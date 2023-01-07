Read full article on original website
67 cars stolen in one week in Dayton; Here's why thieves are targeting Kias, Hyundais
Jan. 11—More than 1,500 vehicles were reported stolen in Dayton last year, which was up 83% from 2021, according to police data analyzed by the Dayton Daily News. This year, Dayton police say thieves stole or tried to steal 67 cars between Jan. 2 and 8 alone. While thieves...
2 taken into custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton
DAYTON — A police and SWAT standoff in Dayton has ended with two people in custody Wednesday afternoon. Around 11:30 a.m. crews were called to a home in the 1000 block of West Norman Avenue to reports of shots fired, according to Major Chris Malson with Dayton Police Department.
2 juveniles taken into custody in connection to stolen Kia in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — Two juveniles were taken into custody after witnesses told police they saw them running from a stolen Kia in Trotwood. Around 4:30 p.m. crews received a call that a Kia was driving recklessly in the 4000 block of Hickory Drive, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. Two...
Man killed in industrial accident at Springfield business identified
SPRINGFIELD — A Clark County man is dead after an industrial accident at a machine shop in Springfield Tuesday morning. Springfield police identified the man Tuesday afternoon as 63-year-old William Skeens. Police were called to the 200 block of Dayton Avenue at around 7:50 a.m. to investigate the reported...
Men, woman accused of connected Springfield shootings indicted on charges
SPRINGFIELD — A grand jury as indicted three people in connection to a murder and a second connected shooting in Springfield. The crimes are part of a sting of recent gun violence in the city. Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted Tuesday in...
Trotwood man charged in Dayton shooting
DAYTON — A Trotwood man is in jail after being accused of shooting a man in Dayton over the weekend. Kevin Persons, Jr., 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of tampering with evidence, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. Police were called...
Fairborn man accused of beating, raping victim over multiple days
Jan. 11—A 19-year-old Fairborn man is facing charges in Kettering and Fairborn after he reportedly beat and sexually abused a woman over multiple days. Cameron James Cornell-Hamilton was charged with felonious assault, attempted felonious assault, rape and kidnapping in Fairborn Municipal Court. He's also facing two counts each of felonious assault and abduction, charges filed in Kettering Municipal Court.
New Waffle House restaurant to open in Dayton
A new Waffle House location is opening in April on the corner of Wilmington Avenue and Patterson Road in Dayton. Njeri Boss, vice president of public relations for Waffle House, Inc., confirmed the new restaurant will be located at 1210 Wilmington Avenue and is projected to open mid-April. She said...
Man charged with abduction, child endangerment among 9 other counts in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A man was arrested and charged with, among other things, abduction, child endangerment, and escaping from law enforcement Friday, January 6. Springfield Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lagonda Avenue after receiving reports of a man, later identified as Jacob Lee Johnson, abusing a woman, a probable cause affidavit submitted to the Clark County Municipal Court stated.
These 21 people were indicted in Clark County
Jan. 10—Twenty-one people were indicted in Clark County this week on the following charges:. Katelyn Henry, 29: theft, burglary, breaking and entering, safecracking, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons while under disability, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
1 trapped after two-vehicle crash in Champaign Co.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — A person was trapped inside their vehicle after it crashed Wednesday morning. Champaign County Sheriff’s Office in addition to North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire were called to the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and state Route 559 at around 8:35 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash, dispatch for the sheriff’s office said.
Springfield shooting suspects indicted
The man, 41-year-old Darryl Stamper, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The woman was treated on the scene for minor injuries.
Officers investigating after 1 female hospitalized following shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — One female has been hospitalized following a shooting in Dayton Monday night, according to Montgomery Country Regional Dispatch. >>RELATED: Coroner ID’s 2 men killed in shooting at Dayton apartment complex. Dayton Police officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Wentworth Avenue around 8:28 p.m. between...
2 indicted on murder charges after fatal Springfield New Year's Day shooting
Jan. 10—Two people who were charged in connection to the deadly New Year's Day shooting in Springfield have now been indicted on murder and complicity to murder charges. Lawaun Bass, 33, and Nefertari Alexander, 32, both of Columbus, were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court on Monday after a fatal shooting that killed Darryl Stamper Jr., 41, of Springfield, and injured another person on Jan. 1.
More than 1,000 nuisance-abated Dayton properties scheduled to be removed
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is ready to start what could be the biggest community renewal project in the city’s history. The city’s plan calls for spending $22 million over the next four years for demolition of nuisance properties. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke with...
House destroyed after overnight fire in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY — Emergency crews and firefighters were called to a house fire in Miami County, just outside Troy, Tuesday morning. Troy firefighters were called to the house in the 700 block of North Forest Hill Road just before 4:00 a.m., according to Miami County Regional Dispatch. >>Mother saves...
Suspect in Sunbury Plaza shooting near Westerville has been arrested in North Carolina
A Columbus man accused of shooting a woman found in the parking lot of a Blendon Township shopping plaza Tuesday night was arrested early Wednesday morning in North Carolina. Rodney A. Perry, 29, of Columbus' Far East Side, was taken into custody around 1 a.m. about 30 miles northeast of Charlotte, North Carolina, said Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford.
1 hospitalized after 2-vehicle crash in Dayton
DAYTON — One person was hospitalized after two vehicles crashed early Sunday morning. Dayton Police and Fire were called to the intersection of North Gettysburg Avenue and West Third Street at around 6:10 a.m. after receiving reports of an injury crash, Montgomery County Dispatch told News Center 7. Medics...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Huber Heights, other Ohio stores
In August, the company announced it would close about 150 stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
Police: 2 in custody after attempted armed robbery in Fairborn
FAIRBORN — Two people were taken into custody following an attempted armed robbery in Fairborn Sunday night. Shortly before 7:30 p.m., Fairborn police received a call of a reported armed robbery in the 200 block of Forest Street where a single shot was alleged to have been fired inside a home, according to a spokesperson for the police department.
