ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

West Ham make FA Cup progress as Said Benrahma knocks out former club Brentford

By Andy Sims
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTqPq_0k6zZ4IP00

Said Benrahma struck against his former club Brentford as West Ham put their Premier League struggles to one side with a 1-0 win in the FA Cup .

Benrahma, prised from the Bees for £30million three years ago, climbed off the bench to provide the only moment of quality in a dour third-round encounter.

The Algerian winger fired home from 25 yards before opting not to celebrate against the side he spent two and a half years with.

For West Ham at least there was a measure of revenge for the 2-0 Premier League defeat inflicted by Brentford eight days earlier.

But it was a tough watch. In a torturous first half played in teeming rain, neither side showed any real inclination to attack.

The best chance fell to Brentford when Keane Lewis-Potter crossed from the right and Yoane Wissa, who scored twice in Monday’s 3-1 win over Liverpool, was denied at close range by  Lukasz Fabianski.

The Bees were still without Ivan Toney, who left the field on a stretcher at the London Stadium last week, and they missed his presence up front

But they had another opportunity when Mads Roerslev robbed Emerson Palmieri on the touchline and played in Keane-Potter, who blazed over the crossbar.

Brentford goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha was making only his second appearance of the season but West Ham failed to test him once.

Lucas Paqueta tried his luck from a tight angle and lifted his effort too high while Jarrod Bowen dragged a shot wide.

Lewis-Potter, a bit-part player this season and one of seven changes for the Bees, at least looked eager to impress.

At the start of the second half the former Hull winger raided down the left and cut inside but his drive was held by Fabianski.

West Ham should have scored moments later when Emerson drove to the byline and sent in a low cross but Tomas Soucek prodded wide six yards out when Bowen looked better positioned to score.

Emerson then swung in a deep free-kick which Craig Dawson met at the far post with a half-volley which spun wide.

The Bees’ new signing Kevin Schade, who has joined on loan from Freiburg with a view to a permanent switch, was summoned from the bench for his debut 20 with minutes to go.

A lightning-quick winger, Schade immediately sped around Dawson forcing the defender into a challenge which earned him a booking.

But it was Hammers substitute Benrahma who won it for the visitors with 11 minutes remaining.

Declan Rice’s firm challenge on Wissa in midfield left the striker in a heap and Benrahma raced forwards before launching a rocket into Strakosha’s net to send West Ham through.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dean Henderson’s semi-final absence ‘puts a dampener’ on Steve Cooper’s Carabao Cup delight

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper said the fact Dean Henderson cannot play in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United has put a dampener on his side’s progress.Henderson was the hero for Forest as he saved two penalties in a 4-3 shoot-out success against Wolves after the quarter-final tie had finished 1-1 in normal time during which he made a number of other saves.The on-loan goalkeeper, who kept out Ruben Neves and Joe Hodge’s spot-kicks, will be ineligible for the two-legged last-four tie against his parent club, unless United give written permission for him to play.That appears unlikely after this...
The Independent

Dean Henderson is Nottingham Forest’s hero in shoot-out win over Wolves

Dean Henderson was the hero for Nottingham Forest as he saved two penalties in a shoot-out against Wolves to send his side through to the Carabao Cup semi-final.The on-loan Manchester United goalkeeper kept out spot-kicks from Ruben Neves and Joe Hodge as Forest emerged 4-3 winners after it had ended 1-1 in normal time.Willy Boly scored against his old club to put Forest ahead but Raul Jimenez levelled after the break in a bad-blooded encounter that saw a mass brawl on the pitch at the end of the penalty shoot-out, which is sure to land both clubs in hot water.Forest...
The Independent

Manchester City stunned by Southampton in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Manchester City crashed out of the Carabao Cup after substitutes Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne failed to inspire a fightback in a shock 2-0 quarter-final defeat to Premier League strugglers Southampton.First-half goals from Saints pair Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo stunned the eight-time winners on an extraordinary evening at St Mary’s.Pep Guardiola began with Haaland and De Bruyne on the bench for the second successive game ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.But, unlike on Sunday when the influential pair were not required in a thumping 4-0 FA Cup victory over Chelsea, the decision backfired as they were...
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Manchester United and Newcastle discover semi-final opponents

The Carabao Cup enters the semi-final stage following tonight’s last two quarter-finals that saw Nottingham Forest beat Wolves on penalties and Southampton stunning Manchester City. Forest and Saints join Newcastle and Manchester United in the last four as the league cup reaches the business end of the competition.There will be a new winner of the trophy this season after Liverpool were knocked out by Manchester City in the fourth round abefore City’s exit that means they won’t add to their record of winning the Carabao Cup in four of the previous five seasons.On Tuesday night Newcastle swept Leicester aside...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola had feared a poor Man City performance ahead of Southampton shock

Pep Guardiola claimed he had a premonition Manchester City would crash out of the Carabao Cup following his side’s shock 2-0 quarter-final loss at Premier League strugglers Southampton.First-half goals from Saints pair Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo stunned the eight-time winners on an extraordinary evening at St Mary’s.Guardiola once again began with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne on the bench ahead of Saturday’s Manchester derby at Old Trafford.But, unlike on Sunday when the influential pair were not required in a thumping 4-0 FA Cup victory over Chelsea, the decision backfired as they were unable to prevent City suffering elimination...
The Independent

England netball make winning start to three-match series against Jamaica

England produced a stunning fourth-quarter display to beat Jamaica 73-52 in Manchester.The Vitality Roses were trailing by three points at half-time following a bright start from the Commonwealth Games silver medallists, but Jess Thirlby’s side pulled back after the break.The two sides will meet again at the Copper Box in London on Saturday and Sunday to complete a three-match series.Jamaica dominated the opening quarter, with captain and goal shooter Jhaniele Fowler putting in an impressive display to give her side a six-point lead in the first quarter.England began to creep back into the game in the second quarter, building up...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
325K+
Post
522M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy