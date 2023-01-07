ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Editorial: With coffers full, lawmakers can make real progress tackling Virginia’s pressing needs

By The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

When it convenes this week, the Virginia General Assembly will face a multitude of tough choices and lawmakers’ decisions will shape the commonwealth’s future. Central among these is how best to utilize a revenue windfall in a time of economic uncertainty.

So far, key legislative leaders from both parties, along with Gov. Glenn Youngkin, have struck the appropriate tone by preaching caution. But Virginia can ill afford to further delay needed investments in a host of areas — from education to public safety, from mental health to resilience — that will help millions of people across the commonwealth.

Lawmakers came to Richmond last year with Virginia in strong financial health. Flush with COVID relief funds and boasting a record budget surplus, lawmakers worked with the governor to deliver a two-year budget that included about $4 billion in tax cuts, reductions that helped nearly every Virginian in some way.

There were thoughtful investments as well — a 10% raise for teachers and state employees split over two years, about $270 million to hire support staff for schools, $13 million for violence prevention programs, and pay increases for mental health professions to address staffing shortages, among many others.

The compromises that produced that budget were, on the whole, reasonable. Virginians should see some of a massive revenue surplus returned to them through tax cuts, and the lawmakers were smart to make targeted investments in some areas of tremendous need.

In December, Youngkin outlined his proposed budget amendments for the session which begins on Wednesday. Included was an additional $1 billion in tax cuts, along with other priorities the governor has advanced in recent months — initiatives to recruit more police officers, reform behavioral health and bolster Virginia’s economic development efforts.

Youngkin doesn’t appear eager to insist that lawmakers pass additional cuts, noting in his budget presentation to the General Assembly’s money committees last month that Virginia should take measure of economic conditions before acting.

“We earn our way into tax cuts,” Youngkin told the Richmond Times-Dispatch . “We don’t burden ourselves with tax cuts if we can’t afford them.”

That’s good to hear since there are a great many programs and initiatives that Richmond should address.

Consider, for instance, that despite the salary bump passed last year, compensation for Virginia public school teachers still lags behind the national average and what neighboring states offer. The governor proposed funding for merit pay bonuses, but they are a poor substitute for competitive annual salaries.

The legislature in 2022 appropriated $1.25 billion for school construction, mainly in low-wealth, high-poverty areas with crumbing, dated facilities. But half of Virginia schools are at least 50 years old, many are overcrowded and the Virginia Department of Education estimates the cost of replacing them could exceed $25 billion.

Protecting Hampton Roads alone from sea-level rise and recurrent flooding will require an estimated $40 billion in spending, a figure that cities here cannot afford alone. Federal funds will help, but the governor’s determination to withdraw Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative won’t. Youngkin’s proposal to offset the loss of RGGI revenue with a one-time investment in the Community Flood Preparedness Fund is woefully insufficient.

There’s more. The compromise budget passed last year did not include enough money for violence prevention, and meant a proposed Center for Firearm Violence Intervention and Prevention wasn’t fully funded. And money may not solve all the problems with the mental health system, but a lot more will be needed — and not only one-time dollars, but sustained investment.

Facing an election in November, lawmakers may not be as keen to bargain this year, but with Virginia in a rare position of financial strength, they can make important and lasting improvements to the commonwealth with smart choices this year.

Act with caution, but work to address the commonwealth’s most pressing needs. That should be the mantra in Virginia’s Capitol starting on Wednesday.

Comments / 8

sportsfan555
3d ago

coffers may be full now but youngkin is making sure that all his tax breaks will assure they won't be refilled. all his actions are not for Virginia but for his 2024 election bid. once he's gone, VA will be left broke again just like after the last republican governor!!!!

Reply
2
Related
cardinalnews.org

How localities might vote on retail cannabis sales

This fall marks the busiest election season in Virginia’s election-every-year election cycle. The entire General Assembly will be on the ballot. So will multiple local offices – constitutional officers, boards of supervisors, school boards, even some soil and water conservation boards, perhaps our most obscure elected office. Depending...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

On the Farm: Eggs, drugs, and oysters!

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Here is a round-up of some of the latest agriculture and consumer stories affecting Virginia. Egg Prices Egg prices are retreating from highs in December (2022), though they still remain more than 40% higher than the same time last year. Industry experts say prices are dropping as demand drops. Much of […]
ROANOKE, VA
thecentersquare.com

Divergent energy bills to go before Virginia lawmakers

(The Center Square) – Two divergent energy bills could spur debate during Virginia’s 2023 legislative session, as lawmakers mull proposed regulations impacting the state’s electric utility monopolies – Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company. One of the two measures would give the state agency with regulatory...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia?

A new broadband map released by the federal government that tracks whether people have Internet access at their address likely has extensive errors, say Virginia experts — but the public can weigh in to help correct the problems. “There are addresses being reported as served in the commonwealth that we determined are actually not served,” […] The post The feds have mapped broadband availability. Are they right about Virginia? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
tysonsreporter.com

Democrat Holly Seibold wins special election for 35th District delegate

Democrat Holly Seibold won a special election on Jan. 10 for Virginia’s 35th House District seat (staff photo by Angela Woolsey) Holly Seibold is headed to Richmond. The nonprofit founder and Democratic nominee won a special election yesterday to represent Virginia’s 35th House District, which encompasses Vienna, Oakton, Dunn Loring, Fair Oaks and part of Tysons.
VIENNA, VA
Augusta Free Press

Rural hospitals in Virginia in dire need of financial, workforce support

Virginia hospitals serving rural communities continue to face significant financial and workforce challenges. The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association has released its 2023 Virginia Rural Hospital Report showing geographically isolated communities like Danville and Martinsville as well as Rockbridge County have a population that tends to be older, sicker, poorer, and of lower socioeconomic means who heavily rely on Medicaid or Medicare, government programs that reimburse below the cost of providing care.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia delegate investigating sky-high Appalachian Power bills

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Virginia lawmaker is fighting for answers after hundreds of Appalachian Power customers saw their bills skyrocket over the last couple of months. Delegate Wren Williams (R-9th District) is digging into those bills trying to get answers for the outrageous costs. Many of you noticed...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

One day left to apply for Virginia Women Veterans License Plate

VIRGINIA, USA — The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) has launched a campaign to create a unique license plate honoring women veterans in the state. The Virginia General Assembly must pass legislation in the 2023 season authorizing the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to create the new plate.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy