JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One Missouri lawmaker has introduced a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in organized school sports on girls’ teams. State Sen. Justin Brown (R-16th District) introduced SB 87, also known as the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” According to the bill, anyone not assigned female at birth would be prevented from “sports or athletic competitions, tournaments, and games intended for individuals under the age of nineteen” for girls’ teams at schools.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO