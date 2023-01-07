ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots’ Bailey Files Grievance Over Suspension From Team

By Daniel Chavkin
The punter was one of two players suspended by the team on Friday.

On Friday, the Patriots suspended cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey , retroactive to December 31, despite the fact that both players are currently on injured reserve. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss , Bailey’s suspension is because the two sides disagreed on his timetable to return from a back injury he suffered in November.

As a result, Bailey’s agent Doug Hendrickson said he will be filing a grievance against the Patriots on behalf of Bailey.

“While Jake Bailey was on IR he never missed a single treatment, meeting, or practice,” Hendrickson said. “He was hoping to come off IR to play last weekend, but Jake was informed he was being suspended these last two games. This comes as a surprise given his full participation during injury reserve. We have filed a grievance to fight this unknown suspension.”

Bailey was designated to return off injured reserve on Dec. 21, and had participated in practice over the last few weeks. The suspension means he loses game checks for the final two weeks of the season.

In the offseason, Bailey and the Patriots agreed to a four-year extension worth $13.5 million as the punter was entering the final year of his deal. The suspension could give the Patriots a reason to void the guarantees in that new contract, which could allow them to get out of the deal, and is likely the reason why Bailey is fighting with a grievance.

Jones, meanwhile, was suspended for being late to his rehab sessions. His agent, Jamal Tooson, called it a “miscommunication” and hopes they and the team can “reach an amicable resolution” for both parties.

