A Shelter House resident faces charges that she assaulted police on two separate occasions over the last few days. Iowa City Police were first called to the Waterfront Hy-Vee just after 8:45 Thursday night for a woman who had been previously trespassed from the store refusing to leave. When officers asked the woman for her name, she allegedly refused to give it and tried to flee. One officer grabbed the woman’s shoulder, and she reportedly responded by pushing and punching the officer’s chest. Police say she also resisted handcuffing and tried to push herself off of the squad car.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO