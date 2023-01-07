EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Cam Spencer hit six 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, both career highs, and Rutgers blew a late 10-point lead before closing the game with a 7-0 run to beat Northwestern 65-62 Wednesday night. A 3-pointer by Spencer gave Rutgers the lead with 14 seconds to go and the Scarlet Knights (12-5, 3-2 Big Ten) rebounded from a 78-65 loss at Iowa on Sunday which snapped a five-game win streak that included a 65-64 upset of then-No. 1 Purdue — in which Spencer also hit the go-ahead 3. Paul Mulcahy had 12 points, six...

