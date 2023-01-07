Read full article on original website
WDTV
Founder of 84 Lumber passes away on 100th birthday
EIGHTY FOUR, PA. (WDTV) - Joseph A. Hardy III, the founder of 84 Lumber, passed away on Sat., Jan. 7 on his 100th birthday. Hardy also founded the Nemacolin Resort. The following is a statement from the Hardy Family:. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of...
butlerradio.com
New Netflix Film Shot Scenes In Butler County
A new film on Netflix is receiving attention locally after some of the scenes were shot in Western Pennsylvania. The Pale Blue Eye was recently released on the streaming platform and stars Christian Bale. But, in addition to seeing Academy Award winning actors, local viewers are also noticing scenes that...
Coroner called after person hit by car along Route 65 in Beaver County
FREEDOM, Pa. — The coroner was called to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in Beaver County, 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11. The crash happened around 5:17 a.m. along Route 65 in Freedom. One of the two northbound lanes was blocked while police investigated. No other details were immediately available.
wtae.com
Driver flown to hospital after Westmoreland County crash
A serious crash sent one person to the hospital in Washington Township, Westmoreland County. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Route 380 and Old Greensburg Road. An SUV went off the road, took out a guardrail and flipped over into a creek, police said. The driver...
2 pets killed after garage fire spreads to house in Washington County
CANONSBURG, Pa. — Two family pets died in a house fire in Washington County on Tuesday evening. According to a Washington County 911 supervisor, the call for a residential fire on Valley Road in Canonsburg came in at 5:16 p.m. Officials told Channel 11 the owners of the home...
WPXI
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Was Westmoreland County DA Nicole Ziccarelli's car crash a minor incident?
It does not matter if a public official’s incident is a fender bender or a four-car collision. What can make it a big deal is how it is handled. Just like with information requests and properly conducted meetings, the difference between doing it right and doing it wrong is doing it openly.
Unattended air fryer leads to house fire in Beaver County
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Firefighters in Beaver County had to put out flames inside a home after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. Chippewa Volunteer Fire Department was called to the Highland Meadows neighborhood for reports of a house fire at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night.
Man arrested in stabbing death of his estranged wife in her Pa. home: police
A man was arrested after being accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death in her Pa. home, according to police. U.S. Marshals arrested William L. Fitzgerald, 50, on I-79 around Morgantown, West Virginia. Pittsburgh police confirmed he was wanted for allegedly killing his Tarae Washington. She was found handcuffed...
Stratigos Banquet owner buys defunct Banquets Unlimited for $406,000
The owner of a popular North Huntingdon banquet hall has expanded his business by buying a closed Irwin banquet facility in bankruptcy court and plans to renovate it in hopes of reopening it in April or May. Harry Stratigos, owner of Stratigos Banquet Centre on Colonial Manor Road, acquired Banquets...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors
In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
Castle Shannon police searching for missing 15-year-old girl
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. — Castle Shannon police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Police said Leah Arbogast left her parents’ home on Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. She told her parents she didn’t want to stay with them. Police said they...
wtae.com
Vehicle crashes into tree in Mount Lebanon
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — Emergency responders were called to the scene when a vehicle crashed into a tree in Mount Lebanon. The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Monday on Roycroft Avenue. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said no one was taken to the hospital. There was no initial word on...
wtae.com
Mine worker taken to hospital after accident in Westmoreland County
ACME, Pa. — There were harrowing moments Monday evening when a 22-year-old worker was injured in a mining accident. It happened at the Rustic Ridge Mine on County Line Road in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County dispatch tells us. The worker's arm became caught in a machine about a mile...
Trooper Moms group, community step up to organize meal for officers in town for chief Justin McIntire's viewing
The tragic death of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire has reinforced the bonds of the Alle-Kiski Valley community through mourning, cohesion and charity. That spirit will continue Monday when a dinner is held for local law enforcement officers and others from across the state who are traveling to New Kensington for the public viewing of McIntire’s body.
wtae.com
25-year-old dead after crash in Pine Township
INDIANA, Pa. — An early morning crash on Route 422 in Pine Township, Indiana County, has been deemed fatal. Hunter Lewis McCloskey, 25, of Homer City, died Saturday around 1 a.m., according to a report from the Indiana County coroner. The report said that McCloskey was rear-ended by a...
lootpress.com
Preston County man guilty of keeping a drug house for a Mexico to West Virginia drug operation
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Bruceton Mills, West Virginia man was found guilty of his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation that spanned from Mexico to Monongalia County. Greg Snider, 63, was found guilty by a federal jury after a four-day trial. During...
