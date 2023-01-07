ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Daytona Boat Show cruises into central Florida next week

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lUMuw_0k6zY5DL00

DAYTONA, Fla. — Anchors will be aweigh as the Marine Industry of Central Florida hosts the Daytona Boat Show next week.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Boat fans can see a variety of boats at the Daytona International Speedway from Jan. 13 through Jan. 15.

The three-day event will feature jet boats, surf boats and fishing boats, including the “Queen of the Show,” the 2023 Caymas 401 CC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tGNpP_0k6zY5DL00

There will be 15 central Florida boat dealers at the show.

Tickets are $5 per car and can be purchased here or at the event.

Guests can attend the event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, but on Sunday, the show will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

See a map of the location below:

For more events in Central Florida visit our event calendar here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Explore Florida’s Wild Outdoors with These 3 Curated Adventures

Outdoor enthusiasts can experience epic adventures in Florida, where rich, exciting exploration opportunities await – with all the wildness you could want. We've curated three distinct Sunshine State adventures, with travel guides, lodging suggestions and packing lists, to please any outdoor enthusiast. All that’s left for you to do is click through and then go enjoy your time in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you also like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure to drop by next time you are around.
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

This might just be the scariest road in Florida

I don't know what it is about Florida, but one thing I've realized about this state is that it has a ton of roads with back stories attached. And there are many famous roads here, many of them with their own stories, but I think I might have found the mother-load. Yes, that is a bold statement when there are roads like the I-4 Dead-Zone to compete with. But when you hear this story, you'll understand where I'm coming from.
LADY LAKE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Universal to open theme park in Texas for young kids

FRISCO, Texas — (AP) — Universal Parks & Resorts is bringing a theme park to Texas that will focus on entertaining young children, officials announced Wednesday. The “one-of-a-kind” park in the Dallas suburb of Frisco will include attractions, interactive shows and opportunities for meet-and-greets with characters, the company said in a news release.
FRISCO, TX
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
129K+
Followers
148K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy