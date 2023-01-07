Two Saginaw men have been arrested after allegedly holding 2 people captive, as well as robbing and torturing them. Police say that on Thursday, January 5th a 17-year-old went to a house in the 600 block of Granger Street to meet up with 21-year-old Jontorrion L. Reed and 20-year-old Mitchell J. Ballard, whom the teen considered to be friends. The two men then pulled out a handgun and demanded that he give them his shoes and phone, before shaving his head, whipping him with charging cords, burning him with hangars, and not allowing him to leave, according to police.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO