Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Trump says being a sitting president in the past should exempt him from lawsuits & prosecution for Jan. 6-related crimes
Donald Trump has stated that his status as president at the time of the January 6 uprising should shield him from prosecution for all crimes in which he is implicated. Former United States President Donald Trump asserted that because he was the sitting President at the time of the January 6 insurrection, he should be free from being prosecuted for any of the crimes in which he is being implicated in.
Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service
WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and past and present U.S. officials are honoring Ash Carter, the late defense secretary who opened the way for women to fight in combat and transgendered personnel to serve, at a memorial service Thursday at Washington National Cathedral. Carter, 68, died...
In Washington, 'classified' is synonymous with 'controversy'
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Hillary Clinton’s presidential dreams were undermined by her use of a private email server that included classified information. Donald Trump has risked criminal charges by refusing to return top-secret records to the government after leaving the White House. And now misplaced files with...
Houston Chronicle
Announcing congressional probes is very different from completing them
With the 118th Congress (finally) sworn in, the new House Republican majority set about announcing a spate of legislation and investigations focused heavily on the political opposition. Now in charge of various committees and the subpoena power they wield, Republicans have pledged to dig into issues that have meandered around conservative media for months, things like President Biden's son Hunter, the putative politicization of federal law enforcement and various complaints about social media.
Froma Harrop: New border policy better but not good enough
Joe Biden has done so many things well — saving Ukraine, confronting China, signing a bipartisan gun control bill. And in a week of right-wing crazytown, he stood out as a comforting keeper of stability, But there’s one thing he hasn’t gotten right: curbing the chaos at the border. The problem isn’t just the policies themselves, which are a mixed bag. It’s the messaging. It’s the air of apology when he does something real to stop illegal border crossing. He seems afraid to displease some...
To the editor: Hold Trump responsible for mob attack
Former President Donald J. Trump has to be held responsible for his obnoxious behavior of inciting a mob to riot and storm the capitol to “fight like hell” to change the election of 2020 in his favor. Not only did he personally attack the Democrats, but also the Republicans and members of his own cabinet. Mr. Trump is a fraud and a poor loser who cannot accept reality. The Jan. 6 committee heard over 1,000 witnesses to pass along the correct information to the Department of Justice to charge criminal activity to Mr. Trump that he cannot ever hold any government office in the future.
Houston Chronicle
First lady Jill Biden has two cancerous skin lesions removed
First lady Jill Biden had two cancerous skin lesions removed Wednesday, the president's physician said, with all cancerous tissue fully removed from both. Biden underwent a scheduled outpatient procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center that is commonly known as Mohs surgery, said Kevin O'Connor, initially to remove a lesion above her right eye.
Houston Chronicle
Blake Hounshell, political journalist who embodied digital news, dies at 44
Blake Hounshell, a political journalist who combined intellectual heft with the urgency of digital news at Foreign Policy magazine, Politico and the New York Times, died Jan. 10 in Washington. He was 44. His death is being investigated as a possible suicide, D.C. police said. He was battling depression, according...
On this day in history, Jan. 12, 1951, radio legend Rush Limbaugh 'born to be a broadcaster' in Missouri
Broadcaster Rush Limbaugh was born on this day in history, Jan. 12, 1951, in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, to a prominent local family. He went on to become a radio legend.
