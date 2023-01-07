Saturday's Transactions
|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tayron Guerrero to a minor league contract. Activated SS Spencer Steer, RHP Justin Dunn, OF Michael Siani.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted QB Jake Browning to the active roster from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Storey Jackson and DE Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad and OL Dakoda Shepley to the active roster. Promoted OT Alex Taylor and S Tyler Coyle to the active roster from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Keke Coutee and S Trevor Denbow to the active roster from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted DB T.J. Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Jared Pinkney to the active roster. Placed DB Nick Scott on injured reserve.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted DT Renell Wren to the active roster from the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Ryan Fanti to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from Bakersfield (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned C Aliaksei Protas to Hershey (AHL).
|Minor League Hockey
|American Hockey League
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned C Drake Rymsha to Fort Wayne (ECHL) on loan.
CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled C Rory Kerins, Cs Matt Marcinew and Ilya Nikolaev from Rapid City loans.
LAVAL ROCKET — Signed D Eric Williams to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
UTICA COMETS — Assigned G Isaac Poulter to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.
|ECHL
ECHL — Suspended Florida RW Kyle Neuber three games for an illegal check to the head in a game on Jan. 6 against Orlando.
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Stan Basisty to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).
TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Gage Alexander. Released G Brad Arvantis from his standard player contract (SPC).
WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Brad Barone.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed F Iván Franco on loan from Club Libertad pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
