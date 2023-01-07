FBI investigating five shootings at Democratic officials’ home, offices in Albuquerque

Read full article on original website
Albuquerque police said a suspect is in custody in connection to a string of shootings near or at the homes and businesses of New Mexico officials. The New Mexico legislature is now enhancing building security and removing the contact information of several lawmakers from its website. KOB's Spencer Schacht reports.Jan. 10, 2023.
ABQ police say they have suspect in political shooting case. Albuquerque police yesterday announced they have a suspect in custody and a firearm linked to one of the shootings at local elected officials’ homes and offices over the last month. Last week, Albuquerque police and the FBI detailed five shootings connected to Democratic local officials at news conference and urged anyone with information to call the police at (505) 242-COPS or Crime Stoppers at (505) 843-STOP. Police yesterday also reported evidence of a sixth shooting dated to December at the home of state House Speaker-elect Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque. Police Chief Harold Medina declined yesterday to reveal the suspect’s name or any other information, citing the ongoing investigation (although he confirmed the suspect is male). Medina said the suspect was in custody on unrelated charges, the nature of which he would not disclose. “This investigation still has a lot of sensitive areas to see which areas are related,” he said. “We will continue to move forward to see how we can link any of the incidents.” Mayor Tim Keller said while “we are unable to share a lot of details,” reporting a suspect is “important for our city, our elected officials and, frankly, for our democracy…we never want this to happen to anyone, but there is a difference when they are elected officials; these are people who participate in democracy, whether you agree with them or not…and those elected officials deserve to be able to do their jobs..without fear.”
Authorities in New Mexico announced Monday that they have a suspect in custody following shootings in areas associated with six local elected leaders. The name and motive of the alleged shooter were not released. However, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said they have a firearm in their possession linked to one of the shootings.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police say they have detained a suspect in relation to the shootings of the homes and offices of elected leaders. Police made the announcement during a press conference on Monday. The name of the suspect has not been named by police. The shootings of the...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a man is in custody and thought to be linked to at least one shooting at the homes and offices of Albuquerque-area elected leaders in December and January. APD made the announcement at a sudden and brief news conference Monday afternoon. The man who has been placed in custody has not […]
Albuquerque lawmakers’ private information scrubbed from internet
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In light of recent shootings at lawmakers’ houses, the victims are questioning why their private information, like home addresses, is so accessible. “In today’s political climate, it’s probably not a good idea to have our addresses plastered all over the internet,” said Sen. Moe Maestas. Before Monday, anyone could look at a […]
(NewsNation) — The FBI is investigating a string of shootings targeting the homes and offices of Democratic officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The first of five attacks date back to December including on Dec. 11 when more than 12 shots were fired into former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley’s home.
