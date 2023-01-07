ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, KS

Great Bend Post

KBI: Deputies found man's body in attic of Kansas home

BROWN COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, and the Horton Police Department are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead Tuesday afternoon in rural Horton, Kansas, according to a media release from the KBI. Just after 4 p.m....
HORTON, KS
Great Bend Post

Sheriff: Wanted Kansas felon captured after chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug and weapons charges after a high speed chase. Just after 1a.m. Tuesday, a deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban near NW Gordon Street and NW Polk Street with an unreadable tag, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police found fentanyl during arrest, booking of Kan. man

ATCHINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after a weekend arrest. Just before 6:30p.m. Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Austin L. Lurquin of Atchison, in the 1600 block of Main on District and Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

KBI arrests Lansing inmate in nearly decade-old teen homicide case

LANSING, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lansing inmate was arrested in connection with a nearly decade-old case involving the homicide of a 16-year-old girl. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says that on Friday, Jan. 6, after a joint investigation with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, Billy I. Dupree, 38, of Kansas City, Kan. was arrested for the suspected murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2014.
LANSING, KS
Great Bend Post

Police: Kansas man allegedly sold meth near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on Drug allegations. On Friday, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1900 Block of SE Illinois Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas City man sentenced for murder of 3 family members

KANSAS CITY —A Jackson County judge Thursday ordered Issac Fisher to serve consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of multiple felonies in connection with three fatal shootings and the wounding of a 4-year-old child in 2018, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KAKE TV

Kansas City man arrested for suspected 2014 homicide

LANSING, Kan. (KAKE) – Following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, a Kansas City man has been arrested for the suspected 2014 murder of a 16-year-old girl. On Friday, Jan. 6, 38-year-old Billy I. Dupree of Kansas City, Kansas,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Platte City Woman Arrested on Four Driving Charges Monday in Platte County

Troopers report the arrest of a Platte City woman Monday evening in Platte County on four driving charges, including one felony. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 52-year-old Michelle R. Denning around 5:03 Monday night on preliminary charges of felony driving while intoxicated, unsafe stopping, failure to comply with an ignition interlock device, and not having valid insurance.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
Great Bend Post

Police ID 45-year-old Kan. man who died in weekend shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 45-year-old Shawn A. Carter of Topeka. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found Carter suffering...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

After gunshot victim dies, Topeka Police open homicide investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After one person was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend, Topeka officials have opened a homicide investigation. The Topeka Police Department says that just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, officials were called to the 1300 block of SE Madison St. with reports of a shooting.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Public Radio

Headlines for Sunday, January 8, 2023

KBI Investigating Homicide at Lansing Correctional Facility. LANSING, Kan. (KPR) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Kansas Department of Corrections are investigating a homicide at the Lansing Correctional Facility. The KBI says corrections officers were called to a cell Friday night where they found 62-year-old Gary Raburn unresponsive. He appeared to have been attacked and strangled. Raburn was declared dead about an hour later. The KBI is charged by law to investigate the deaths of prisoners who are not under the regular care of a physician or deaths that are not ruled natural by autopsy.
LANSING, KS
KCTV 5

New Lenexa restaurant facing hurdles after numerous acts of vandalism

LENEXA, Kan. (KCTV) – A new location of the Lawrence-founded Jefferson’s just opened at 87th and Lackman. Nick Price and Beau Domoney opened the spot as a franchise after running the North Kansas City location for a year. Opening a restaurant always comes with hiccups, usually with contractors and vendors. Flexibility is essential. They get that, but what they’ve been dealing with the past three weeks is different.
LENEXA, KS
