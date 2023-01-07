FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Monroeville man who admitted to driving drunk with his children in the vehicle during a fatal crash last year was sentenced on Monday. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that Douglas E. Acosta II was sentenced to 16 years for two counts of operating while intoxicated and two counts of neglect of a dependent. He had previously pled guilty to those charges in March.

MONROEVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO