Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved grocery store chain closing popular location in Missouri this monthKristen WaltersKansas City, MO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic Waddell 'A' Truss Bridge in Missouri is now a renovated railroad bridge from 1898 to a pedestrian bridgeCJ CoombsParkville, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog had Fatal Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, KS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, MO
Related
KBI: Deputies found man's body in attic of Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horton Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in rural Horton, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 4 p.m....
Sheriff: Wanted Kansas felon captured after chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high speed chase. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban near NW Gordon Street and NW Polk Street with an unreadable tag, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Police found fentanyl during arrest, booking of Kan. man
ATCHINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after a weekend arrest. Just before 6:30p.m. Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Austin L. Lurquin of Atchison, in the 1600 block of Main on District and Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
WIBW
KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case
LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
Police: Kansas man allegedly sold meth near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on Drug allegations. On Friday, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1900 Block of SE Illinois Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
Family reacts after charges filed in Kansas City, Kansas, teen’s 2014 killing
Charges have been filed in the case of 16-year-old Deleisha Kelley, who was killed and then dumped on the Missouri side of the state line.
KVOE
Osawatomie woman arrested near Melvern on suspicion of trafficking contraband, drug-related offenses
An alleged traffic infraction near Melvern led to an arrest on suspected drug-related activity this past weekend.’. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says a deputy made a traffic stop on Kansas Highway 31 near Melvern shortly before 1:45 pm Sunday. The deputy allegedly found illegal narcotics during the stop. The...
Kansas City man sentenced for murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY —A Jackson County judge Thursday ordered Issac Fisher to serve consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of multiple felonies in connection with three fatal shootings and the wounding of a 4-year-old child in 2018, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
KAKE TV
Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide
LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
northwestmoinfo.com
Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County
Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
Police ID 45-year-old Kan. man who died in weekend shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 45-year-old Shawn A. Carter of Topeka. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found Carter suffering...
KC teenager charged in Northeast Middle School stabbing remains in custody
A Kansas City teenager charged with first-degree murder for the deadly stabbing of Manny Guzman inside Northeast Middle School remains in jail.
Raytown police investigate QuikTrip shooting
Raytown police are investigating after a woman reported she was injured in a shooting at QuikTrip on Missouri 350 Highway Tuesday afternoon.
WIBW
After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.
KMBC.com
Police say a man has been found dead in a Johnson County, Kansas creek
OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe, Kansas Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a creek Tuesday afternoon. Officers were called to a creek near North Somerset Terrace and North Mur-Len Road around 2:11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the water.
After a week of no homicides, 3 killed in Kansas City in one day
For the first time in at least three years, Kansas City did not record a homicide in the first week of January. Three people were killed Jan. 8.
Police ID 18-year-old woman killed outside Independence hotel
Police have identified the 18-year-old woman who died in a shooting Saturday outside Stoney Creek Hotel in Independence.
Kansas Public Radio
Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023
KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
KCTV 5
KCK senior living facility declared ‘uninhabitable’ due to bed bug infestation
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Victory Hills Senior Living Community is condemned. The apartment complex is dealing with an infestation of bedbugs. County code enforcers declared the building “unfit for human habitation.” The bright pink notice was posted on the front window of the building on 70th Street.
KCTV 5
New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism
LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman. Nick Price and Beau Domoney opened the spot as a franchise after running the North Kansas City location for a year. Opening a restaurant always comes with hiccups, usually with contractors and vendors. Flexibility is essential. They get that, but what they’ve been dealing with the past three weeks is different.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0