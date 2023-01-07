ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eighty Four, PA

WDTV

Founder of 84 Lumber passes away on 100th birthday

EIGHTY FOUR, PA. (WDTV) - Joseph A. Hardy III, the founder of 84 Lumber, passed away on Sat., Jan. 7 on his 100th birthday. Hardy also founded the Nemacolin Resort. The following is a statement from the Hardy Family:. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of...
EIGHTY FOUR, PA
butlerradio.com

New Netflix Film Shot Scenes In Butler County

A new film on Netflix is receiving attention locally after some of the scenes were shot in Western Pennsylvania. The Pale Blue Eye was recently released on the streaming platform and stars Christian Bale. But, in addition to seeing Academy Award winning actors, local viewers are also noticing scenes that...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash

A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man flown to hospital after arm gets caught in machinery at Donegal mine

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was injured Monday night when his arm became trapped in a mining machine at the Rustic Ridge mine in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County. Our partners at the Trib report that emergency crews were called to the mine on County Line Road shortly after 9 p.m. for a report that a 22-year-old worker’s arm was caught in a machine about a mile underground.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors

In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle crashes into tree in Mount Lebanon

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Emergency responders were called to the scene when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Mount Lebanon. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Roycroft Avenue. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital. There was no initial word on...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
Tribune-Review

Trooper Moms group, community step up to organize meal for officers in town for chief Justin McIntire's viewing

The tragic death of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has reinforced the bonds of the Alle-Kiski Valley community through mourning, cohesion and charity. That spirit will continue Monday when a dinner is held for local law enforcement officers and others from across the state who are traveling to New Kensington for the public viewing of McIntire’s body.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wtae.com

25-year-old dead after crash in Pine Township

INDIANA, Pa. — An early morning crash on Route 422 in Pine Township, Indiana County, has been deemed fatal. Hunter Lewis McCloskey, 25, of Homer City, died Saturday around 1 a.m., according to a report from the Indiana County coroner. The report said that McCloskey was rear-ended by a...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

