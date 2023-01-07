ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Carrollton, OH

WHIO Dayton

2 taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton

DAYTON — A police and SWAT standoff in Dayton has ended with two people in custody Wednesday afternoon. Around 11:30 a.m. crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of West Norman Avenue to reports of shots fired, according to Major Chris Malson with Dayton Police Department.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Trotwood man charged in Dayton shooting

DAYTON — A Trotwood man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man in Dayton over the weekend. Kevin Persons, Jr., 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Police were called...
DAYTON, OH
YAHOO!

Fairborn man accused of beating, raping victim over multiple days

Jan. 11—A 19-year-old Fairborn man is facing charges in Kettering and Fairborn after he reportedly beat and sexually abused a woman over multiple days. Cameron James Cornell-Hamilton was charged with felonious assault, attempted felonious assault, rape and kidnapping in Fairborn Municipal Court. He's also facing two counts each of felonious assault and abduction, charges filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
FAIRBORN, OH
dayton.com

New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton

A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man charged with abduction, child endangerment among 9 other counts in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested and charged with, among other things, abduction, child endangerment, and escaping from law enforcement Friday, January 6. Springfield Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lagonda Avenue after receiving reports of a man, later identified as Jacob Lee Johnson, abusing a woman, a probable cause affidavit submitted to the Clark County Municipal Court stated.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
YAHOO!

These 21 people were indicted in Clark County

Jan. 10—Twenty-one people were indicted in Clark County this week on the following charges:. Katelyn Henry, 29: theft, burglary, breaking and entering, safecracking, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 trapped after two-vehicle crash in Champaign Co.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A person was trapped inside their vehicle after it crashed Wednesday morning. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in addition to North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire were called to the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and state Route 559 at around 8:35 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, dispatch for the sheriff’s office said.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

2 indicted on murder charges after fatal Springfield New Year's Day shooting

Jan. 10—Two people who were charged in connection to the deadly New Year's Day shooting in Springfield have now been indicted on murder and complicity to murder charges. Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday after a fatal shooting that killed Darryl Stamper Jr., 41, of Springfield, and injured another person on Jan. 1.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WHIO Dayton

House destroyed after overnight fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Emergency crews and firefighters were called to a house fire in Miami County, just outside Troy, Tuesday morning. Troy firefighters were called to the house in the 700 block of North Forest Hill Road just before 4:00 a.m., according to Miami County Regional Dispatch. >>Mother saves...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
YAHOO!

Suspect in Sunbury Plaza shooting near Westerville has been arrested in North Carolina

A Columbus man accused of shooting a woman found in the parking lot of a Blendon Township shopping plaza Tuesday night was arrested early Wednesday morning in North Carolina. Rodney A. Perry, 29, of Columbus' Far East Side, was taken into custody around 1 a.m. about 30 miles northeast of Charlotte, North Carolina, said Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles crashed early Sunday morning. Dayton Police and Fire were called to the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and West Third Street at around 6:10 a.m. after receiving reports of an injury crash, Montgomery County Dispatch told News Center 7. Medics...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: 2 in custody after attempted armed robbery in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Two people were taken into custody following an attempted armed robbery in Fairborn Sunday night. Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Fairborn police received a call of a reported armed robbery in the 200 block of Forest Street where a single shot was alleged to have been fired inside a home, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
FAIRBORN, OH

