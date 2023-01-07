Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes awayMario DonevskiPompano Beach, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
CITY Furniture’s 27th Annual Kevin Koenig Memorial Covenant House Cup and Vendor Conference Raises $500,000Judith MastersTamarac, FL
Miami, FL: Shots fired, 10 people injured at French Montana music video shootA. M. RayMiami Gardens, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Pompano BeachTed RiversPompano Beach, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Man Wanted for Video Voyeurism in North Lauderdale Store Arrested: BSO
A man wanted in connection with a video voyeurism incident that was caught on camera at a North Lauderdale store has been arrested, authorities said. Lewis Phillips, 27, was arrested Tuesday on a video voyeurism charges, Broward County jail records showed. Earlier Tuesday, Broward Sheriff's Office officials had released a...
Armed man shot in Pompano Beach after reportedly attacking Broward deputy
FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward sheriff's deputies were forced to fire after an armed man reportedly attacked one of their own.Tuesday night just before 11 p.m. the Broward Sheriff's Office got word of a crime in progress crime in the 600 block of Briny Avenue in Pompano Beach. Deputies were sent to the area.New surveillance tape obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench from a nearby business shows police activity at the scene just south of Atlantic Boulevard and shows deputies running on Britney Avenue near the beach. According to a statement from the sheriff's office, "an armed adult male subject physically attacked...
Detectives: Teen suspect shot 17-year-old 5 times in car before dumping body
A 17-year-old Lantana boy was shot to death in his car by another teenager during a drug buy before his body was dumped in an embankment near Loxahatchee, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Pair arrested in deadly Pembroke Park shooting
FORT LAUDERDALE -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday night in which a robbery victim was killed and two of the suspects were also shot at a Pembroke Park apartment complex, authorities said Tuesday.Samuel Johnson, 32, of Lauderhill, and Israel Griffin, 29, of Opa-Locka, are facing charges that include murder, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It was not clear Tuesday evening if bond has been set for either of the suspects. Two of the suspects were taken to a local hospital after being shot during the incident, according to a written statement by the Broward sheriff's office.The suspects' conditions were not believed to be life threatening, according to the statement.According to an email from the sheriff's office, police were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to the 5500 block of SW 41st Street for a report of gunfire.When police arrived, they found the three men suffering from gunshot wounds.Investigators have not said if the victim knows the suspects or if the incident was random.
After being shot in the face inside a Pompano Beach hotel room, a 17-year-old girl passes away
A gunman shot into the motel window where a twin girl, 17, and her family were staying. She was a student at Coconut Creek High School. On Wednesday, just before 2 a.m., deputies from the Broward Sheriff's Office were summoned to Room 123 at the Travelodge By Wyndham motel on Northwest 31st Ave. They discovered Alisa Espaillat there, unconscious with gunshot wounds to her right shoulder and left cheek.
Teen suspect in fatal shooting of 17-year-old charged as adult
A 17-year-old Greenacres boy accused of fatally shooting another teenager has been charged as an adult.
Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Parkland Resident Arrested and Charged with DUI Manslaughter, Vehicular Homicide
A man has been arrested in a fatal head-on traffic crash on the Sawgrass Expressway that left Parkland resident Kenneth Scott Kraemer, 36, dead. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Eli Louis, 33, was arrested outside his Lauderhill residence on Wednesday morning by Traffic Homicide Investigators Louis is accused of driving the wrong way while intoxicated on the Sawgrass Expressway, causing a head-on collision with another vehicle.
WSVN-TV
Police detain student who brought airsoft gun to Fort Lauderdale High School
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at a South Florida high school was found in possession of an airsoft gun, resulting in the lockdown of the campus. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at Fort Lauderdale High School, located at 1600 NE 4th Ave., Wednesday morning. A school resource officer was...
WSVN-TV
BSO: 1-year-old child dead after exposure to fentanyl in Deerfield Beach, parents arrested
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested two parents accused of being responsible for the death of their 1-year-old child. On Monday, 30-year-old Wendy Previl and 33-year-old Shaneka Dean were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter after their child died after being exposed fentanyl that the father was allegedly dealing.
NBC Miami
BSO Seeks Voyeurism Suspect Caught on Camera Putting Phone Under Woman's Dress
Authorities are searching for a voyeurism suspect who was caught on camera putting his phone under a woman's dress inside a North Lauderdale store, officials said. Lewis Phillips, 27, is wanted in the Dec. 17 incident that happened at a Dollar General store at 8076 W. McNab Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday.
NBC Miami
Man Who Opened Fire on Two Men in Hialeah Facing Murder Charges
A verbal dispute turned violent Sunday when a man allegedly opened fire at two people outside a home in Hialeah, officials said. According to Hialeah police, 32-year-old Asiel Duque was involved in an argument over personal issues with another man outside a Hialeah nightclub when the victim then left with his girlfriend and a male friend to their home just blocks away.
Man dead from possible gunshot wound after car crashes into bushes
Palm Beach County deputies responded to a crash early Monday morning and found a man dead, possibly from a gunshot wound, authorities said.
NBC Miami
Miami Woman Stabbed Roommate During Argument Over Phone: Police
A Miami woman was arrested after she stabbed her roommate multiple times during an argument over a phone, police said. Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, was arrested Saturday on an attempted felony murder charge, an arrest report said. The incident happened at an apartment on Northwest 12th Court, when officers responding...
Military vet dies after being shot outside North Miami Beach home
NORTH MIAMI BEACH - A U.S. Army vet who was shot during an apparent weekend random shooting while sitting in his car in North Miami Beach has died, his family said Tuesday.Police were searching for the shooter but officials have not said if they have identified a suspect.Eric Ferrer, 67, was shot while in his car early Sunday morning parked outside his home in the 1800 block of NE 21st Court, according to family members.Relatives told CBS 4 that Ferrer passed away sometime Tuesday."My grandfather was in a terrible, terrible incident," said Troy Robinson Jr. "A tragic incident. He got...
Driver killed during crash after running red light in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A driver who allegedly ran a red light in Pembroke Park was killed during an overnight crash early Wednesday, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.Joseph Junior Dorleans, 47, of Hollywood, was killed during the collision at the northbound exit of Interstate 95 and the eastbound lanes of Pembroke Road, according to a written statement.The other driver was identified as Andrew Harvey, 33, of Miami. Officials did not say he was hurt during the crash.According to the statement, Dorleans was driving eastbound in a 2015 Nissan Altima when he ran a red light and struck the 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Harvey as he was making a left turn to go west on Pembroke Road. Harvey had just exited I-95 when his vehicle was struck by Dorleans, authorities said.The impact of the crash spun Harvey's car around before it came to a stop while the vehicle driven by Dorleans struck a tree after hitting Harvey.Dorleans died at the scene. Sheriff's detectives said speeding was believed to have been a factor in the crash.
NBC Miami
Police Investigation After Body Found in Front of Home Near Fort Lauderdale
Police are investigating the scene in front of a home near Fort Lauderdale on Monday after a body was found following a possible shooting. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies were at the scene in the 1400 block of Northwest 27th Avenue after reports of a shooting just after 3 a.m. One...
PBSO: Man Found Dead In Car Possibly Shot To Death
Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash and found a vehicle in some bushes early Monday morning. Inside was the victim, who had gunshot wounds.
Click10.com
Miami woman accused of stabbing roommate over missing cellphone
MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested over the weekend after she repeatedly stabbed one of her roommates, authorities said. The incident was reported Saturday night in the 5500 block of Northwest 12th Court. According to the suspect’s arrest report, Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, lives at the home with...
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed outside of West Palm Beach condo complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 33-year-old man is dead after a shooting outside of a condo complex in West Palm Beach early Monday morning. Investigators with the West Palm Beach Police Department are investigating after the call came in around 1 a.m. outside of Presidential Golfview Condominiums along Congress Avenue.
ARMED ROBBERY: Store Hit On Military Trail In Boynton Beach
WHO ARE THESE PEOPLE? COPS SEEK TIPS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two ATM robberies in Boca Raton and now a 7-Eleven hit in Boynton Beach are keeping area detectives busy. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says an unknown male and female entered […]
Comments / 7