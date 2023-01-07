ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Saturday's Transactions

By The Associated Press
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tayron Guerrero to a minor league contract. Activated SS Spencer Steer, RHP Justin Dunn, OF Michael Siani.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed G Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted QB Jake Browning to the active roster from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Storey Jackson and DE Sam Kamara to the active roster from the practice squad.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed CB Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad and OL Dakoda Shepley to the active roster. Promoted OT Alex Taylor and S Tyler Coyle to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR Keke Coutee and S Trevor Denbow to the active roster from the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted DB T.J. Carter to the active roster from the practice squad. Signed TE Jared Pinkney to the active roster. Placed DB Nick Scott on injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted DT Renell Wren to the active roster from the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Reassigned G Ryan Fanti to Fort Wayne (ECHL) from Bakersfield (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned C Aliaksei Protas to Hershey (AHL).

Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Assigned C Drake Rymsha to Fort Wayne (ECHL) on loan.

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Recalled C Rory Kerins, Cs Matt Marcinew and Ilya Nikolaev from Rapid City loans.

LAVAL ROCKET — Signed D Eric Williams to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

UTICA COMETS — Assigned G Isaac Poulter to Worcester (ECHL) on loan.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Florida RW Kyle Neuber three games for an illegal check to the head in a game on Jan. 6 against Orlando.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Stan Basisty to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

TULSA OILERS — Acquired G Gage Alexander. Released G Brad Arvantis from his standard player contract (SPC).

WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Brad Barone.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Signed F Iván Franco on loan from Club Libertad pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 Visa.

