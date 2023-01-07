ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
honolulumagazine.com

Gorgeous Mu‘umu‘u Worn at Mu‘u at the Museum 2023

January has been abuzz with talk of Mu‘umu‘u Month. If you’re not familiar with the concept, let me give you a little her-story: A few years back, in 2014, a tiny mu‘umu‘u movement began with one Kaua‘i woman—artist-designer Shannon Hiramoto, who decided to celebrate the beloved, uniquely Hawai‘i dress style by rocking a different mu‘u every day that January. She posted her looks on Instagram with the hashtag #muumuumonth, inspiring countless others to follow suit.
mauinow.com

One of priciest home sales in Maui history, Mākena mansion sells for $32.76M

In one of the priciest sales in Maui history, a Mākena mansion overlooking the ocean was purchased for $32.76 million Friday. The 7,400-square-foot home known as “Mākena Modern” at 4572 Mākena Road was the highest listed property sale recorded on Maui, according to listing agent Chelsea Dimin of Compass. Other top-dollar property sales were done off the market and not posted on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).
Surfline

XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii

Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘Firework zones’ eyed following noisy, dangerous start to 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state wants to work with the counties and first responders to establish “fireworks zones” in the wake of this year’s New Year’s celebrations, which resulted in a long list of injuries and one death. Gov. Josh Green said Monday that 10 to...
honolulumagazine.com

Celebrate the Plant-Based Life at These 11 Vegan-Friendly Dessert Spots

This isn’t about acai bowls, shave ice or mochi: For those committed to plant-based diets and looking to indulge with just a little less guilt, we rounded up as many decadent, vegan-friendly dessert options as we could find. Half of these 11 spots serve frozen sweets; the rest specialize in baked goods—from chocolate-kalo cupcakes to ube tiramisu. We focused on places where vegan desserts don’t feel like an afterthought. Read on for where to find what.
KHON2

‘Hawaii’s Ambassador of Aloha’ Danny Kaleikini dies

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Danny Kaleikini, who captivated audiences for decades on stage and in radio, TV and film, has passed away peacefully this morning. The entertainer died at 85 years old in a hospice. Kaleikini was born on Oct. 10, 1937, and raised on Hawaiian Homestead Land in Papakolea. His journey as a professional […]
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Ni‘ihau Lei Pūpū

Privately-owned by the Robinsons, with strict limited access, Ni‘ihau is the island that is least known and visited, and as such has the most intrigue (and thus referred to as the Forbidden Isle.) In 1863, King Kamehameha IV put Ni‘ihau up for sale. A purchase price of $10,000 was...
oliviamichelleh.com

Kilauea Military Camp Hotel

The Kilauea Military Camp is located inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and is open for anyone military affiliated to book. We stayed for three nights when we visited the Big Island of Hawaii. Here is what to expect during your stay at the KMC. We booked the hotel as soon...
