COPY OF THE CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS:. Schnucks -Lloyd Expressway-Westside, Greenriver Road-Southside, And Greenriver Road-Northside. IGA Convenience Mart...
OLD NATIONAL EVENTS PLAZA TO HOST HIRING EVENT THIS WEEK
Evansville, IN – January 9, 2023 – Old National Events Plaza will host a hiring event this week on January 12, 2023, welcoming those seeking part-time employment. The Plaza hosts more than 300 event days each year, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors to downtown Evansville. Positions range from culinary team members to security, and hiring will take place on the spot.
2022 Ritzy’s Fantasy Of Lights Raises Impressive Amount Of Money
Despite weather issues throughout the season, the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center estimates another successful season with the 29th annual light show raising $219,470 between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. In the 29 years of the event, net proceeds have now reached more than $4.3 million to underwrite essential therapy services and inclusive early education at the Easterseals Rehabilitation Center.
