Read full article on original website
Maureen Ganley
3d ago
WTF??? If this man is found guilty in his son's death, in addition to any jail time, he should also face mandatory sterilization. There should never be an opportunity for him to bring another child into this world.
Reply
16
dockterhughes1959
3d ago
This hurts me heart, he or she is in the lords arms now . Only a evil person could do something like to his.
Reply
6
Mae Jackson-Phillips
4d ago
there is to many sick people out there 🤧 God help us all
Reply(1)
17
Related
WNEM
Suspect with filed teeth was running ‘gang of rapists,’ sheriff says
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Disturbing new details were released surrounding “serial monster” Michael Barajas and what Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson called his “gang of rapists.”. Barajas, 36, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2022 when G.H.O.S.T. operatives rescued a 20-year-old human trafficking victim after she was taken...
WILX-TV
Genesee County Sheriff gives update on ‘Michigan Monster’ case
FLINT, Mich. (WILX) - New details will be released regarding a Genesee County man who the Sheriff’s office called “The Michigan Monster.”. Michael Anthony Barajas faces charges for allegedly holding a pregnant woman captive for days in November. Background: Human trafficking suspect threatened to ‘rip out victim’s throat’...
Bay City man gets probation for choking kitten to death, prohibited from having animals
BAY CITY, MI — A man with an admitted history of killing pets has received a probationary sentence for choking his roommate’s kitten to death. Bay County Circuit Judge Joseph K. Sheeran on Monday, Jan. 9, sentenced 30-year-old Mark M. Jacobs II to 18 months’ probation. While on probation, Jacobs is prohibited from possessing or having contact with animals.
After killing, dismembering father, Flint man will serve at least 15 years in prison
FLINT, MI – A Flint man will serve at least 15 years in prison after killing his father, dismembering the body, and disposing of it in a dumpster following a confrontation over alleged sexual abuse. Judge Celeste D. Bell on Monday, Jan. 9, sentenced Aron Scott Reeves II to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
31-year-old man found dead from gunshots in Oakland County apartment
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 31-year-old man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an Oakland County apartment. Police said the discovery was made around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 10) at an apartment in the 60 block of Surrey Lane in Pontiac. A 31-year-old man’s body was found inside...
Saginaw men accused of keeping 2 males captive, robbing and torturing them
SAGINAW, MI — Two Saginaw men are facing life offenses after allegedly keeping two others captive as they robbed and tortured them. The matter began on Thursday, Jan. 5, when a 17-year-old went to a residence in the 600 block of South Granger Street on Saginaw’s West Side to hang out with two residents, Jontorrion L. Reed, 21, and Mitchell J. Ballard, who turned 20 two days prior, said Saginaw Police Detective Sgt. Matthew Gerow. Though the teen had considered the older men his friends, they pulled out a handgun and demanded his shoes and cellphone.
Woman gets assault with intent to murder charge after hitting Lansing walker
The crash happened around 2 a.m. near Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County woman accused of killing ex-boyfriend during argument
BRUCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Macomb County woman was charged Monday after authorities say she killed her ex-boyfriend in November. According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Tyisha Wadlington. 35, and the 36-year-old victim were arguing at Wadlington's home at Springbrook Estates Mobile Home Park in Bruce Township on Nov. 18, 2022. During that argument, she allegedly shot and killed the man.
abc12.com
Police: Teen driver crossed median of U.S. 127, causing deadly crash
GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Investigators say a teenage driver crossed the median of U.S. 127 in Gratiot County on Sunday afternoon, causing a head-on crash that claimed the life of an Ithaca woman. The Gratiot County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old girl from Shepherd was driving north on U.S....
Administrators scratching their heads after bizarre break-in at Holt Lutheran School
School administrators called the heist odd.
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw Men Arrested after Allegedly Capturing and Torturing 2 Men
Two Saginaw men have been arrested after allegedly holding 2 people captive, as well as robbing and torturing them. Police say that on Thursday, January 5th a 17-year-old went to a house in the 600 block of Granger Street to meet up with 21-year-old Jontorrion L. Reed and 20-year-old Mitchell J. Ballard, whom the teen considered to be friends. The two men then pulled out a handgun and demanded that he give them his shoes and phone, before shaving his head, whipping him with charging cords, burning him with hangars, and not allowing him to leave, according to police.
WILX-TV
Suspect in Lansing vehicle-pedestrian crash charged with attempted murder
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Casey Erickson has been charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a Saturday collision. According to authorities, a man was critically injured Saturday in a crash near the intersection of Cedar Street and Cesar E. Chavez Avenue just before 2 a.m. Background: One...
abc12.com
Mother sentenced in son's 2010 death hoping for a second chance
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The mother of a little boy brutally beaten to death by her boyfriend is sharing her story from behind prison walls. Corrine Baker is currently serving a 13 to 30-year sentence for her role in the 2010 death of her son, 4-year-old Dominick Calhoun. The 38-year-old could be released from prison this spring.
Gov. Whitmer commutes life-without-parole sentence of Bay County woman convicted of murdering husband in 1990
LANSING, MI — After more than three decades in prison for her role in her husband’s Bay County killing, a man she alleged put her through extreme domestic abuse, LuAnne Szénay has the chance to be free again. It’s a prospect that for long seemed impossible, as...
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sanilac County DTF seizes meth, arrests two in Deckerville traffic stop
Officers with the Sanilac County Drug Task Force arrested two suspects and seized a quantity of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Deckerville last week. The stop resulted from an ongoing investigation into distribution and use of meth in the county. Shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 4, officers pulled over a vehicle of interest on Black River Street, where a search was conducted and the drugs seized.
abc12.com
McLaren Thumb and Caro Region CEO pleads guilty to third drunken driving charge
Connie Koutouzos, CEO of the McLaren Thumb and Caro Region hospitals, pleaded guilty to her third drunken driving offense. McLaren Thumb and Caro Region CEO pleads guilty to third drunken driving charge. Connie Koutouzos pleaded guilty to her third offense of operating while intoxicated, which is a felony punishable by...
Morning Sun
Ithaca woman killed in traffic crash on 127
An Ithaca woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a traffic crash that left two others with serious injuries. Bonnie Barrett, 60, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Scott Barrett, 66, also of Ithaca, when their vehicle was struck head-on while traveling in the southbound lane of U.S. 127 near Madison Road in Pine River Township about 3:13 p.m., according to a press release from Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris.
Detroit News
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Custom $10K wheelchair stolen from Oak Park 6-year-old found, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. – Oak Park police have confirmed that a wheelchair stolen from a 6-year-old boy’s home has been returned. Local 4 spoke to the Oak Park Police who confirmed that the custom $10,000 wheelchair that had been stolen from a 6-year-old boy with nine disabilities was dropped off at the police department Sunday night.
UPDATE: $10K wheelchair belonging to Oak Park family returned
A $10K wheelchair used by an Oak Park that was previously reported as stolen has since been returned.
Comments / 11