Former Luke Kornet teammate Adam Mokoka reveals the recent origin of the 'Korntest'

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Boston Celtics backup center Luke Kornet has made an impression on his teammates with his intelligence, hard work, and sense of humor around the NBA, particularly during his time with the Chicago Bulls. The Celtics Wire recently caught up with fellow Bulls alum Adam Mokoka at a G League tilt between the Oklahoma City Blue (Mokoka’s current squad) and the Capitanes in Mexico City, and the French shooting guard had plenty of good things to say about his former teammate.

“He’s a really good guy on and off of the court,” shared Mokoka. “Luke is quiet, but he’s funny and really smart.”

“He was our team captain when I was there in Chicago,” added the Blue wing.

Mokoka is aware of Kornet’s unorthodox method of trying to stymie shooters on the perimeter — the so-called eclipse, Kornet Kontest, or Korntest, as it has been various dubbed — but has not tried it himself, at least yet.

“I’ve just seen it, he wasn’t doing it in Chicago,” explained the Paris native. “I feel like if it is working, it’s pretty smart.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

