Daytona Boat Show cruises into central Florida next week

DAYTONA, Fla. — Anchors will be aweigh as the Marine Industry of Central Florida hosts the Daytona Boat Show next week.

Boat fans can see a variety of boats at the Daytona International Speedway from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15.

The three-day event will feature jet boats, surf boats and fishing boats, including the “Queen of the Show,” the 2023 Caymas 401 CC.

There will be 15 central Florida boat dealers at the show.

Tickets are $5 per car.

Guests can attend the event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, but on Sunday, the show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

