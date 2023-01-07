Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man shows off his vintage Hawaii license plate collection, dating back to 1933
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is reassuring the public that there will be no change to the State’s rainbow license plate this year. Eventually, a new specialty plate will feature Hawaii wildlife and that has residents and license plate collectors excited. 50-year-old Darrell Tanaka of Haiku, Maui searches E-bay...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Several Hawaii beaches closed ahead of large northwest swell
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several Hawaii beaches will be closed Wednesday in anticipation of what’s expected to be the largest swell of the season so far. Gates will be locked on Wednesday at Baldwin and Hookipa beach Parks in Paia on Maui. Officials will closely monitor and assess impacts from...
AOL Corp
Could You Afford a Vacation Home in Hawaii? Check Out the Prices in 11 Locations Across the Islands
Sandy beaches, blue water, swaying palm trees and lei-clad islanders probably enter your mind when you think about Hawaii. And if you’ve vacationed there lately, you know that a trip to this state is not exactly cheap. It’s definitely worth it, though, if you’re someone who values all that Hawaii has to offer.
Best time to go whale watching in Hawaii is now
According to Ultimate Whale Watch & Snorkel the best time to view them has started.
LIST: This year’s top 10 standout schools in Hawaii
NICHE has released its annual ranking of standout schools in Hawaii.
mauinow.com
Details announced for public memorial service for Princess Abigail Kawānanakoa
The Kawānanakoa Family announced details of the public memorial service at ‘Iolani Palace for HRH Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa. The Princess will lie in state in the Throne Room on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. At 1:30 p.m., the Princess’ koa...
honolulumagazine.com
Gorgeous Mu‘umu‘u Worn at Mu‘u at the Museum 2023
January has been abuzz with talk of Mu‘umu‘u Month. If you’re not familiar with the concept, let me give you a little her-story: A few years back, in 2014, a tiny mu‘umu‘u movement began with one Kaua‘i woman—artist-designer Shannon Hiramoto, who decided to celebrate the beloved, uniquely Hawai‘i dress style by rocking a different mu‘u every day that January. She posted her looks on Instagram with the hashtag #muumuumonth, inspiring countless others to follow suit.
Wedding album with Oahu ties found in New York airport
A search is underway for the owner of a photo album that contains old wedding photos apparently taken in Hawaii.
Hazy conditions for parts of Hawaii: Is it vog?
Did you notice the haze over Oahu Tuesday morning and afternoon?
mauinow.com
One of priciest home sales in Maui history, Mākena mansion sells for $32.76M
In one of the priciest sales in Maui history, a Mākena mansion overlooking the ocean was purchased for $32.76 million Friday. The 7,400-square-foot home known as “Mākena Modern” at 4572 Mākena Road was the highest listed property sale recorded on Maui, according to listing agent Chelsea Dimin of Compass. Other top-dollar property sales were done off the market and not posted on the Multiple Listing Service (MLS).
Surfline
XXL Swell en Route to Hawaii
Blast of XXL swell rapidly builds in and peaks on Wednesday (No Eddie event) Conditions are problematic on Wed, but improve Thurs/Fri as the swell eases. Large WNW-NW swell with favorable conditions for the weekend. The North Pacific just doesn’t want to quit. Another hurricane-force low has spun up in...
Death Penalty Phase Begins For Hawaii Prisoner In Arizona
FLORENCE, Arizona — A Hawaii prison inmate facing the death penalty in Arizona was described by his lawyer Tuesday as a talented artist who suffered from an extremely traumatic childhood, including an accident that left him horribly burned. Defense lawyer Jack Early also told an Arizona jury that convicted...
KITV.com
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,343 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,343 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,770. The statewide test positivity rate is 7.5%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Firework zones’ eyed following noisy, dangerous start to 2023
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state wants to work with the counties and first responders to establish “fireworks zones” in the wake of this year’s New Year’s celebrations, which resulted in a long list of injuries and one death. Gov. Josh Green said Monday that 10 to...
A Dwindling Kalaupapa Population Honors 1st Exiles With Tributes And Tears
KALAUPAPA, Molokai — Gathered in the corrosive salt air at the Kalaupapa pier, a dozen people listened to a moving Hawaiian language reading of the royal government edict that criminalized Hansen’s disease and outcast those afflicted by it to Hawaii’s leprosy colony. Former Hansen’s disease patient Meli...
honolulumagazine.com
Celebrate the Plant-Based Life at These 11 Vegan-Friendly Dessert Spots
This isn’t about acai bowls, shave ice or mochi: For those committed to plant-based diets and looking to indulge with just a little less guilt, we rounded up as many decadent, vegan-friendly dessert options as we could find. Half of these 11 spots serve frozen sweets; the rest specialize in baked goods—from chocolate-kalo cupcakes to ube tiramisu. We focused on places where vegan desserts don’t feel like an afterthought. Read on for where to find what.
‘Hawaii’s Ambassador of Aloha’ Danny Kaleikini dies
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii’s Danny Kaleikini, who captivated audiences for decades on stage and in radio, TV and film, has passed away peacefully this morning. The entertainer died at 85 years old in a hospice. Kaleikini was born on Oct. 10, 1937, and raised on Hawaiian Homestead Land in Papakolea. His journey as a professional […]
imagesofoldhawaii.com
Ni‘ihau Lei Pūpū
Privately-owned by the Robinsons, with strict limited access, Ni‘ihau is the island that is least known and visited, and as such has the most intrigue (and thus referred to as the Forbidden Isle.) In 1863, King Kamehameha IV put Ni‘ihau up for sale. A purchase price of $10,000 was...
Preliminary hearing begins for missing Hawaii woman’s husband
Larry, 41, is accused of murdering his wife Maya, who was 39 when she went missing two years ago.
oliviamichelleh.com
Kilauea Military Camp Hotel
The Kilauea Military Camp is located inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and is open for anyone military affiliated to book. We stayed for three nights when we visited the Big Island of Hawaii. Here is what to expect during your stay at the KMC. We booked the hotel as soon...
Comments / 2