ourquadcities.com
K9 finds meth in car, loaded gun was in SUV, police allege
Two suspects from Muscatine face felony charges after police served a warrant and allegedly found meth and a gun in vehicles. According to court records, 29-year-old Hannah Millett faces charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony and controlled substance violation; and 25-year-old Tanner Esmoil faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony,
Pair of suspects arrested after Jan. 4 Bettendorf shooting
BETTENDORF, Iowa — More information on a Jan.4 shooting in Bettendorf and the announcement of two arrests have been released almost a week after the incident, according to a pair of Scott County affidavits. On Jan. 4 at about 8:06 p.m., the suspects, now identified as 32-year-old Daniel Morgan...
ourquadcities.com
Man with gun, marijuana, misidentified himself, police allege
A 21-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after he misidentified himself and ran off during a traffic stop where police allege they found a gun and marijuana in an SUV. Matthew Ponciano faces a felony charge of control of a firearm by a felon, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons and malicious prosecution, according to court documents.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. PALLACE WILLIAMS, 56, 5’8”, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted in Rock Island County for delivery of...
Three-vehicle crash leaves 2 dead in Galena
GALENA, Ill — Two people are dead after a three-vehicle collision in Galena late Monday night, according to a Jo Daviess County media release. Around 11:02 p.m., authorities responded to U.S. Route 20 W just west of William Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found three vehicles involved in the crash.
Routine traffic stop leads to drug charge for Kewanee man
A routine traffic stop for expired registration and failure to signal led to the arrest of a Kewanee man on Friday. Justin Stanley, 36, was placed under arrest for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked driver’s license. But following a search of his motor vehicle, officers located a stash of drugs, cash and a passenger, David Phillips, 38 of Kewanee.
KWQC
One injured in UTV rollover accident
An Erie, IL man is at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics recovering from potentially life-threatening injuries after a UTV accident yesterday. Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Gaulrapp Road and Elston Road in rural Erie on Sunday, January 8 at about 1:42 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash with injuries. An […]
ourquadcities.com
Suspect threw drugs in jail trash can, trooper alleges
A 32-year-old Davenport man who, Iowa State Troopers allege, threw drugs in a jail wastebasket is behind bars. Damonte Stewart faces felony charges of introducing intoxicants or drugs into an institution and felon in possession of a firearm, as well as an aggravated misdemeanor charge of obstructing prosecution or defense and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
KWQC
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have identified the 40-year-old man killed after a shooting on Jan. 5. Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they...
ourquadcities.com
Victim identified in December shooting
UPDATE: A man killed in a December shooting was identified by the Davenport Police Department on Monday. Justin Royer, 40, of Peoria, was found on December 5 after officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of West 16th Street in Davenport. The incident remains under investigation.
ourquadcities.com
KWQC
Car break-ins reported in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend. Monday, Rock Island Police confirmed reports of several car break-ins that happened over the weekend in the Douglas Park neighborhood during the early morning hours of Jan. 8. Police say they received...
UPDATE: LeClaire woman injured in crash on I-80
UPDATE: A LeClaire woman was among the injured in Sunday’s crash on Interstate 80 between mile markers 246-249 near Iowa City on Sunday. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, Megan Ramirez, 47, received unknown injuries in the incident. Two others, David Mosinski, 57 of Fairfield, Iowa and Junier Caballero-Venero, age 37 of […]
KWQC
starvedrock.media
Meth And Gun Related Guilty Pleas Send Bureau County Man To Prison
Prison awaits a Bureau County meth dealer. Forty-one-year-old Brandon Knaak of Ohio pleaded guilty Friday to delivery of meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was given 3 years in prison for each crime and was ordered to serve the sentences consecutively. Last March Knaak sold...
KCJJ
Suspected shoplifter accused of assaulting department store employee with her handbag after being caught
Coralville Police say a shoplifting suspect assaulted a department store employee after she was caught in the act. Arrest records indicate 26-year-old Takia Dean of C Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids was at Von Maur on the Iowa River Landing just after 3pm on November 28th when she was seen on security video concealing merchandise inside her handbag, then leaving past all points of sale without paying.
1470 WMBD
KCJJ
Shelter House resident accused of assaulting police on two separate occasions in last few days
A Shelter House resident faces charges that she assaulted police on two separate occasions over the last few days. Iowa City Police were first called to the Waterfront Hy-Vee just after 8:45 Thursday night for a woman who had been previously trespassed from the store refusing to leave. When officers asked the woman for her name, she allegedly refused to give it and tried to flee. One officer grabbed the woman’s shoulder, and she reportedly responded by pushing and punching the officer’s chest. Police say she also resisted handcuffing and tried to push herself off of the squad car.
